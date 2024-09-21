Star, Name, Done* — The 10 Best London Restaurants Food and Design Connoisseurs Should Bookmark Right Now

If there is one thing I will never get tired of about living in London, it must be its ever-expanding, intercontinental food scene. Whether you are looking to grab a bite on the go while strolling around Southbank or indulge in a sumptuous, three-courses sit-down meal in Mayfair, you know you won't be disappointed — and that the offer will reunite the whole world in the same town. That's because no inch of the British capital's 607 square miles surface has been left untouched by its growing and globally inspired gourmet spirit, with plenty of outdoor markets, trendy eateries, and exclusive fine dining locations all contributing to London's inimitable zeitgeist.

When compiling this list, we had two criteria in mind: to make it into our final selection, a restaurant needed to not only serve exceptionally good food but also have interiors as jaw-dropping as the delicacies on its tables. Curated by Livingetc's editors, this eclectic roundup caters to those who believe that decor is just as important as the menu. A deep dive into the very best of London's restaurant design right now, it is a celebration of taste — exploring both the ambiance of the rooms and the artistry on the plates. Let's get started.

1. abc kitchens at The Emory

(Image credit: abc kitchens at The Emory. Design: Rémi Tessier)

Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP

There is something absolutely captivating about this newly opened eatery, offering breathtaking views of both Knightsbridge and Hyde Park. Situated on the ground floor of 5-star hotel The Emory, abc kitchens is three restaurants in one: helmed by prolific Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, it brings its acclaimed New York trilogy — abc kitchen, abcV, and abc cocina — under the same roof in a multisensory experience. Mirroring the freshness and organic nature of the menu, the restaurant's interiors, designed by Rémi Tessier, amplify the elevated earthiness of its vision through warm wood tones, sleek copper accents, and a totemic Rosso Orobico marble block. Contrasting the neutral, retro-inspired palette of abc kitchens is a floral series of artworks by British artist Damien Hirst, The Secret Gardens Paintings. These vibrant still life canvases infuse the mid-century modern furniture-filled dining room with a romantic feel.

"abc kitchens at The Emory uses color, texture, and form masterfully to create a space that's at once grand, warm, and enveloping," says Livingetc's Content Director Lucy Serle. "Leather, velvet, and boucle upholstery combines with furniture in both light and dark wood in a subtly layered environment that feels informal yet smart." She mentions the speakeasy-style glamorously atmospheric bar at the end of the room among the highlights of the location, along with with Jean-Georges Vongerichten's menu which, "varied and wonderful, also boasts plenty of simply stunning vegetarian options".

2. Sessions Arts Club

(Image credit: Sessions Arts Club)

4th Floor, Farringdon, 24 Clerkenwell Grn, London EC1R 0NA

There are restaurants whose look alone is enough to tell a story, and Sessions Arts Club is certainly one of them. Housed within a 18th-century courthouse in Clerkenwell, this unusual food destination is one of London's most coveted: its soaring ceilings, striking chandeliers, and pastel-shaded decaying walls, Sessions Arts Club is somewhat of a rendezvous point for the members of the British capital's creative circles. The restaurant's one-of-a-kind, transitional style atmosphere is the fruit of a collaboration between co-founders Jonny Gent and Jon Spiteri and multiple architectural and design firms, including Russell Potter, Sätila Studios' Ted and Oliver Grebelius, and SODA Studio. With surfaces resembling those of ancient Pompeian villas, dining here feels just as opulent, while also granting you the chance to catch live performances and art exhibitions all in one booking.

"At Sessions Arts Club, beauty aesthetic and culinary beauty converge," says Livingetc's Design Editor Aditi Sharma Maheshwari. "As a design enthusiast, I can't think of a better place to dine, in all of London." With a short, crisp, and well-curated menu encompassing the best of European delights, you can rest reassured your taste buds will rejoice. "I loved the hake, artichoke, and San Marzano, and the sea bream, nectarine, and fennel dishes the most," Aditi adds, both of which felt very fresh and well-balanced. The same is true of their robust wine selection, which spans regions across Europe, including a spotlight on wines from the Jura region.

3. Belvedere

(Image credit: Belvedere. Design: Archer Humphryes)

Holland Park, Abbotsbury Rd, London W8 6LU

Nestled in London's affluent Kensington borough, Belvedere is one of those restaurants you'll hardly forget after visiting. What was once the 17th-century stables and coach house for the leafy Holland Park — in which heart it rises today — and later became a summer ballroom is now home to one of the most refined and inventive Italian restaurants I have got to try in the city. Re-launched in 2022 by co-founders George Bukhov-Weinstein and Ilya Demichev, its monumental Tuscan interiors retain the rich heritage of the building without feeling outdated or overly literal. Conceived by local creative architectural studio Archer Humphryes, the restaurant's spaces ooze with grandeur, seamlessly blending the classicism of the building's arches and stained glass windows with modern rustic decor. Wood, rattan, red brick, and wrought iron details provide a suggestive frame within which to savor Sardinian Chef Lello Favuzzi's zingy pairings of flavors.

