Hidden Trails — Interior Architect Hugo Toro's Insider Guide to Exploring Paris Beyond the Olympics

With Paris in the spotlight as the host of this year's Olympic games, people planning on visiting this summer know that the city is likely to be at its most crowded. But what tucked-away gems are there to discover outside of the busy rooms of the Louvre and the poetic, yet overly-traveled cobblestone alleys of Montmartre? For Hidden Trails, we asked our favorite Paris-based designers to take us on a tour across the city to the places that feel most like home to them.

The secret to the rapid rise to success of architect and designer Hugo Toro resides in his ability to readapt his vibrant, sinuous craft to the needs of radically opposed spaces — from superbly conceived, sun-filled restaurants to storytelling-led, suggestive residential projects — while continually preserving his signature aesthetic. Rooted in his French-Mexican background, Toro's hypnotic use of color, texture, and materials borrows from the beauty and dynamism of both countries' cultural fabric to transport viewers to emotionally charged dimensions.

Having completed his studies across Los Angeles, Vienna, and Paris, where he is now based, today the interior architect cherishes his intercontinental inspirations to birth creations which exalt the richness that lies in diversity. As influenced by the Atlantic as he is by South America, Toro translates his love of Art Deco, Art Nouveau pioneer Otto Wagner's scrupulous eye, and visionary Mexican architect Luis Barragán's color-drenched masterpieces into furniture and places that celebrate the vividness of our surroundings.

Below, he guides us along his places of affection to an unconventional exploration of Paris.

1. Reconnect with the Natural World at Musée de la Chasse

Artist Tamara Kostianovsky, protagonist of the ongoing Musée de la Chasse solo exhibition Le Chair du Monde (through 3 November), photographed in residence at Atelier 11 Cité Falguière. Paris, February 2024 (Image credit: © Lara Al-Gubory)

62 rue des Archives, 75003

One of the perks of asking designers about their favorite art institutions is getting to discover far more galleries and museums than those widely known by everyone. Located in the Marais district of Paris, "Le Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature is a unique venue housed in a superb 17th-century town house, the Hôtel de Guénégaud," Toro tells me. "Designed by Baroque architecture pioneer François Mansart, it exudes an elegant, historic atmosphere." Boasting a wide collection of "paintings, sculptures, engravings, and other art forms that illustrate hunting through the ages and across cultures", adds the designer, "the works on display in the museum are remarkable for their quality and diversity". Deeper themes are explored too, explains Toro, especially in "contemporary creations that delve into the relationship between man and nature".

2. Immerse yourself in the best of contemporary design at Kolkhoze

Architect and designer Hugo Toro with one of the creations part of his debut furniture collection, Amanecer (Image credit: © Alexandre Onimus)

72 rue des Archives, 75003

The brainchild of co-founders Thibaut Van den bergh and Thomas Erber, two prominent personalities within the media industry, who launched it in 2016, Kolkhoze is a gallery specializing in 21st-century collectible design. Hidden away in a private mansion behind a large porte cochère in the Marais district, "Kolkhoze stands out for its commitment to promoting contemporary design and innovative craftsmanship," Toro says.

"It showcases unique, limited-edition creations that combine traditional know-how with artistic experimentation, working with talented designers and craftsmen." Having already launched his first collection with the gallery, Amanecer, Toro is currently collaborating with them on the publication of a new one, which is yet "another reason why I am so attached to this space", he says.

3. Get inspired by the fashion at LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi

(Image credit: LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi)

4 rue Oberkampf, 75011

Nestled in the buzzy Oberkampf district, home to a plethora of chic cafes and restaurants, music venues and nightclubs, LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi is a boutique that stands out as much for the stunningly curated interiors of its location as it does for the carefully crafted garments on show within it. Straddling modern rustic and industrial decor, the bespoke atelier features bright porthole windows — one of our latest architectural obsessions — paired with stuccoed textured walls, neon lights, and earthy wooden floors contrasting the space's overall sheeny feel.

"Gabriel Nouchi is a fashion designer known for his avant-garde and conceptual collections," Toro says. "He blends a variety of influences, often combining classic elements with contemporary touches." Describing his pieces are characterized by bold cuts and attention to detail, the interior architect explains that each one of Nouchi's collections "strives to tell a story, playing with opposites and exploring complex themes" — something that makes him resonate with the brand and the inspirations at the heart of its vision.

4. Dine French-Bistro Style at Racines

(Image credit: Racines)

8 Passage des Panoramas, 75002

Run by Sardinian-born chef Simone Tondo, Racines is reinventing traditional Italian cuisine for French diners' refined palate. Classically decorated and brought to life at night by warm, cozy lighting, this part-bistro, part-wine cellar combines Tondo's osteria-inspired, genuine culinary offerings with timelessly elegant decor and just-as-impressive food presentation to make it one of the most beautiful restaurants in Paris to experience.

To Toro, "Racines embodies the soul of French gastronomy, thanks to its palpable passion for local, seasonal produce," he says. Every visit promises an unforgettable culinary experience: though clearly informed by Tondo's Italian upbringing, "the dishes celebrate the authentic flavors of contemporary French cuisine, offering a true ode to the taste buds", adds the designer. "Racines is the ideal address for epicureans in search of gustatory discoveries and culinary emotions in Paris."

5. Feel Romantic at Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

(Image credit: Christian Mueller via Getty)

1-7 rue Botzaris, 75019

There is something almost fantastical about this Parisian green space, which could easily be the setting for a fairytale of some sorts, and the best thing about it is that before Toro brought it to my attention, I had never even heard of it. Rising in the 19th arrondissement, "Parc des Buttes-Chaumont is one of the capital's largest parks," he says. "Created by 19th-century French engineer Jean-Charles Adolphe Alphand, it features grottoes, waterfalls, and suspension bridges." Perhaps its main highlight, "the Temple de la Sybille, perched at the top of a hill, offers a breathtaking view of Paris," adds the designer. The perfect place to admire the changing, romantic skies of the French capital while enjoying a drink at Le Pavillon Puebla, for Toro, "it is the most beautiful park in the whole city".

Image 1 of 8 The interiors of Villa Albertine, designed in New York by Hugo Toro (Image credit: Design: Hugo Toro) The interiors of Gothic Bar, designed in London by Hugo Toro (Image credit: Design: Hugo Toro) The interiors of Gigi, designed in Paris by Hugo Toro (Image credit: Romain Ricard. Design: Hugo Toro) Hugo Toro standing near a rug part of his debut furniture collection, Amanecer (Image credit: James Nelson. Design: Hugo Toro) A detail from a rug part of Hugo Toro's debut furniture collection, Amanecer (Image credit: James Nelson. Design: Hugo Toro ) The outdoors dining area of Gigi, designed in Saint Tropez by Hugo Toro (Image credit: Romain Ricard. Design: Hugo Toro) One of the creations part of Hugo Toro's debut furniture collection, Amanecer (Image credit: Amandine Parisot. Design: Hugo Toro) The interiors of Booking Office 1869, designed in London by Hugo Toro (Image credit: Design: Hugo Toro)

Paris can be a highly divisive place, even more so for those who like to travel the less-trodden path. Whether you are a fan or a critic, this series of travel guides — brought to you by some of the most inspiring names in the design world — will challenge you to take a fresh look at what's around, igniting you with the same love, connection, and curiosity they feel for the city.