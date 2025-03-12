The Best Bars in London for Style-Obsessed Bon Vivants — Cocktail Hour Has Never Looked Better

Ever felt as if, with so many nightlife hotspots to pick from, getting the most of London's nightlife can get, to say the least, tricky? That's why we have decided to gather all of our UK team's best-kept-secret drink destinations in one place — so that, come the weekend, you will have no excuse not to join in the electrifying atmosphere of the best bars in London. And, most importantly, you will know where to look for the real deal.

Not all the team's suggestions made the cut. Why? Because, similarly to our edit of the best London hotels for uncompromising design obsessives, this curation of local-approved hangouts raises the bar (no pun intended) for your cocktail experience. It does so by not only valuing the sophistication of their beverage and bites offering, but also — and especially — by spotlighting those addresses where imaginative, and often unexpected, decor sets the tone.

Whether capturing the design mood of the moment in their decor, blurring the lines between tradition and innovation, or coming up with a style of their own, each of the establishments featured in this list of the best bars in London is sure to excite anyone who revels in good design. Yes, these are the places all style-obsessed epicureans should know.

1. SOMA Soho

At SOMA Soho, "you descend into a space not dissimilar to what I'd expect from a Bond villain," says Livingetc's Decor Editor Emma Breislin (Image credit: SOMA Soho. Design: CAKE Architecture)

Picked by Emma Breislin

14 Denman St, London W1D 7HJ

Looking back, I don't know which part I enjoyed more — the sultry industrial aesthetic of the bar with its hand-finished stainless steel, rendered walls, and deep charcoal-colored curtains that could be pulled back to reveal hidden corners, or its unique cocktail list.

Upon entry — there is no sign of that this is one of the best bars in London from the street, by the way — you descend into a space not dissimilar to what I'd expect from a Bond villain, take your seat, wait for your eyes to adjust to the mood lighting, and then select from a series of sips each named after an unlikely Indian-inspired ingredient: Shallot, Chaat, Kulcha... I went with Pea, which was described as an alcoholic lassi made with mind, Santa Teresa 1796 rum, Disaronno, and garden pea yoghurt. Yes, I know that sounds weird, but I can assure you, it was more than wonderful. With no sign of life outside, you can easily spend more than a few hours here. And with interiors and drinks this good, who could blame you?

Book your table at SOMA Soho.

2. Goodbye Horses

With its warmly welcoming atmosphere and sound ambience, this folklore-inspired listening bar is a real must-try in East London (Image credit: Adam Kang. Design: Leopold Banchini Architects)

21 Halliford St, London N1 3HB

There is something so instantly contagious about a bar that shies away from the overly serious feel of high-end night coves to embrace an energy that is, at once, playful, inspiring, and comforting. Islington's Goodbye Horses sets the example: designed by Leopold Banchini Architects, this soulful, modern rustic decor hotspot turns to warm woods and handpainted flowy textiles to absorb guests in a world of its own. This isn't only thanks to the atmospheric, disco dance and alternative tunes playing on vinyl in the background — actual nice music at a bar? A huge bonus point, if you ask me — or the extravagant selection of wines available on site, but also largely due to the large-scale contributions of Cornwall-based artist Lucy Stein, the mind behind the mythical murals that complement the space's winding and candle-lit bar counter.

Is it the best bar in London? I'd choose Goodbye Horses over any other loud, obscure night cove over and over again (in fact, I might be heading there this weekend). And when the sun hits, sibling bar The Dreamery will help you cool down with ice cream, but don't worry, they still serve drinks, too!

Book your table at Goodbye Horses.

3. STEREO

Designed by London-based studio Afroditi in collaboration with the acclaimed Experimental Cocktail Club, STEREO seeks to be a "one-of-a-kind, next gen live music venue in the heart of Covent Garden" (Image credit: STEREO. Design: Afroditi)

35 The Piazza, London WC2E 8BE

Some venues, like the freshly unveiled STEREO in Covent Garden, manage to do both — the mysterious, Bond-esque speakeasy vibe and the grooviness of an analogue jazz bar. The brainchild of studio Afroditi, who conceived it in partnership with world-renowned concept Experimental Cocktail Club, the STEREO isn't only worth a visit as one of the best bars in London for its sleek, dressed-in-brass interiors, filled with sophisticated nods to 1960s, 70s, and 80s nightlife, but also for the wide programming of live events that rotate in its premises throughout the year.

With an in-house band and DJ sets setting the mood for your after hours, it is the ultimate destination for bon vivants who appreciate decor as much as they are up for a good dance and carefree fun. Priding itself on bringing the best of London, New York, and Paris night culture to the British capital, the space's menu is, much like its atmosphere, an uplifting fusion of the three: draft beers, champagne, and masterfully blended cocktails abound here, as do guilty pleasure night snacks like loaded nachos and chicken wings and American-style diner, moreish main courses.

Book your table at STEREO.

