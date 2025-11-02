It's not every Thursday night that the Livingetc team is invited to attend the crowning of The World's 50 Best Hotels, and so how could we decline the invitation?

Selected by a panel of over 800 anonymous judges between seasoned hoteliers, travel journalists, and discerning globetrotters, each invited to vote for their top seven sojourns from the past two years in order of preference, the resulting list strives to capture "the creativity, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality that define travel today," BBC presenter Amol Rajan, who hosted the awards ceremony, explained at the start of the evening, which was held at London's Thames-facing, striking 1 Old Billingsgate Market.

Each of the best hotels spotlighted on this occasion, he stressed, was put forward impartially by the voting Academy, who valued their unique contribution to the industry based on elements such as architecture and interior design, F&B excellence, cultural programming, bespoke experiences, environmental efforts, and commitment to the local community. Although no strict criteria defined the voting besides their genuine enthusiasm for their favorite properties.

The magical views at Passalacqua, one of Lake Como's most coveted hotels which, ranked at number 4 on the World's 50 Best Hotels list, has also been named this year's Best Boutique Hotel in Europe. (Image credit: Passalacqua)

To bring home the destination and special awards of this year's edition — the first one to celebrate the establishments ranked between 51 and 100 — were Kangaroo Island's Southern Ocean Lodge in Australia (59, American Express Travel One To Watch Award 2025), South Africa's Singita Kruger National Park (40, Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award), Soneva Sushi in the Maldives (28, SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award 2025), Four Seasons, which won the Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award 2025, Bali's Desa Potato Head (18, Eco Hotel Award 2025), and Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (14, Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2025).

Marrakech's Royal Mansour (13) obtained both the Best Hotel in Africa title and the WhistlePig Highest Climber Award 2025, Capella Sydney (12) was named Best Hotel in Oceania 2025, Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Palace (11) got both the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award 2025 and the Best Hotel in South America 2025 accolade, Chablé Yucatán became the Best Hotel in North America for 2025, and Dubai's Atlantis The Royal (6) gained the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel as well as the Best Hotel in the Middle East awards. Last but not least, Lake Como's Passalacqua (4) was announced as Europe's Best Boutique Hotel 2025.

With Capella Bangkok (3), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (2), and Rosewood Hong Kong (1) in the top three positions, you may wonder: what else is there to know? Scroll to discover the shortlisted design-driven addresses every interior aficionado will fall for — each a testament to the power of decor.

For the Next-Gen Design Lover — 37. Janu Tokyo. Tokyo, JP

The debut opening of Aman's younger sibling and standalone brand, Janu, this masterpiece of contemporary craftsmanship sees Jean-Michel Gathy conjure up a one-of-a-kind Japanese retreat. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Aman Group. Design: Jean-Michel Gathy)

Launched last spring as the only hotel in the surreal, Dalí-esque Azabudai Hills neighborhood of Tokyo, Japan, Janu Tokyo may have ranked 37th in this year's list, but every lover of culturally resonant, contemporary interior design would have likely placed it somewhere way higher. The inaugural property of the Aman group's sister brand, Janu, this 122-room-and-suite stay retains the giant's air of exclusivity while offering a fresher, younger, and — for lack of a better word — more hipster alternative to its lavish hotels. The brainchild of award-winning interior architect Jean-Michel Gathy, whose work breathes an Asian-inspired, storied flair into some of the most exquisitely contemporary destinations around the world (see one of the world's best spas, The Chedi Andermatt), Janu Tokyo caught our eye for its vast, cinematically-designed F&B offering (counting eight destinations in total), its subtle reworking of Japanese heritage, the spectacular wellness facilities, and bookable arts and crafts workshops, guided tours, and events.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Book your stay at Janu Tokyo.

For the Nostalgia-Led Traveler — 34. The Calile. Brisbane, AUS

A Miami-style resort in the heart of Australia's Brisbane, The Calile enchants with its pastel-shaded interiors, glamorous bar, and nostalgic pool club. (Image credit: Sean Hennessy. Design: Richards and Spence)

At 34 out of 50, Brisbane's The Calile charmed us with its rose and sage green-tinted interiors and stuck-in-time vibe. Feeding into America's ongoing vintage motels revival, this Richards and Spence-designed Australian bolthole — where a brutalist structure is revived by softly colored surfaces, quirky tilework, and textural marbles — makes a convincing case for simply conceived spaces that restore and inspire both the eye and the mind. With a handful of restaurant and bars to pick from, each envisioned in a similar, vaguely Art Deco vein, and the possibility of booking yourself a stay in one of the terrace-equipped suites or, even better, enjoy your sojourn pool-side, The Calile is the kind of hotel that leaves you longing for sun-soaked summer days year-round. And who can blame us, after taking a good look at its intoxicating, retro-fueled beach club vibe?

Book your stay at The Calile.

