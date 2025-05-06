These Are the Bars in New York With the Best Interiors — Where the 'In-the-Know' Design Crowd Drinks

There is something so inexplicably New York about a cocktail bar, and while coming from there makes it even more obvious, it isn't strictly necessary to be able to appreciate and aspire to be a part of the electrifying energy of its most-sought-after nightlife coves. From Brian De Palma’s American crime cult film Scarface (1983) and the mind-bending horror American Psycho (2000) to the contagious glitz, glam, and drama of Sex and the City (2008), there is a reason why many of the most iconic movies of the past decades either include references to, have inspired, or unfold directly within some of the best bars in New York — because few things make for better entertainment and guaranteed social interactions than a cocktail-fueled evening.

"People like to say you don't meet anyone when you're out in New York. I'd argue the opposite," our very own style editor, Julia Demer, chimes in from the opposite side of the Atlantic. "Some of my closest collaborators — and closest friends — emerged from tipsy, barely lit introductions over drinks. Cocktail bars in New York are the city's second playground. They're hubs for half-overheard conversations, overserved martinis, and — more often than you'd expect — creativity. The crowd is always a mix: finance and tech guys, designers, PR people, models. There's overlap, too: a fashion intern chatting with someone who trades futures is standard fare. That's the city."

With some 25,000 to choose from between bars, nightclubs, venues, and restaurants, landing on the right destination for a night out in the Big Apple can be hard. That's why we have turned to our community of leading interior designers and design enthusiasts alike to identify the hotspots everyone is talking about right now. Selected, like the best New York hotels, for their transporative ambiance, art, and decor, these destinations are a melting pot of artistic inspiration, whether because of their immersively conceived rooms or those who bring them to life after hours. Feeling thirsty yet? Discover where rising and established talents get their cocktail fix with our style-led edit of the hottest bars in New York.

1. Met Opera Patron Lounge

Image 1 of 2 A journey through time, GACHOT's reinvention of the Met Opera Patron Lounge captivates with its timeless, yet boldly contemporary charm. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: GACHOT) Suspended between the vibrancy of the 1970s and Art Deco's heyday, the design simultaneously embraces past, present, and future. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: GACHOT)

30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023, United States

I first came across studio GACHOT's cinematic redesign of The Met Opera Patron Lounge a few months ago when interior designer Timothy Godbold mentioned it to me as one of the most anticipated openings of Fall 2024. Drawing inspiration from the destination's original interiors, realized by Billy Baldwin in 1966, the acclaimed firm strikes the balance between 20th-century grandeur and innovation. Conceived to elevate the experience of the Met Opera House's patrons, the space, which can be found on the Bass Grand Tier, stands out for its skillful, sophisticated use of textured wallpaper, black granite, and brass accents, with mirrored walls and blush and camel velvety surfaces infusing it with mid-century charm.

Segmented into four distinct seating areas, this one-of-a-kind New York bar might look straight out of an old picture. Yet, it is elements like the bespoke Amuneal counter, the vintage gold Rolex clock, and the timeless, stunningly executed styling of premium Italian accessories GACHOT relied on in the design (all available via Artemest), that, together with the studio's eye for sculptural forms and attention to detail, granted the Met Opera Patron Lounge a new, instantly iconic identity.

Find out how to become a Met Opera patron.

2. People's

Image 1 of 2 Margot Hauer-King and Emmet McDermott's new evening club and cocktail lounge seeks to revive the glamour of early-2000s New York through plush furnishings that pay homage to Edith Halpert's iconic Downtown Gallery, formerly housed on site. (Image credit: Annie Schechter. Design: Workstead) Despite its fairly recent inspiration, Workstead's design for People's looks even further back, with sensory details like plum-hued velvet, Art Deco lighting, and Orient-inspired artwork conveying the allure of bygone times. (Image credit: Annie Schechter. Design: Workstead)

111 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011, United States

Part of the bohemian, art-centric hub that is the Greenwich Village, owners Emmet McDermott and Margot Hauer-King's People's is a fairly recent addition to the New York cocktail bars scene. And yet, it's already become a favorite. "People's is definitely the bar right now," Livingetc's Julia Demer tells me, having experienced it on the ground. "The vibe is immaculate — each room has a certain swank but isn't stuffy, and feels like a curated fantasy for 20- and 30-somethings in the know. The bar is set in a historic townhouse and former gallery, and it shows," she adds, referring to Edith Halpert's 1962-founded, pioneering Downtown Gallery, which platformed the likes of Georgia O'Keeffe and Max Weber in their careers' early days.

