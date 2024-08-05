10 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in Paris — Our Edit of the Essential Reservations for Design Lovers

When I think of the City of Light, the first image that springs to mind is that of the golden-hued, magical cobblestone streets depicted in the nocturnal scenes of Woody Allen's fantasy comedy Midnight in Paris (2011), along with the warm glow that illuminates its bustling Art Nouveau-style taverns. As if my chance encounter with the film's eternally nostalgic protagonist, Owen Wilson, in London's Hampstead Village a couple of summers ago wasn't enough to make me completely obsessed with both the movie and Paris, the timeless charm of the French-born Art Nouveau movement — showcased at its peak, La Belle Époque, in the film — has only reinforced the pristine view I hold of the city.

But Paris' gastronomic scene isn't all sinuously decorated stained glass lamp shades, vine leaf mirrors, and lavish chandeliers: if traditional furniture and decor continue to be the main showstoppers at acclaimed Parisian restaurants Beefbar (Humbert & Poye), Le Chardenoux (Martin Brudnizki), and Le Train Bleu (Jean-Marie Duthilleul), there are plenty of contemporary alternatives to the classic brasserie, bistrot, restaurant gastronomique, and table d’Hôtel making the French capital a foodie destination as much as a cultural one.

The 10 locations listed below stood out to me for their ability to blend the old and the new, the sophisticated and the playful of Parisian style decor, staying true to the legacy of the city's celebrated gourmand world while boldly elevating it to new, unexpected heights.

1. Mimosa

The interiors of Mimosa, designed by Dorothee Delaye (Image credit: Mimosa. Design: Dorothee Delaye)

2 rue Royale, 75008

Having designed 3 of the MOMA group's Mimosa locations, including its London-based iconic iteration at the Langham Hotel, interior designer Dorothee Delaye is as integral to the restaurant as the Mediterranean delicacies elegantly served by their chefs. The inspiration for this specific hotspot, housed within the Paris Marine Hotel, came from the zestful, electrifying atmosphere of the 1950s' French Riviera — its unparalleled and ever-influential charm, exquisite materials, and breezy, seaside air.

Conceived as "a window opening onto the Mediterranean", Mimosa Paris weaves together the nautical tradition of southern France, as hinted at by the inverted, boat hull-shaped blue lagoon monumental ceiling and the stripy motif of its Art Deco chairs, and the splendor of its cinema heyday in a quirky encounter between authentic craftsmanship, French joie de vivre, and whimsical creativity.

2. le39V

The interiors of le39V, designed by Raphaël Navot (Image credit: Raphaël Navot. le39V)

39 Av. George V, 75008



You would never expect to find such a futuristically designed restaurant within the premises of the colossal, classical Haussmann building that houses le39V on Avenue George V — the beating heart of Paris' golden triangle — but booking a table at this restaurant means being in for a surprise. The brainchild of designer Raphaël Navot, le39V sits on the 6th floor, floating "like a cloud in the sky" or, better, as a wood, concrete, and textile spaceship taking diners to previously unexplored culinary and convivial dimensions. With wide, modern sofas directly embracing the volumes of the site in which the restaurant rises, irregular shaped tables, strikingly "muffled" textured walls, and overall outstanding finishes, le39V shies away from the cookie-cutter, sterile aesthetic of anonymous modern restaurants to promote a gastronomic and inherently social experience that looks after the soul and the environment.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Brasserie La Lorraine

The interiors of Brasserie La Lorraine, designed by Laura Gonzalez (Image credit: Laura Gonzalez. Brasserie La Lorraine)

2 place des Ternes, 75008

Wall adorned by paintings, ceramic-filled dining rooms, retro-inspired upholstered banquettes, and warmly suffused lighting flickering throughout: nestled in the northwestern part of the city, near the Arc de Triomphe, Brasserie La Lorraine is a bonbonnière of a restaurant, imaginatively designed by esteemed decorator Laura Gonzalez. I love it because of its fantastical, sea-inspired frescoes and mosaics vaguely reminiscent of those you would find in some of the most stunning Pompeian residences from the Roman era, its diners-embracing, curvilinear soft seating, and just-as-vibrant floors, ranging from waves and coral-filled carpets to hypnotizing marble patterns.

Primarily known for its spectacular seafood offerings, chef Cédric Moizan's menu gives traditional French cuisine a twist, delivering dishes that are as succulent as they are beautifully presented. Taking a maximalist, transitional approach to modern interior design, Gonzalez successfully juxtaposes elements from disparate eras and stylistic movements — think of how scenic murals, heritage pub tiles, and wood wall paneling alternate across the rooms, as do their upholstered and wallpapered outlines, or their contemporary and Art Decor furnishings — in a living testament to her creative versatility.

