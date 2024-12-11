Step Into Your Own "Roman Holiday" With Our Cinematic Edit of the Best Rome Hotels

If there's one destination that never falls out of fashion, whatever the year or season, it's Rome. With a history stretching back to 753 BC, the enduring charm of the Eternal City, its golden-hued, monumental marbles, and aromatic, secular pines needs no real explanation. Beyond its legendary past, Rome's reputation as one of Italy's premier creative hubs is what, today, further adds to its allure, inviting travelers to witness first-hand the blend of centuries-old and modern artistic expressions continually spilling onto its streets.

This year, as the city prepares to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee and serves as a suggestive backdrop for Ridley Scott's highly anticipated blockbuster sequel Gladiator II, Rome is once again in the spotlight. Many of its most iconic monuments, from the Trevi Fountain to the Vatican, are undergoing revitalization, while countless new venues are enriching the destination's vibrant hotel design scene, where eclectic interiors and terraces dotted with stripy terracotta parasols set the mood for an enthralling discovery of what was once "the top of the world". With hundreds of stays constellating its hilly fabric, it's only fair to wonder: what, and where, are the best Rome hotels for the interiors-savvy wanderer?

As, with such premises, the year ahead is bound to be an eventful one for both Romans and the ever-present swathes of vacationing passersby, we have compiled a list of the only boutique hotels in Rome worth checking in at in the coming months. Whether you want to step back in time by sleeping among the gold leaf and art-plastered walls of a 17th-century, Italian Baroque-style palazzo or dine immersed in a surreal, Magritte-esque oneiric inner courtyard, the options are endless. From local icons to instant-classic new entries, the best Rome hotels elevate the grandeur of the city in an inspiring dialogue between tradition and innovation.

Ranked numerically for ease rather than merit, they all deserve to be discovered — scroll down to learn more.

1. Six Senses Rome

P.za S. Marcello, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Minutes away from the iconic Pantheon, Six Senses Rome is an ethereal, steeped-in-tranquility urban retreat. With spectacularly crafted, 'soft' interiors by Spanish designer and architect Patricia Urquiola, this earthily tinted, 96-room hotel lets the greenery of Rome in across its leafy, indoor-outdoor living-inspired hip contemporary spaces. Reinventing 1970s and 1980s furniture for the present day, each room and suite, many of which boast their own private terrace, is filled with quirkily shaped, uplifting décor that contributes to making visitors' experience, at once, comforting, energizing, and soulful.

Led by Sicilian-born Executive Chef Nadia Frisina, Six Senses Rome's two gastronomic destinations, the BIVIUM restaurant and NOTOS Rooftop bar, serve seasonal Mediterranean staples, as well as seafood, and plant-based dishes within a strikingly scenic setting, allowing travelers to continue soaking up views of Rome even as they wind down after a long day out in its busy streets.

What else makes Six Senses Rome one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: With so much to experience around the city, not many tourists heading to Rome place great importance on the facilities of their hotels. Most of them, including myself, would be satisfied with having a base from which to dive into its choreographic piazze, but Six Senses Rome isn't your typical hotel. Modeled after traditional Roman baths, with a caldarium, tepidarium, and frigidarium thermotherapy circuit, and impressive marble arches and mosaic accents, the property's spa is the real standout of this stay.

Great for: Wellness-conscious urban adventurers.

2. Palazzo Talìa

Via del Nazareno, 25, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Housed within an imposing palace dating from the Renaissance and with a one-of-a-kind history, Palazzo Talìa is perhaps the Rome hotel that best exemplifies the dense, spellbinding stratification of stories, myths, and experiences that define the Eternal City. What was once, and at different times, the residence of 16th-century humanist Angelo Maria Colocci, the dwell of the noble and ecclesiastical elite of Rome, and a world-leading collegio ("school") now play host to an equally fascinating stay in the heart of the Italian capital.

Moments away from the Spanish Steps, Palazzo Talìa bears the signature of Academy Awards-nominated director Luca Guadagnino, whose namesake studio curated the communal areas and one exclusive, soft pink-drenched suite of the property, with Mia Home Design Gallery and Laura Feroldi Studio behind its meticulously crafted rooms. Incorporating an exclusive selection of artist prints as well as ceramic, painted, and textile artworks into a personal "home-away-from-home" setup, the spacious wood, marble, and velvet-filled rooms are just as lively and whimsical as the rest of the hotel.

