Joyful, Retro-Inspired "Maximalism" is Making a Splash at the Best Paris Hotels, and It's Got Us Obsessed

Having just undergone thorough renovations as the host of the 2024 Olympic Games last summer, Paris has never looked more radiant than today. Living up to the promises of its moniker, the City of Light has come back to the world stage with freshly revamped landmarks, including the iconic Grand Palais exhibition hall and the just-reopened Notre-Dame Cathedral, and an even brighter aura, making 2025 the ideal year to get lost in its winding lanes.

With an ever-expanding hotel design scene, the French capital is seeing more and more acclaimed architects and designers reinterpret the essence of Parisian charm through cutting-edge interiors inspired by its layered history, pop culture, and romanticism. To help you keep track of the must-know newcomers and long-time institutions that can turn your holiday into a design full immersion, we have gathered all the best Paris hotels for an eccentric-chic getaway below.

Chosen based on both our first-hand experiences of them and their surprisingly imaginative reworking of the city's centuries-spanning heritage, the accommodations listed in this edit of the best hotels in Paris offer a glimpse into the aesthetic trends that are currently reshaping Parisian style décor while also telling you where to sleep to indulge in a 24/7 discovery of its finest expressions — from the hyper-central Marais to the picturesque Montmartre.

1. Saint James Paris

5 Pl. du Chancelier Adenauer, 75116 Paris, France

Rising in the fairytale Paris district of the 16th arrondissement, Saint James Paris is a hotel like no other. Housed within a spectacular 19th-century neoclassical mansion, this so-called hôtel particulier bridges past and present through eclectic décor courtesy of trailblazing designer Laura Gonzalez. Comprising 50 rooms between standard accommodations, suites, and independent pavilions, Saint James Paris captures the best of both worlds thanks to her elegant fusion of Art Deco design, antique objects, and masterful architectural restoration. An ode to French craftsmanship, the stay, "part-château, part-family estate", exemplifies the appeal of Parisian elegance across centuries, in a true time-travel experience.

What else makes Saint James Paris one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: While it's hard to settle for just one of the chandeliers and textiles-drenched rooms of Saint James Paris, the Chef Grégory Garimbay-led Bellefeuille restaurant is a daydream. Filled with tapestry-like wall decorations and golden-hued plush furniture, its immersive dining room and adjacent terrace and Library Bar have nothing to envy from the royal Versailles. Not a foodie? Try the hotel's 400-square-meter, Guerlain-powered spa for an energizing holiday treatment.

Great for: Classic art and décor enthusiasts looking for a journey through time.

Book your stay at Saint James Paris.

2. Le Grand Mazarin

17 Rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris, France

When it comes to Paris, it doesn't get any more central, or affluent, than Le Marais, and the 5-star, 61-room luxury boutique hotel Le Grand Mazarin, unveiled last autumn, only proves that. "Swedish interior designer Martin Brudnizki's usual attention to detail is out in force at Le Grand Mazarin, the new Marais hotspot by hotel group Maisons Pariente," says Livingetc's Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri. "Throughout the hotel, the schemes are clever, colorful, and confident, but the bedrooms are particularly beautiful: I loved the bespoke Aubusson-style tapestry that was draped above the bed and the cute fabric detailing the inside of the wardrobes."

Just as packed with great taste is Le Grand Mazarin's Boubalé restaurant, where "the flavors of the Mediterranean meet the spices and traditional recipes of the Levant" in a joyful, collective culinary experience.

What else makes Le Grand Mazarin one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: "The spa is beyond epic, most notably thanks to a stunning mural by artist Jacques Merle that stretches over the pool and jacuzzi," adds Sarah. "It's rare to find such incredible facilities so centrally, and that's another reason why I loved the vibe of the gym, which felt warm, welcome, and boutique, and had a great range of equipment."

Great for: Fans of maximalism in interior design interested in experiencing it at its finest, and wellness enthusiasts looking to surround themselves with truly outstanding décor.

Book your stay at Le Grand Mazarin.

3. Hotel Bachaumont

18 Rue Bachaumont, 75002 Paris, France

A self-professed Paris institution since the Roaring Twenties, 4-star Hotel Bachaumont, has been restored to its former glory by the retro-futuristic eye of burgeoning designer Dorothée Meilichzon. Beyond its marble historical façade, located in the beating heart of the city, visitors will find spirited interiors that balance refinement and extravagance, characterized by muted blues and greens, upholstered surfaces, and playful Art Deco references.

What else makes Hotel Bachaumount one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: Outshadowing Hotel Bachaumont's 49 rooms and suites are the accommodation's 1970s French disco-inspired bar of the same name and on-site restaurant, Lieu de Vie. In the former, mirrored walls, suede-wrapped stools, and eccentric lighting are the real showstoppers, with the latter capturing visitors' eye with its fanciful art installations, zigzag-y upholstery, and sculptural lighting fixtures.

Great for: Paris-headed travelers who want it all — spacious rooms, sophisticated design, and excellent location — and at a fair price (starts at ca. $235 per night).