4. Monsieur Bleu

The interiors of Monsieur Bleu, designed by Joseph Dirand Architecture (Image credit: Adrien Dirand. Joseph Dirand Architecture. Monsieur Bleu)

Palais De Tokyo, 20 Av. de New York, 75116

Being housed within the Palais De Tokyo, one of the world's leading cultural institutions, sited only minutes away from Paris' most emblematic landmark, the Eiffel Tower, isn't a bad introduction for the luxurious Monsieur Bleu — a restaurant whose breathtaking location and devoted attention to the seasonality of regional products strives to embody the soul of Parisian art de vivre. As if that didn't suffice to convince you to give it a try, its grand, plush interiors oozing with sophisticated elegance put a spin on the destination, making it a must-see for any design addict. Conceived by architect Joseph Dirand, the imposing spaces of Monsieur Bleu, characterized by dramatically tall ceilings and a balanced succession of marble, textured, and metallic finishes, breathe new life into the Art Deco tradition redefining it for the minimalism-inclined eye.

Here, the soft, homely lines of the mid-century modern, olive green banquettes scattered across the dining room are made brutalist through the insertion of stone slabs frames accentuating their silhouettes. Huge, softly colored pendant lights float above the diners' heads, while golden-shaded wall ones — interspersed with the monochromatic artworks hanging in the space — unleash a warm, welcoming aura throughout the restaurant. With a suggestive terrace offering "unrivaled" views of the Seine, it is a glamorous inside as it is outdoors.

5. Café Compagnon

The interiors of Café Compagnon, designed by Gesa Hansen (Image credit: Gesa Hansen. Café Compagnon)

22-26 Rue Léopold Bellan, 75002



There is something so naturally cozy and familial and, yet, utterly whimsical about seasoned restaurateur Charles Compagnon's eponymous café, which completes the offer of his Richer and 52 Faubourg restaurants. Rising in the 2nd arrondissement, Café Compagnon caught my eye because of its earthy hued and creatively assembled interiors bearing the signature of Scandinavian designer Gesa Hansen. With Alicante red marble, solid oak, deactivated concrete, and Pierre Frey fabrics complementing the high-end, organic gastronomic choices available on-site — varying from fish tapas and starters and meaty, soulful mains envisioned as a dialogue between the West and the East, to a curated selection of wine, coffee, and artisanal chocolate — Café Compagnon doesn't want to stick by the rules of conventional hospitality, but aims to offer "the best product, at the best time, and in all forms."

I am especially in love with the wood cut-out, Matisse-like artworks inhabiting the space, the contrasting, unexpected lines framing its meticulously crafted banquettes, chairs, and bar counters, and the extravagant selection of ceramics and curtains further contributing to its playfulism. Inventively juggling between modern rustic, mid-century, glamour, and maximalist design, this place proves that outstanding décor doesn't have to be serious or univocal, but buzzing with a life of its own.

6. Thoumieux

The interiors of Thoumieux, designed by India Mahdavi (Image credit: India Mahdavi. Thoumieux)

79 rue Saint-Dominique, 75007



Next up on my list of beautifully designed Parisian restaurant is the Thoumieux, a pearl of a destination courtesy of groundbreaking Iranian-French designer India Mahdavi and hosted within the premises of the namesake Hotel. Standing out for its powerful juxtaposition of traditional and modern elements, each borrowed from 1940s', 50s, or 70s' Paris respectively, the restaurant seeks to honor the legacy of award-winning French chef Jean-Francois Piège — the culinary genius at its helm — while simultaneously granting guests the luxury of a private and warmly intimate setting. Design accents and highlights include the florally decorated carpet stretching across the dining area, geometrically shaped textured walls as well as room dividers, and velvety, Surrealism-inspired spectacular sofas.

Informed by the designer's passion for cinema and evoking the atmospheres of Chabrol's and Sautet's films, the Thoumieux stemmed from a search for balance "between colors, warm and cold materials, masculine and feminine," says Mahdavi, to echo "the sense of an eternal Paris."