What else makes Palazzo Talìa one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: Stepping inside of it, which I had the pleasure of doing this month, feels like daydreaming. With the original structure of the Nobile Collegio del Nazareno, including its sign and flags at the entrance and the rooms' distribution, left untouched by the four-year-long restoration, Italian visitors like myself will recognize something uncannily familiar in Palazzo Talìa. It's as if, over 20 years on from the school's closure, the spirited atmosphere of its pupils' ferment was still there. A sense of joyfulness and (innocent) mischief imbues this retro-futuristic space, with plush, pastel-hued upholstered sofas, bespoke Murano glass lights, revived frescoed walls, and eye-catching pop elements (like the 'Smarties'-like colorful drops encrusting the mirrored walls of Il Bar della Musa) spread throughout, and an even more grand, tucked-away spa. Plus, Chef Marco Coppola's Roman and Campanian-inspired, hyper-fresh menu, particularly its sublimely presented tartare di pescato del giorno, is to die for.

Great for: Cinephile wanderers with a love of art, history, and the finest design.

3. Casa Monti Roma

Via Panisperna, 210/212, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Situated a short walk away from the Colosseum, the recently opened Casa Monti Roma takes maximalism in interior design to new imaginative, and contagiously inspiring heights. The brainchild of French design trailblazer Laura Gonzalez, this Rome hotel is hands-down one of the most extravagantly conceived I have ever had the luck of spending a night at. Nestled on a vibrant, dotted-in-independent-shops-and-restaurants hilly road of Rome, it is wrapped floor-to-ceiling in beautifully crafted fabrics, sleek wood and ceramic surfaces, and softly glowing lights, with Art Deco design nods and centuries-spanning references to Roman history, art, and heritage giving way to a truly authentic way of experiencing the city. Designed with the idea of "the artist's residence" in mind, and rising within an extraordinarily preserved, 18th-century listed building, Casa Monti Roma reinvents the traditional Roman villa for the contemporary explorer.

To unleash the "bohemian" spirit of Rione Monti, one of the city's most authentic central neighborhoods, Gonzalez has tapped the local creative galore to infuse the stay with an eclectic, artistic feel, letting plaster bust sculptures, vintage ephemera, hand-drawn illustrations, and a curated collection of art and design books tell the story. From the glamorous Casa Monti Bar — restituting a dazzling Italian rendition of the high-end French bistrot vibe — and the quintessentially Mediterranean, sun-filled patio and spa, to the smallest details of its fabric and mosaics-enriched rooms, the hotel absorbs vacationers in a modern fairytale.

What else makes Casa Monti Roma one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: Casa Monti Roma's panoramic rooftop bar, sited on its 7th floor, isn't just worth checking out because of its dynamic, layered décor — the mosaic-rendered scene behind its shiny wood and terracotta bar counter, and vintage-inspired upholstered stools are too good to miss out on — but also offers some of the zingiest cocktails in town. Try their Restauratore d'Arte everleaf forest, cocco, mango, ananas, and lime virgin one, paired with a basket of zucchini flowers, to see what I mean. Hungry for more? Chef Umberto Tuccio's duck ragù fettuccine are unparalleled.

Great for: Traveling artists and creatives and tasteful maximalists in need of an inspiring base.

4. Hotel de la Ville

Via Sistina, 69, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

One of the most coveted properties of the Rocco Forte Hotels group, Hotel de la Ville is possibly the most accurate representation of the traditional luxury Rome hotel, but that doesn't mean this stay won't surprise you. Quite the opposite: with its 18th-century monumental façade opening up to visitors as they climb to the top of the Spanish Steps, where the hotel is located, the legendary accommodation strikes an instant, and unforgettable, positive impression, also thanks to its imposing, chandeliers-punctuated ceilings, Rubelli and Dedar's handmade wallpapers, and precious vintage tapestries by Zardi & Zardi.