Besides the dazzling decor, signed by Brooklyn-based studio Workstead, the clue to People's success can be found in its name: it is a bar made for, and by, people. Or so its founders wanted it to be. Part nightlife hangout, part Paris-style art salon, it houses a rotating exhibition program spotlighting the work of contemporary talents, besides championing the culinary experimentation of the Elizabeth Street Hospitality group, the powerhouse behind Michelin-starred Musket Room and other cherished concepts like Cafe Zaffri and Raf's. The only downside? It's hidden away, though in plain sight, and "there's no Resy or OpenTable — reservations happen via email, or by following their private Instagram," Julia warns.

Find out more about People's.

3. Quarters

Image 1 of 2 "A sight to be seen, Quarters' bar is beautifully designed and topped with a large fresco on the bar ceiling, painted by Roman artist Claudio Bonuglia." — Sophie Lou Jacobsen (Image credit: William Jess Laird and Quarters) Warm, cozy, and sophisticated, Quarters is where the best of lifestyle and design unite into one. (Image credit: Quarters)

383 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013, United States

Since its opening in May last year, Quarters, the multi-functional space set up by In Common With founders Felicia Hung and Nick Ozemba in Tribeca, has been on everyone's lips — and on everyone's Instagram. Mostly, though, it became a one-stop shop for New York's creative crowd, and rightly so. More than one of the best bars in New York, Quarters is a gallery showcasing the work of the most exciting names in furniture and decor (including glassware disruptor Sophie Lou Jacobsen, who talked about it in her curated guide to New York) within an organic, intimate, and home-like setting, besides operating as a curated boutique of all things interiors.

An interesting fusion, I know, but "if someone suggests meeting there, I usually say yes," Livingetc's NYC eyes-and-ears Julia Demer tells me. "It's where people discuss beautiful objects with conviction — or at least, however much conviction one can muster over orange wine," she adds, hinting at the organic essence of its drink menu. Boasting a layered, cherry plum and tile palette made even cozier by all-encompassing wood paneling, it is a "sight to be seen, with a large fresco on the bar ceiling painted by Roman artist Claudio Bonuglia," Sophie says.

Find out more about Quarters.

4. Apotheke NoMad

Image 1 of 2 A Gatsbyan vision, Apotheke NoMad fuses roaring 1920s glamour with state-of-the-art, theatrical contemporary decor. (Image credit: Art Gray & Gabi Porter. Design: Christopher Tierney) Hidden away, this imaginative speakeasy isn't just one of the best bars in New York for design obsessives, but it also comes with its very own, breathtaking rooftop terrace. (Image credit: Art Gray & Gabi Porter. Design: Christopher Tierney)

9 W 26th St, New York, NY 10010, United States

Judging by its retro-fueled, vibrantly uplifting look, there couldn't have been a better place for Apotheke NoMad than its namesake, ever-alive district. The second location of the burgeoning speakeasy concept to launch in New York, the Christopher Tierney-envisioned space is a striking temple of modern medicinal mixology, with stained glass windows, back-lit aurora marble bars, and striking vaulted ceilings setting the mood for an unforgettable night out.

Plastered in ornate, Art Nouveau floral motifs and the finest artisanal materials, every detail of Apotheke NoMad contributes to making your visit to it more sensory, immersive, and one-of-a-kind. The intricate wallpapers embracing the space are reflected by mirrors into a kaleidoscopic play, plush seating allows the longest, most engaged of conversations to flow cozily over time, while the penthouse lounge and rooftop terrace ensure there's room — and views — for everyone in any season.