7. Frenchie Pigalle

The interiors of Frenchie Pigalle, designed by Dorothee Meilichzon (Image credit: Dorothee Meilichzon. Frenchie Pigalle)

29 rue Victor Massé, 75009

As one of our favorite Paris-based interior designers, we couldn't not include at least one of the projects completed in the city by local talent Dorothee Meilichzon. And let me tell you, having to pick just one wasn't as easy as I thought it would be. What made me settle for Frenchie Pigalle, the chic restaurant of Michelin-starred chef Gregory Marchand, was its neo-rustic decor incorporating old-style elements like tiled flooring and walls as well as exposed raw cement along with unusual details including an expansive, original ceramic fresco, bespoke oak tables with a "chunky furniture" feel, and a geometrically cut, green marble counter drawn by Meilichzon's studio.

There is something to be said about the designer's approach to creating spaces that don't simply emphasize her skillfulness, but also allow that of others to shine through and be noticed: that's the case of her collaboration with French ceramist Marion Graux, who handmade and hand-glazed each of the tassels part of Frenchie Pigalle's unique wall decoration. The restaurant also wants to demystify the rigorousness of Parisian cuisine by letting in "sexy trash", munchies-proof gastronomic additions like sweetbread nuggets, caviar, raw cream or smoked ricotta, roasted apricot, rosemary sabayon, and chive oil, all of which make for a dynamic and shareable, yet equally stylish experience of the city's culinary heritage.

8. Public House

The interiors of Public House, designed by Laura Gonzalez (Image credit: Laura Gonzalez. Public House)

21 rue Daunou, 75002



If the dining experience begins the moment you step into a restaurant, or come across a photograph of it, then making your way into Parisian-British brasserie Public House can't but set you up to a good start. Another project brilliantly designed by Laura Gonzalez, this foodie location acts as a bridge between the storied tradition of the French brasserie and the teeming-with-energy, lively atmosphere of the British pub. Mirroring its eclectic interiors, Calum Franklin's gastronomic menu sees him master the art of pie-making and other staples of English cuisine while also reviving France's own through an energetic and carefully curated selection of classics.

Spanning two floors, Public House is a world to discover: right from its doorstep, diners are captivated by the artisanry bringing each of its sleek finishes to life. It feels like traveling back in time, if not for the fact that multiple epochs, furniture aesthetics, and art movements are simultaneously referenced in Gonzalez's bold work. From perfectly glazed, colorful tiles, stripy carpets, and chequered fabric walls, to made-to-measure Art Deco wooden tables, chairs, cabinets, and comfortable curved sofas — not to forget the many Impressionist paintings adorning the space — Public House is a feast for all the senses, and a home to its community.

9. Girafe

The interiors of Girafe, designed by Joseph Dirand Architecture (Image credit: Joseph Dirand Architecture. Girafe)

1 Pl. du Trocadéro et du 11 Novembre, 75016

Competing with Monsieur Bleu for the best terrace view of the Eiffel Tower, Girafe is another jewel of Parisian design and gastronomy. Situated in the heart of Cité de l'Architecture in the 6th arrondissement, its opulent, detail-oriented decor, courtesy of Joseph Dirand, speaks to the allure of French life.

Taking the 1930s as the main inspiration for this project, the architect has relied on neutral tones, marble accents, staggering pendant lighting, and classical elements such as monumental pillars to restore the Parisian capital to its 20th-century splendor. Hosted in what was once the home of an affluent curator in that very decade, the restaurant now seats 100 diners, extending the luxury of its panoramic view and ultra fresh seafood selection to both locals and travelers.

10. La Tour d'Argent

The interiors of La Tour d'Argent, designed by Franklin Azzi (Image credit: Franklin Azzi. La Tour d'Argent)

15 Quai de la Tournelle, 75005

Conveniently located right on the River Seine, with views of its picturesque bank and the soon-to-reopen Notre Dame de Paris, La Tour d'Argent has got it all: an atmospheric, legendary restaurant, a polo-inspired, quirky bar — situated on the dining hotspot's former site on the tower's first floor — a rooftop with sprawling wild flowers, and even a just-as-beautiful apartment. It is the ideal itinerary stop for those seeking to enjoy an holistically pleasing experience of the city; whether that means filling your eyes with its postcard-like sights, savoring the taste of its renowned gastronomic and wine traditions, or gathering inspiration from its superbly designed dining rooms.

A creation of cultivated architect Franklin Azzi, its nostalgic, wood and rattan chairs, vintage mid-century twinkling bar, and awe-inspiring mural centerpiece make La Tour d'Argent truly inimitable, as does its layered mirror ceiling reflecting the turquoise of its carpet in a playful optical effect. From its suggestive panorama and stuck-in-time feel to its perfectly "choreographed", Instagram-worthy dishes embodying the best of France's family-style cookery, I couldn't bring this roundup to a close with a more evocative example of Parisian excellence.