4. Oriole

The Bamboo Bar at the two-story Oriole infuses Latin American flair into London's West End (Image credit: Eleonora Boscarelli. Design: Daytrip Studio)

7-9 Slingsby Pl, London WC2E 9AB

From the cocktails all the way to its interiors, Covent Garden's newly opened Oriole is a journey of a bar that sews the gap between London and Latin America. Unfolding across two levels, with the Bamboo Bar located on the ground floor and a restaurant housed on the lower story, this pattern and wall mural-filled night destination ignites the British capital with the radiance it very often lacks in the coldest months of the year through its maximalist take on traditional French Art Deco interior design.

Punctuated by amusingly creative details like the 'sliced' pendant lights and nature-inspired collectibles portrayed in the image above, it makes the ideal place for people who don't like to take themselves too seriously, instead embracing their night outs as an opportunity to unwind in good company and let loose to the music (starting at only £6 pp, the space hosts numerous live jazz events, too, with all revenues going directly to the performing musicians). The vibe is tropical-chic, with saturated hues of blues, greens, and cherry reds mapping both of its floors, along with textural wooden surfaces. The work of Daytrip Studio, Oriole is a joy to the eye as it is for both taste buds and ears. Plus, its main floor bathes in natural light in the daytime, making it ideal for a golden hour aperitivo, too.

Book your table at Oriole.

5. Bar Lina Soho

Lina Stores' eponymous nighttime destination, Bar Lina, oozes with the elegance and grandeur of mid-century Italian design (Image credit: Bar Lina. Design: Red Deer)

Picked by Aditi Sharma

18 Brewer St, London W1F 0SG

Italian cuisine isn't complete without a Negroni, a Milano-Torino, or a classic red wine, and now the gastro-favorite Lina Stores has its own little subterranean aperitivo bar —a striking addition to Soho's buzz. The underground Bar Lina, located just below Lina Stores deli, exudes the glamour of the '60s: dark burgundy and espresso-toned interiors conjure a Mad Men-esque vibe.

Furnished with marble, brass, and velvet, the space feels incredibly special. Tiny bar snacks, such as salumi (think delicacies like prosciutto crudo, finocchiona, giardiniera, and sea salt and rosemary focaccia) and fried Parmesan polenta with truffle and mushroom steal the spotlight, serving as the perfect accompaniments to the inventive cocktails. All ingredients available on the bar shelves are either made in-house or sourced from Italy.

Drinks-wise, if I were you, I wouldn't miss out on the Basilico, a basil-infused gin with Carpano Dry and milk; Amore, blending Vecchia Romagna, Karminia Red Vermout, Campari, and raspberry shrub; and Nostalgia, which mixes Savoia Americano, gin, Prosecco, and grapefruit into a time-traveling journey. Needless to say, their Negronis and wines never disappoint.

Book your table at Bar Lina Soho.

6. Seed Library at One Hundred Shoreditch

If it is true that 1970s design is back, and better than ever, why not opt for a bar that lives up to the style's retro-futuristic connotations? Located within the One Hundred Shoreditch hotel, Seed Library makes the trend instantly contagious (Image credit: One Hundred Shoreditch. Design: Lore Group and Magpie Studio)

100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ

Call me crazy, but I am one of those people who think that lighting either makes or breaks a place, particularly when it comes to food and beverage destinations. And that's one of the reasons why I am the greatest supporter of the ongoing 1970s revival! Yes, that's right: the 1970s are back, but better than ever. How can we tell? Simply look at the infinite number of mushroom-shaped lamps springing up, among other things, anywhere from freshly unveiled restaurants and private members' clubs to the coolest design studios.

Seed Library, the mischievous cocktail bar situated in the basement of the One Hundred Shoreditch hotel, exemplifies the importance that a well-lit environment can have on the myriad social interactions that take shape within it. Stunningly crafted by Lore Group in collaboration with Magpie Studio, who curated its visual identity, the space feels effortlessly sophisticated, lo-fi, and trippy, all at the same time.

Sculptural, retro-inspired furniture adorns its orange-tinted drinking area, interspersed with ceramic vases, lamps, and artworks that appear to be sourced from across the world. Records accompany guests as they sip their way into the night, and if the verve of the place alone wasn't enough for you to be sold on it, Ryan Chetiawardana, one of the world's most esteemed bartenders, will do the trick.

Book your table at Seed Library.

7. The Emory Bar at The Emory

There is something about The Emory as a whole, and its panoramic rooftop bar especially, that defies classification. The sun-baked palette and skillful artisanry of its finishes speak for themselves (Image credit: The Emory. Design: Rémi Tessier)

Picked by Lucy Searle

Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP

If you've visited Hyde Park recently, you may have noticed a strikingly contemporary new addition to the Knightsbridge skyline in the form of The Emory, London's first all-suite hotel, designed by the late Richard Rogers, and Ivan Harbour of RSHP.

Downstairs is the sublime abc kitchens, which has fast become the capital's hottest restaurant. But upstairs, nestled under the hotel's rooftop 'sails' on the 10th floor, is an (at least momentarily) under-the-radar rooftop bar that so happens to be one of my own favorite cocktail spots in London. Designed, like the other public spaces in the hotel, by acclaimed interior architect Rémi Tessier, it offers spectacular views of the capital — from Hyde Park on one side, to the gardens of Buckingham Palace on another, and over to The London Eye on another.