Immersed in the stuck-in-time beauty of the surrounding gardens, Belvedere takes indoor-outdoor living into the culinary world, graced by plenty of natural light and thriving plants throughout. Come on a sunny day to make the most of its fairytale terrace while exploring Favuzzi's seasonal gastronomic gems. Summer highlights included a starter of succulent Mazara red prawns, burrata, and peas, a truffle-scented beef tartare, and the restaurant's trademark — ravioli.

4. zēphyr

(Image credit: zēphyr. Design: Pachamama Group)

100 Portobello Rd, London W11 2QD

There is something absolutely contagious about the interiors of this hip Notting Hill restaurant. Named after the Greek God of the West Wind, "a soft, gentle breeze", zēphyr breathes the pulse of Grecian culture and its tantalizing local flavors into West London's most famous neighborhood. Powered by narrative-led hospitality firm Pachamama Group, this eatery is the ideal hotspot to know for trendy friends gatherings and cozy dates alike. Standing out against the gentle palette of its rooms, bold lighting and wall art accents deliver balanced maximalism, embracing diners in a cocoon-like space constellated by whimsical sculptures and collectibles, mid-century modern furniture, and unexpected splashes of color.

Perfectly in sync with the vintage food extravaganza currently taking over Gen-Z's dining culture, zēphyr's online presence is just as aesthetically curated as its physical location: chargrilled meats, masterfully filleted fish, and choreographically presented seafood abound in its menu, as does the dose of design inspiration that comes courtesy of this gastronomic venue. "zēphyr strikes the ideal balance between casual and formal dining, offering a welcoming yet stylish interior with clean lines, bursts of color, and a warm, inviting atmosphere," says Livingetc's Social Media Editor Bea Havers. "The mismatched retro crockery adds charm, while the fresh Greek fusion dishes bring back nostalgic memories for me. My must-eat picks are the truffle potato terrine, spicy feta, and saragli, though the real star has to be the tzatziki — hands down the best in London!"

5. Mount St. Restaurant

(Image credit: Mount St. Restaurant. Design: Studio Laplace)

First Floor, 41-43 Mount St, London W1K 2RX

Forget overly serious, formal eateries — at Mount St. Restaurant, it is all about playfulism. Rising on the first floor of the color-drenched landmark The Audley in the heart of Mayfair, this quirky food hotspot should be in every art and design lover's book. The brainchild of award-winning Parisian architectural firm Studio Laplace's Christophe Comoy and Luis Laplace, Mount St. Restaurant is a fantastical union of craftsmanship, culture, and hospitality, and it only takes a quick glance around to understand why. The mismatched frames of its art-filled walls reinterpret the eccentricity of old-style Paris bistros through a contemporary lens, while the masterpiece of artisanry that is American artist Rashid Johnson's palladiano mosaic Broken Floor evokes the exclusive entryway of Italy's 1970s palatial buildings. Its oddly shaped, candy red chairs and cherry leather seaters look straight out of a cartoon, adding to the venue's allure.

Led by Executive Chef Jamie Shears and exclusively working with locally sourced produce, the kitchen transforms traditional London staples — think succulent Bacon chop, bubble & squeak, and fried duck egg or soul-nourishing Kedgeree — into an exploration of taste, texture, and shape, approaching cuisine as yet another art form. Comprising a dining room and four thematic areas imbued with the same uplifting aesthetic and available for private hire, Mount St. Restaurant conceals a surprise at every corner: head to the Games Room on the fourth floor to uncover an expansive hand-painted ceiling intervention by Anj Smith, or choose between the equally suggestive atmospheres of the Venetian-inspired Italian Room, the geometric Swiss Room, and the tartan-upholstered Scottish Room.

6. HIDE

(Image credit: HIDE. Design: These White Walls; Atmos Studio; Lusted Green)

85 Piccadilly, London W1J 7NB

Let me put it straight: I have never seen a restaurant quite like HIDE before, and while its uniquely stylish interiors are definitely a plus, food is even better. Located steps away from Green Park in Mayfair, this Michelin starred, minimalist interior design three-story eatery turns seasonal British produce into sculpturally presented dishes which exalt nature's primal flavors, shades, and textures. With subtle Asian influences manifesting in its essential palette and wood tones, HIDE came into shape thanks to the joint creative expertise of Lusted Green, who oversaw the project's interior geometry and detailing; These White Walls, who charged the space with the warmth of the domestic; Atmos Studio, who envisioned its StairStalk winding staircase; and Rose Murray, the designer that translates the outdoors of the location into its wilderness-inspired culinary ecosystem.

"HIDE is a truly spectacular place," Livingetc's Advice & Gardens Editor Faiza Saqib tells me. "The first thing I noticed when entering was the magnificent interiors and the breathtaking, spiraling timber staircase by Atmos Studio." While the laminated oak creation was a masterpiece in itself, she explains that it didn't stop there, but that the food was exquisite. "After ordering the vegan set menu, my partner and I were surprised by the vast flavors that danced onto our tongues, and the flawless service that hurried to our table after each plate was wiped clean. It's an experience I'll forever have etched into my mind and one that I would highly recommend."