Book your stay at Hotel Bachaumount.

4. Hôtel des Académies et des Arts

15 Rue de la Grande Chaumière, 75006 Paris, France

Opened in 2021 and located opposite the Académie de la Grande Chaumière, a live drawing academy founded in 1904, which counted Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti, American sculptor Alexander Calder, and Irish designer Eileen Gray among its most notable students, Hôtel des Académies et des Arts is a fascinating exploration of the city's Left Bank and its rich artistic legacy. Conceived by studio Lizée-Hugot, it is a live-able collection of contemporary Parisian art, with masterpieces inhabiting every corner and surface of its comfortably stylish rooms. An example? The whimsical mural that runs up the elevator shaft and the delicate sculptures that dot the lobby.

Beautifully placed near the traditional bistros of Montparnasse and Saint-Germain, it marries functionality with a fun, unexpected take on modern interior design thanks to the inclusion of contrasting details such as ceiling paintings, easel-shaped TV stands, and vintage-inspired wooden headboard accents and shelves.

What else makes Hôtel des Académies et des Arts one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: Hôtel des Académies et des Arts' café atelier, where guests are invited to savor the delights of the stay's in-house breakfast buffet, along with the wonder of its curated art selection. A place for wanderers and local talents alike, it even offers live sketching lessons, and provides vacationers with all the art supplies needed to succeed at it.

Great for: Artsy adventurers keen to feel as one with the protagonists of Paris' trailblazing cultural community.

Book your stay at Hôtel des Académies et des Arts.

5. Hôtel Particulier Montmartre

23 Av. Junot, 75018 Paris, France

Nestled in a private mews in the leafy Montmartre, Hôtel Particulier might not be the cheapest stay in town, but its exquisitely designed suites, expansive mansion plan, and scenic hilly views will make your stay more than worth the check. Housed within a characterful townhouse once owned by the family behind luxury fashion giant Hermès, the Morgane Rousseau and Martine Aballéa-designed destination offers five exclusive suites individually crafted to impress by an array of contemporary creatives, including visual artist Philippe Mayaux and photographer Natacha Lesueur (my personal favorite? The exotic Jardin sur le Nil!).

What else makes Hôtel Particulier Montmartre one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: A feast for the senses, the hotel's Le Très Particulier cocktail bar, sited within a lush conservatory, absorbs visitors in an electrifying Gatsbyesque atmosphere with its hypnotic chequered floors, scarlet upholstered banquettes, and suffused glowing lighting. The brainchild of Oscar Comtet and Pierre Lacroix, it is the go-to hangout of the cultural elite, with past customers including former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, as well as Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks.

Great for: A reserved, adult-only Parisian fantasy.

Book your stay at Hôtel Particulier Montmartre.

6. Hôtel Dalila

51 Rue Letort, 75018 Paris, France

I have had the luck to stay at the newly revamped Hôtel Dalila, an uplifting, colorful exploration of the Parisian experience, envisioned by architect Giovanna de Bosredon of Auguri Studio, last month, and I immediately fell for its essentially compact yet amusing setup. Rising a 10-minute walk from the Sacré-Coeur de Montmartre and its panoramic views of the city, and even less from the closest station, this 3-star stay might not have sweeping suites or common areas, but its petite, filled-with-life alternatives, informed by the Parisian gardens and apartments of the 18th arrondissement, served as the optimal base from which to dive into Les Puces de Saint-Ouen's never-ending trail of vintage stalls and beyond.

Cheerful and intimate, it will captivate you with its bistrot-inspired chequered flooring and eye-catching palette of reds, striped green-and-white prints, and framed vintage posters and artworks.

What else makes Hôtel Dalila one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: To travelers after sumptuous accommodation, the reduced spaces of Hôtel Dalila might look like a con. For me, though, the hyper-personal feel of the stay, the friendliness of all staff, and the truly 'boutique' essence of the hotel (including its mini elevator) made the sojourn even more characteristic. Gazing at Paris' skyline from my 6th-floor room? Check. Night walks from the atmospheric wine bars of Canal Saint-Martin? Done. If anything, waking up in my de Bosredon-crafted room felt like playing the female lead in a Godard film.

Great for: Creative minds traveling light and valuing quirky, vibrant interiors, location, and sense of place over sheer lavishness.

Book your stay at Hôtel Dalila.

7. Grands Boulevards Experimental

17 Bd Poissonnière, 75002 Paris, France

Tucked down an alley in the lively 9th arrondissement, Grands Boulevards Experimental teams 18th-century Parisian elegance with a touch of avant-garde design. Stately Louis XVI furniture, including charming canopied beds, nods to the building's revolution-era roots, while the pastel-shaded palette and delicate elegance of the stay cast it in the contemporary. Part of the impeccably stylish but approachable Experimental Group, the hotel was created by one of the firm's long-term collaborators, Dorothée Meilichzon, who left her playful retro touch shine through in it. An encounter between the Italian and the French country cooking traditions, Chef Giovanni Passerini's menu for The Grand Restaurant elevates staple homemade pasta dishes like wild boar tagliatelle and pumpkin and sage butter ravioli, and the quintessentially French chalandaise duck to new heights.