Restored to its former glory by the firm's long-term collaborators Tommaso Ziffer and Olga Polizzi, the designers behind its lavish, Grand Tour-inspired interiors, Hotel de la Ville's 104 expansive rooms and suites are decorated with opulent fabrics, statuesque artworks, and lighting permeated with a 'treasure'-like essence. Complete with sweeping views of the Roman skyline or the George Carter-designed lush inner courtyard, they turn every stay into an experiential fantasy, and with no drawbacks.

What else makes Hotel de la Ville one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: Overlooking the courtyard, Hotel de la Ville's palatial Mosaico restaurant, helmed by Chef Fulvio Pierangelini, invites visitors to embark on a journey through the globe-trotting flavors that characterize the history of Rome. Straddling European, Middle Eastern, and African influences, the eatery is both a culinary and a design destination, with its eye-catching mosaic floors and spectacular ceilings setting the scene for a memorable gastronomic experience (and the breakfast buffet is just as noteworthy!). Head to the rooftop to gaze at the city and feel like Jep Gambardella in Paolo Sorrentino's Oscar-winning The Great Beauty.

Great for: Neoclassical décor enthusiasts settling for nothing but the most exclusive Roman elegance.

5. Manfredi Palm Suites

Via del Colosseo, 20, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

A stone throw's away from the Roman Forum, Manfredi Palm Suites is one of the quirkiest holiday stays in town. Within walking distance from its sister property, Palazzo Manfredi, whose Michelin-starred Aroma terrace restaurant offers complimentary breakfast service to all guests, this funky 5-star hotel, designed by Giorgia Dennerlein, pairs the brutalist interiors of its exposed brick and timber-beam ceilings with a whimsical selection of brightly colored vintage furniture, accessories, and collectibles, each imbued with an amusingly tropical feel.

What else makes Manfredi Palm Suites one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: The uniqueness of the Manfredi Palm Suites' concept is, in itself, its greatest highlight. Valuing a familiar, lived-in, albeit design-forward, atmosphere over the more structured approach to hosting of conventional hotels, it stands out for its inventive understanding of home décor, plant-filled rooms, and attention to a more sustainable way of conceiving travel.

Great for: City explorers wanting the luxury of a hotel without its space constraints or non-essential services, and larger groups of travelers with a liking for vibrant design.

6. The Hoxton

L.go Benedetto Marcello, 220, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

Located in the affluent Parioli district, The Hoxton, the 10th hotel in the eponymous group's portfolio, marks the firm's debut in Italy. With creatively invented interiors by Fettle Design, it is an ode to vintage Italian cinema, first welcoming guests through its mid-century modern furniture-filled, impressive lobby. A 30-minute walk from all main attractions, and situated within proximity to the trailing Villa Borghese Gardens, the stay boasts 192 rooms, ranging from "Shoebox" to "Biggy" and elevated by rich timber wall paneling, bespoke statement headboards, and an eclectic mix of homeware, including sculptural Murano glass chandeliers.

What else makes the Hoxton one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: Elio and Cugino, the hip on-site restaurant and bar of The Hoxton, don't only serve Roman-style, simply delicious food and drink extravaganza under the leadership of Chef Sarah Cicolini, but come 6PM, the latter transforms into an electrifying aperitivo spot for the enjoyment of both vacationers and locals.

Great for: Young, unpretentious wanderers looking for a lively place to stay that is, at once, stylish and close to the airport, the must-see sites, and one of Rome's most beautiful residential neighborhoods.

7. G-Rough

Piazza di Pasquino, 69 / 70, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Conveniently located near Piazza Navona, one of Rome's most legendary landmarks and outdoor gathering hangouts, G-Rough wants you to know that "this house isn't a hotel", as reads the stay's witty motto. Co-designed by 7th-generation Roman owner Gabriele Salini and Giorgia Cerulli, this instant iconic, creative accommodation alternative, housed within a traditional Roman palazzo, juxtaposes the roughness of its lived architectural elements with an avant-garde selection of "the most beautiful Italian design from the 30s to the 60s".