7. Kioku by Endo at The OWO

(Image credit: Kioku by Endo at the OWO. Design: Polly Tootal)

The OWO, 2 Whitehall Pl, London SW1A 2BD

One of the things I love most about trying food from all over the world is that, when the restaurant manages to recreate the culinary heritage and ambiance of a given country, it can feel even better than traveling there — and it is certainly much cheaper. Take for example Japanese Michelin-starred Chef, Culinary Director, and sushi master Endo Kazutoshi's recently opened Kioku by Endo, which is located on the rooftop of Whitehall's sumptuous 5-star The OWO. Conceived by London-based studio Pirajean Lees, its superbly furnished interiors are a manifestation of Kazutoshi's personal and gastronomic journey which merge the West with the East. Drawing from Japan and Spain, where the chef spent part of his professional life, the restaurant has storytelling at its heart: layering a warm tonal across natural oak, cork, leather, and linen, the team has crafted a powerful dining experience which celebrates the vibrancy of both cultural traditions.

Pairing Japanese and Mediterranean contemporary design with modern glamour references, Kioku by Endo brims with a light I have rarely found in any other London restaurant, largely thanks to its all-embracing windows. What's perhaps even more surprising is the perfected fusion of Eastern and Western ingredients that defines this panoramic restaurant: from green bean pesto, shiitake, and potato foam pasta to scallops, grilled radicchio, smoked lemon ponzu, and myoga. Get here early or round off your meal with a stop at its sake bar, located on The OWO's ground floor and boasting just-as-inspiring interiors.

8. Crispin at Studio Voltaire

(Image credit: Crispin at Studio Voltaire. Photography: Oskar Proctor. Design: Jermaine Gallacher)

1a Nelsons Row, London SW4 7JR

Sometimes less is more, and the team behind Crispin at Studio Voltaire knows that well. Few things can beat the instantly iconic look of an industrial location reinvented through 1980s-inspired cool metallics, retro wooden furniture, silver cutlery, and elegant candles — nailing simplicity is a matter of character, and Crispin has proved to have got personality to spare. Part of Clapham's not-for-profit art organization Studio Voltaire, this chic eatery was envisioned by burgeoning designer Jermaine Gallacher; the same name behind the bold interiors of the Instagram-famous Bar Crispin and Bistro Freddie, located in Soho and Shoreditch, respectively.

Head Chef Michael Miles gathers the artistic savoir faire exuded by the restaurant's premises into a moreish, reinvigorating menu straddling the best of contemporary European and British cuisine, and a just-as-exciting wine selection. Developed with the freshest ingredients, Crispin's culinary offerings change regularly, catering for a different experience year-round.

9. Booking Office

(Image credit: Booking Office. Design: Hugo Toro)

Euston Rd., London NW1 2AR

I was lucky enough to stumble upon the monumental beauty of Booking Office while researching my interview with architect and product designer Hugo Toro, who oversaw its interiors, and I have since been obsessed with it. Housed within the former ticket office of St. Pancras, one of the most elegant stations in the world, this restaurant-cum-bar immediately transports guests to a parallel dimension. Informed by the location's original function, which saw it act "as a passport between London and the rest of Europe", the Booking Office's renovation amplifies the weight of its heritage through plush furniture, marble tabletops, suffused accent lighting, and a color scheme fit for the set of a film. Among the elegantly juxtaposed layers of reds, browns, and creams defining the space, touches of sea-green revive the ambiance across upholstery and tilework in a setting exuding understated luxury.

As for the menu, it is a punchy explosion of flavors. Co-authored by Executive Chef Julien Maisonneuve and Head Chef Jack Hazell, the culinary offerings of the restaurant couldn't but have a retro twist to them: from sweet-and-sour canapes, puy lentil caviar, and a raw fish bar to quintessentially British roasted meats and festive Eton mess, at Booking Office you're in for a journey of the senses.

10. Claridge's

(Image credit: Claridge's. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan Studio)

Brook St, London W1K 4HR

Words can't really do justice to the triumph of lavishness that is Claridge's. A London institution, the fine dining restaurant rises within the ultimate luxury British hotel of the same name, steps away from the characteristic Grosvenor Square. Here, quintessentially English food receives the gourmet treatment across breakfast, lunch, and dinner, making every meal the perfect occasion to measure yourself with the enticing flavor experimentation of Culinary Director Simon Attridge. Traditional whole-wheat crumpets are finished off with black truffle, impressive seafood trays are served to encourage a convivial experience, while mouthwatering steaks and fish compete for showstopper status. From the stained glass ceiling to the mosaic flooring, and everything in between — rose-hued chandeliers and sconces, plump leather banquettes, jewel table lamps, and Calacatta Viola marble and antique brass finishes — "Claridge's restaurant is the last word in glamour," Livingetc's Content Director Lucy Serle tells me.

Designed by Bryan O'Sullivan Studio, it pays homage to the hotel's Art Deco design heritage, and does so exceptionally. "The mini horseshoe bar is my favorite place to start (and end) an evening," says Lucy, "and while the contemporary British menu is faultless, it is the grandeur of the space as a whole that keeps me coming back."