Find out more about Apotheke NoMad.

5. The Tusk Bar

Image 1 of 2 "A love letter to the Parisian apartments of the 1920s", The Tusk Bar is where the French capital's curiosities merge with standout design and art by Jessalyn Brooks. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: Islyn Studio) "Inspired by the golden age of cocktail soirees, it evokes a time when evenings unfolded easily, filled with conversation, laughter, and the clinking of crystal glasses." — The Tusk Bar (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: Islyn Studio)

7 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016, United States

I have always liked to call myself a nostalgic, though I am mostly nostalgic about places or eras I never got to witness myself, rather than reminiscing about things from my past. Inaugurated last September, The Tusk Bar, the cocktail leg to French-inspired brasserie Brass, transports guests of The Evelyn Hotel to a parallel dimension where Art Deco and Beaux Arts reign undisturbed. Described by its creators as a "love letter to the Parisian apartments of the 1920s", the location is a terracotta-hued treasure chest pairing retro-inspired decor accents — rose-shaped, glowing sconces, velvety chairs, mosaiced carpets, mirrored walls — with a 21st-century artistic sensibility that effortlessly delights all.

The brainchild of Islyn Studio, the Tusk Bar was another one of the interiors-led hotspots architectural designer Timothy Godbold put on my radar, and the reason is clear. Brought together by dynamic abstract paintings by LA-based artist Jessalyn Brooks, the address is a feast for the soul, the taste buds, and the eye. And if you're wondering whether the Jazzy look is mere aesthetic, well, the short answer is no. Music sets the place alight every Monday through Saturday from 7 PM, with live piano shows and funky duo performances taking turns on stage.

Find out more about The Tusk Bar.

6. Overstory

Image 1 of 2 Positioned nearly 1,000 feet above the city and complete with a panoramic, wraparound 360-degree terrace, the Overstory makes for a scenic night out. (Image credit: Overstory. Design: Modellus Novus) Inside, the interiors revive the glamour of "1940s international ocean travel", expanding on NYC's breathtaking golden hour through tactile velvet surfaces, back-lit counters, and shimmering chrome. (Image credit: Overstory. Design: Modellus Novus)

70 Pine St 64th Floor, New York, NY 10005, United States

Many of the best bars in New York seek to revive Art Deco interior design, but the Overstory isn't simply 'one' of them, and it's clear from the start. Initially teased in the pre-COVID-19 2020 era, the establishment, sited within a spectacularly preserved 1930s building, stepped into the hospitality game properly the following year, and has since become a city staple. Nestled on the 64th floor of 70 Pine Street, it floats 1,000 feet above the Big Apple, with a wraparound terrace providing uninterrupted views over its parks and most famous landmarks. Inside, an eclectic vibe prevails, with soft pink, peach, and copper hues borrowed from the best NYC sunsets serving as the backdrop against which a retro-futuristic, quirky environment comes to life.

At the center of an oval-shaped room delineated by Calacata Rose stone-clad columns, a quirky, back-lit bar counter arises. Tall stools carved from chrome and blush velvet allow customers to catch the mixology spectacle live, while more reserved seats are available at the back of the room for a romantic date or an intimate chat. The vibe is sophisticated and researched but laid-back and cool, with the whole thing feeling like a spaceship that's mistakenly landed on Planet Earth. Plus, as if being one of the best bars in New York for interiors-savvy bon vivants, it's also been rated one of North America's 50 Best Bars.