The design of the space is minimalist: curved windows ensure the views take precedence. Plus, there are only six tables, so the space feels exclusive, yet thanks to the exemplary bar staff, relaxed and friendly. The warm, spice-shade color scheme that runs through the stay's interiors is carried into the drinks area. Here, however, these are more muted and softly lit by the uber glamorous back-lighting of the bar.

Book your table at The Emory Bar.

8. A Bar With Shapes for a Name

If we were to stick to the will of bar owners Remy Savage and Paul Lougrat, this entry wouldn't have a name. Not in words, at least — can you guess which shapes embody the vision behind it? (Image credit: A Bar with Shapes for a Name)

232 Kingsland Rd, Whitmore Estate, London E2 8AX

A whole bar, with an annexed classroom and workshop, dedicated to re-exploring the philosophy at the heart of Bauhaus? To some, it might sound like a mad idea, but Remy Savage, Paul Lougrat, and Maria Kontorravdis — the three minds behind 🔶🟥🔵, also known as A Bar with Shapes for a Name — took up the challenge, and what came out of it is something unparalleled. Fascinated with the forward-thinking approach to school curriculum laid out by Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus school, and Johannes Itten, which comprised six months of preliminatory courses followed by three years of specialization across multiple disciplines, the trio set up shop to try and answer the following question: "how would we study, learn, and teach flavour, if it was part of the Bauhaus curriculum?"

Launched in May 2021, this truly unusual drinking spot is, as you might well imagine, characterized by striking minimalism, which pervades anything from the bar's geometrically sculpted design all the way to its branded merchandise and bottled products. Besides serving bespoke drinks and French-inspired food, it is also an educational platform training students and offering paid opportunities for interns interested in learning more about the fusion of "taste and aroma". While I am still trying to wrap my head around it, one thing is for certain: stopping off here is an experience you won't forget. And that's more than enough for 🔶🟥🔵 to appear in this roundup of the best bars in London!

Book your table at A Bar with Shapes for a Name.

9. Bar Kinky

Sci-fi and sexy, Bar Kinky is where all senses come to life at night. And if you start feeling peckish, Georgian-inspired restaurant Kinkally will fix you up (Image credit: Design: DA BUREAU. Courtesy of Kinkally)

Picked by Aditi Sharma

43 Charlotte St., London W1T 1RS

It's easy to miss Bar Kinky as you wander through the animated Fitzrovia, but once you visit, you'll likely find yourself becoming a regular. Tucked beneath the Georgian dumpling restaurant Kinkally, this subterranean, inventive bar will take you by surprise. True to its name, the space is bathed in naughty, dim red lighting, creating an almost illicit atmosphere that coaxes cocktail lovers to indulge wholeheartedly in its playful concoctions.

A curving marble bar island, lined with just a few stools, adds an air of intimacy, while the industrial-style steel walls contribute to the bar’s unconventional charm. The cocktails contribute to heightening the senses, with several key ingredients sourced directly from Georgia. The two bartenders are not only skilled mixologists but also excellent guides, eager to lend their expertise so you can navigate the menu. The Twist, Nature, Bossy, and Snatch cocktails were as tasty as they offered insights into their globe-trotting inspirations. And, of course, should you be in the mood for a classic, they'll happily whip one up.

Book your table at Bar Kinky.

10. Gothic Bar

French-Mexican interior designer Hugo Toro's touch to Gothic Bar can be felt throughout its meticulously layered, sumptuous surfaces, marrying the binominal between innovation and tradition (Image credit: Gothic Bar. Design: Hugo Toro)

St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Euston Rd., London NW1 2AR

Upon entering St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel's Gothic Bar, it is difficult to know where to look first: between the regal carpet and upholstery that delineate its atmosphere, along with a jungle of thriving greenery and cedar wood tones, and the kaleidoscope of patterns that expands across its vividly ornate ceilings, a truly unique cocktail experience awaits.

Crafted to evoke the grandeur of Victorian-era Gothic Revival style by Paris-based architect and interior designer Hugo Toro, one of the protagonists of our Hidden Trails travel series, this immersive destination will make it hard for you to know when it's time to leave. Peacock-print velvet banquettes accommodate guests, adding to the sensory experience, while the French-inspired drinks menu does the rest thanks to an encyclopedic, and stunningly presented, selection of cocktails, wines, and beers, categorized by moods such as 'ecstasy', 'clarity', 'frivolity', and 'temptation'. And that's because Gothic Bar isn't just one of the best bars in London but a place for people who know what they want — what they can't get enough of.

Book your table at Gothic Bar.

We hope you've put the best bars in London down in your books, because you never know when the occasion for some nighttime entertainment strikes, and finding some last-minute is only getting harder. Not in the mood for more than just a drink? This doesn't mean you should give up on what the British capital has in store for you. Need a clue? Head to our curation of the best London restaurants to find out how culinary, artistic, and interior inspiration converge in their dining rooms.