What else makes Grands Boulevards Experimental one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: Blending the in and the outside, the Grand Restaurant's inner courtyard location — a thriving glasshouse constellated by terracotta details, trellises, and plays of light — is one of the most romantic dining locations in town.

Great for: A former cinema, Grands Boulevards Experimental is the ideal urban retreat for nostalgia-led explorers wanting to immerse themselves in Paris' creative and historical heritage.

Book your stay at Grands Boulevards Experimental.

8. Hôtel Château d'Eau

65 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France

There is something instantly iconic about hospitality firm Touriste's Hôtel Château d'Eau, strategically situated in the 10th arrondissement with Canal Saint-Martin, the Opera, and the Louvre all within reach. The fruit of a collaboration between Charlotte Albert and Alexis Lamenta of Necchi Architecture, this cinematic retreat draws on the edgy energy of Paris' 1980s disco scene and nightlife, and 2000 horror film American Psycho to restitute a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Abounding across its 34 rooms, which, explains the property team, echo the look of "the pied-à-terre where François and Betty Catroux lived among the works of the artist Victor Vasarely, master of optical art", are retro collectibles, metallic lighting, and velvet and leopard textiles, all contained within reflective lacquered walls for an evocative effect.

The Hôtel Château d'Eau embodies the dynamic and eclectic spirit of the neighborhood while offering an intimate refuge for travelers in search of authenticity. From the common areas to the lobby and into the rooms, every detail is meticulously thought out, delicately combining elegance and functionality.

What else makes Hôtel Château d'Eau one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: The dramatic, leopard sculptures-populated reception is a lesson in cool metallic extravaganza, and we couldn't be more obsessed with it.

Great for: Adventurers after an authentic take on Parisian interior design, and travelers with reduced mobility wanting to pair comfort, functionality, and style (two rooms of the hotel are designed to accommodate the needs of visitors with disabilities).

Book your stay at Hôtel Château d'Eau.

9. Château Voltaire

55 Rue Saint-Roch, 75001 Paris, France

It is hard to imagine a place any more emblematic of the idea of château than the luxurious Château Voltaire. Caught between the Opera and the Jardin des Tuileries in the 1st arrondissement, this stunningly crafted stay, co-authored by Franck Durand and design studio Festen, takes the concept of "home-away-from-home" to its extreme in the 32 rooms, salon, bar, restaurant, and spa that make up its expansive plan. Reuniting three buildings from the 17th and 18th centuries in one project, this spectacular, neutral-tinted destination strives to embody the best of French art de vivre. Its vision, rooted in a senses-invigorating, inspired way of life, permeates anything from its warmly decorated suites to its cosmopolitan Brasserie l'Emil and impressive, white stone-drenched spa.

What else makes Château Voltaire one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: The stuck-in-time atmosphere of Château Voltaire, where countless stories, myths, and secrets collide, makes it a fascinating starting point for any Paris itinerary.

Great for: Couples looking to indulge in the ultimate Parisian getaway.

Book your stay at Château Voltaire.

10. Hotel Les Deux Gares

2 Rue des Deux Gares, 75010 Paris, France

Minutes away from the Eurostar Terminal, the color, art, and wallpaper-drenched, 4-star Hotel Les Deux Gares is a formerly forgotten railway station hotel that's been brought back to life by the inventive eye of English designer and art director Luke Edward Hall. Opened in October 2020, this 10th-arrondissement stay boasts 33 fancifully crafted rooms characterized by their contrasting mix of empire antiques, fringed chairs, sumptuous velvet, and bold stripes, as well as their surprising inclusion of 1970s-style light fixtures. Similarly striking, the accommodation's "neo-bistrot" café-cum-restaurant, helmed by Chef Jonathan Schweizer, serves simple dishes that stay true to the French gastronomic tradition while allowing guests to soak up the vibrancy of their surroundings.

What else makes Hotel Les Deux Gares one of the best Paris hotels?

Highlight: The bohémienne ambiance of Hotel Les Deux Gares is enough to convince me to book a room at it, and judge me not, but I am a huge fan of its pop colored, tiled bathrooms.

Great for: Vintage-obsessed adventurers in need of a stay close to Paris' Montmartre and Pigalle districts, and dreaming of living like a local art collector even if just for a night.

Book your stay at Hotel Les Deux Gares.

Securing a stay at one of the best Paris hotels isn't but the beginning of your French itinerary. To ensure you've got plenty of cultural, gastronomic, and curiosities hotspots to discover throughout your vacation, head to our collection of Hidden Trails insider guides to the City of Light — brought to you by some of our favorite local tastemakers — or start with our curated edit of the most beautiful Paris restaurants, where mesmerizing décor and standout delicacies are both included in the price.