For the Architecture-Savvy, Discerning Globetrotter — 32. The Emory. London, UK

With individually crafted rooms, each bearing the signature of one of the world's most extraordinary designers, London's first all-suite hotel, The Emory, turns every stay into a lesson in decor. (Image credit: The Emory. Design: Alexandra Champalimaud)

The British capital didn't fall short on recognition during Thursday night's ceremony, with four of the best London hotels, including the legendary Claridge's (16), The Connaught (29), and Raffles London at The OWO (31), all mentioned in the top 50. But if there is one address in the Big Smoke that, for us, steals the show, it is the eclectic, 32-ranked The Emory. Wrapped by a spectacular architectural façade conceived by the late Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour of RSHP and overlooking the vegetation of Hyde Park, this hotel is a gem awaiting to be discovered, with communal areas realized by trailblazing French designer Rémi Tessier. The city's first all-suite hotel, it boasts 61 individually crafted rooms by celebrated interior architects André Fu, Pierre-Yves Rochon, Alexandra Champalimaud, Rigby & Rigby, and Patricia Urquiola, where desert-hued decor is brought to life by extravagant statement pieces, contrasting surfaces, and collector-worthy artwork. Home to both the three-in-one culinary rollercoaster that is chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's abc kitchens and one of the best bars in London for glam vibes, in less than two years of activity, The Emory has grown into one of the most sought-after destinations in the British capital. Plus, with its wellness-focused private members' club, Surrenne, the hotel expands its rejuvenating treatment to die-hard Londoners, as well as non-residents.

Book your stay at The Emory.

For the Modernism-Obsessed Jet-Setter — 24. Rosewood São Paulo. São Paulo, BZ

Rekindling Brazilian modernism's legacy through a spirited Parisian lens, Rosewood São Paulo is where traditional craftsmanship, sophistication, and escapism converge. (Image credit: Rosewood São Paulo. Design: STARCK)

A spontaneous scream of joy took over us as Thursday evening's host Amol Rajan announced Rosewood São Paulo at n. 24. Already mentioned in our in-depth guide to underrated cities for design lovers, the 180-room-and-suite, glassy idyll proves how, in the best examples of contemporary interiors, there is space for both local crafts, history, and innovation to thrive. The work of iconic Paris-based studio STARCK, Rosewood São Paulo reinterprets the country's groundbreaking Modernism tradition to a captivating effect. Through a poetic mix of rounded and straight, essentially elegant lines, and the juxtaposition of raw live and lacquered wood with dark leathery surfaces, plush textiles, and evocative artwork, this collector home-looking spot lets the vibrancy and creative atmosphere of the surrounding Cidade Matarazzo complex through its doors, blurring the boundaries between the inside and the outdoors. Immersed in São Paulo's artistic pulse, it hosts regular exhibitions and live music performances, besides playing host to a number of gastronomic locations. Suspended between the rawness of its tropical greenery and the indulgence of its yacht-like interiors, at Rosewood São Paulo, you get the best of both worlds.

Book your stay at Rosewood São Paulo.

For the Up-in-the-Clouds Daydreamer — 10. Upper House Hong Kong. Hong Kong, HK

The breathtaking Salisterra restaurant at standout design stay Upper House Hong Kong, captured in all of its vertiginous beauty. (Image credit: Upper House Hong Kong. Design: André Fu)

There is something instantly reminiscent of a Wong Kar-wai film in Upper House Hong Kong, a high-end, five-star hotel extending some 490 meters above sea level between the 38th and the 49th floor of the Pacific Place skyscraper — and no, while it is fitting, it has got nothing to do with the Academy Award-winning director's provenience. Crafted to strike long-lasting impressions by the award-winning studio of Hong Kong architect André Fu, this stay emerges as a champagne-tinted dream. Inspired in part by the quiet luxury and pervading comfort of traditional Eastern residences, Upper House Hong Kong's 117 rooms, suites, and penthouses award the soothing power of symmetry and earthy tones over maximalism, with bamboo, dark woods, marble corridors, and plush textiles freezing a moment in time. In the five F&B destinations of The Upper House, meanwhile, it is a contemporary, cosmopolitan flair to prevail, with forms becoming softer, and colors bolder, in a converging of worlds. Each of the five in-house culinary hotspots is a gem of restaurant design (the dimly lit, whimsical Tea Room being our favorite), with glamorous interiors that will have you travel in time and only glass between you and the moody Hong Kong sky.

Book your stay at Upper House Hong Kong.

Looking for more London hotels recommendations? All you got to do is ask. Retrace our hour-long conversation with Studio Est's founder Louise East to learn about how she transformed one of Marble Arch's Georgian buildings into a thriving indoor 'garden' at Montcalm Mayfair.

Done with your travels and into the idea of bringing some of London's best restaurant merch home with you on your way back? You know it — we've got you covered.