7. Bemelmans Bar

Image 1 of 2 One of the most iconic art bars in New York, the Bemelmans Bar gets its name from American writer and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans, whose amusingly uplifting murals have become the destination's signature trademark. (Image credit: Don Riddle. Design: Originals: Ludwig Bemelmans. Restoration: Thierry Despont) Besides the one-of-a-kind decor, the bar is also a coveted, legendary hub for jazz musicians, hosting live performances throughout the week. (Image credit: Bemelmans Bar. Design: Originals: Ludwig Bemelmans. Restoration: Thierry Despont)

35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021, United States

Originally unveiled in 1947, the Bemelmans Bar is one of those NYC institutions that never grows old, no matter how many years have passed since the first drink was served within its golden-y, lived-in setting. Asked to make a list of the best bars in New York, our style editor didn't hesitate to place it in "its own category". "I like to joke that I should have a punch card to skip the entry fee every tenth visit," she laughs. "The walls are painted by Ludwig Bemelmans (yes, of Madeline fame), and the childlike whimsy somehow deepens under low light and a second (generously sidecared) dirty martini. By the end of the night, you'll find people singing along to live renditions of Neil Diamond or Sinatra. No matter when you visit, there's always a little magic in the air. You know those 'New York moments' people chase when they move here, or come to visit? They happen far more often than you'd think, especially in places like these."

Find out more about the Bemelmans Bar.

8. The Clemente Bar

Image 1 of 2 Chef Daniel Humm and artist Francesco Clemente, whose creative syngergy gave life to Clemente Bar. (Image credit: Jason Varney. Design: Allied Works) Among Clemente Bar's foremost standouts is the plethora of handpainted murals realized by Francesco Clemente himself. (Image credit: Jason Varney. Design: Allied Works)

11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, United States

That Bemelmans Bar remains one of the most widely loved, and celebrated, bars in New York attests to the power of art, hospitality, and music that comes from the heart. But murals-clad cocktail destinations, it seems, are having a moment in the Big Apple, The Clemente Bar being the latest (and last) entry on this edit of the hottest bars in New York to bear spectacular storytelling directly on its walls.

Once again informed by the animated art salons of old-day Europe, and more precisely by the stimulating atmosphere of Kronenhalle, an institution in Chef Daniel Humm's native Switzerland, the space's expansive painting offering is far more captivating and immersive than the one I have witnessed in most galleries. Coming courtesy of Italian artist Francesco Clemente, it acts, together with stellar plant-based creations and an equally experimental approach to cocktails, as the space's main offering, further enhanced by a curated collection of vintage pieces, furniture by LA-based designer Brett Robinson, and custom lighting by the German artist Carsten Höller.

Find out more about The Clemente Bar.

FAQs

How Did We Pick the Best Bars in New York City?

To develop this curated selection of the best bars in NYC right now, I have relied on multiple sources. Firstly, I made a list of the places that were recommended to me by locally based interior and product design professionals. Where these weren't shared with me by past interviewees, I tuned into my knowledge of the city's creative community to find the hottest bars in New York — or those cocktail spots whose spirited rooms bear the signature of some of the most imaginative decor and interior disruptors. In both instances, the process ensured that every entry on this best bars in New York edit was a first-in-class when it comes to immersing visitors in the finest design. More inspiration came from newspaper and magazine articles I read on the best cocktail bars in New York City for an artsy night out, direct experience of my favorite places in town, and additional word of mouth. The result is a curation of either beloved institutions or burgeoning evening hangouts that rise at the intersection of world-class hospitality, lifestyle, art, and design.

Where Do You Find the Best Cocktail Bars in New York City?

Pinning the best of NYC's nightlife scene down to one specific area can be hard for such a sprawling metropolis. Still, should you be looking for an animated, style-conscious evening out, neighborhoods like the West and the East Village, the Lower East Side, Manhattan's NoMad, and Williamsburg will ensure you have night entertainment galore, with the Meatpacking District, Midtown, and the Financial District stepping in for a swankier, more high-end club and lounge experience, and a wider choice of panoramic rooftop bars to pick from.

What Is the Most Iconic Bar in New York City?

Among the entries featured in this edit of the best bars in New York, Bemelmans Bar gets the title, largely because of its enduring charm and longevity. Tucked under The Carlyle Hotel in the Upper East Side, this legendary destination first opened in 1947, rapidly becoming a haven for equally iconic jazz musicians. In its nearly 80-year history, the Bemelmans Bar has lent its stage to live performances by the likes of Earl Rose, Rob Mosci, Jim Caruso, and Bryan Eng, among others, making the address one of the hottest bars in New York for music lovers.