Here, Salini, who left a career in consulting to pursue his passion for art, publishing, and interiors full-time, has given life to a petite, 10-suite boutique hotel that pays homage to his native country's artistic genius. At G-Rough, organic, seasoned surfaces and experimental furniture and home accessories, including the eccentricities of Space Age Design, co-exist under one roof, "recovering memory and beauty of the past", and "transforming a place from a contemporary perspective".

What else makes G-Rough one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: Beyond its truly unique suite offering, G-Rough is a must-know art and design "widespread" curatorial project and gathering space, with rotating exhibitions taking over its Gallery Bar, an ever-expanding art collection, and even more artworks to discover at the on-site breakfast and food hotspot, Sito Room.

Great for: True design-heads keen to connect with like-minded creatives, intellectuals, and urban explorers.

8. Palazzo Shedir

Via di Ripetta, 117, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Palazzo Shedir, the Roman jewel of the trailblazing hospitality group Shedir Collection, invites visitors to experience Rome like no other hotel in town. Encrusted with gold leaf and Baroque-era masterpieces, this 3-suite, exclusive stay, housed within the noble wing of Palazzo Borghese, is the epitome of lavish sophistication. Here, intricate frescoes, rare marbles, and unique artworks will keep you company throughout your sojourn, carefully revived through equally researched contemporary design furniture inclusions.

Filled with views of the palace's private gardens, Palazzo Shedir bears the signature of Milan-based interior designer Giampiero Panepinto, whose eye for 1970s homeware suspends the property between a Renaissance past and a utopian future. Besides its handcrafted stuccoes and ingeniously balanced mix of old and new, the hotel also offers a full-service spa, with a swimming pool, sauna, and Turkish bath, as well as tailored dining experiences, and private cooking lessons for those interested in mastering Italian cuisine.

What else makes Palazzo Shedir one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: The palace as a whole.

Great for: Luxury and history-driven vacationers interested in touching Rome's legendary cultural heritage and legacy with hand.

9. Leon's Place

Via Venti Settembre, 90/94, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Planetaria Hotels' Leon's Place, situated on the historic Via XX Settembre within the recently restored Palazzo Fabi Altini, could have easily served lent its spacious ballroom for a dancing scene of a Federico Fellini film. Constellated by large golden mask sculptures, seater lip-shaped sofas, and whimsical pendant lights, it feels more like the scene of a movie, or a dream, than an actual hotel lobby. Perfectly located in the beating heart of Rome, close to La Dolce Vita's Trevi Fountain, it boasts 56 rooms conceived to reflect the city's timeless elegance, while letting an extravagant view of design permeate its fanciful public areas, spa included.

What else makes Leon's Place one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: The argilla-tinted Dehors, Leon's Place inner courtyard, vaguely reminiscent of the spectacular Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in its rows of arches-made structure, is one of the most captivating outdoor hotel areas I've come across so far, with clouds-covered floors straight out of a Magritte painting.

Great for: City explorers searching for a comfortable hotel that marries history and fantasy.

10. Bulgari Hotel Roma

Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 10, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Part of the prestigious Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection, the Bulgari Hotel Rome is one of the most sought-after and celebrated destinations of the Eternal City. Situated in the historic Campo Marzio neighborhood, near landmarks like the Spanish Steps and Via del Corso, it merges timeless Roman heritage with contemporary elegance, fusing the most refined expressions of Italian craftsmanship with fashion colossus Bulgari's signature aesthetic across its 110, terracotta-shaded plush rooms and suites.

Sited within a 1930s, monumental marble building inscribed to the Emperor Augustus, the stay brings the encounter between Rome's past, present, and future centerstage, as manifested across all of its sophisticated, cinematic communal areas, from Il Ristorante - Niko Romito to its swanky bars and rooftop terrace.

What else makes the Bulgari Hotel Roma one of the best Rome hotels?

Highlight: With its 1500-square-meter plan, the Bulgari Hotel Roma's ancient thermae-inspired spa is a masterpiece of modern design. You shouldn't leave without diving into its marble and colored glass-clad pool, brought to life by choreographic plays of light.

Great for: Combining exclusivity, comfort, and Roman charm, the Bulgari Hotel Rome is an ideal destination for discerning travelers seeking a luxurious retreat in the heart of the city.

