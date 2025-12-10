Etsy Has the Stats on What We're Shopping, and This Is the Color and Texture It Says Will Be Everywhere in 2026
The online marketplace has predicted that a patinaed shade of blue will be the color to define the coming year
Following on from predictions by almost every paint and interiors brand for what will be 2026’s color of the year, online marketplace Etsy is the latest to throw its hat into the ring. And, for the first time ever, it has also named a texture set to define the feel of the upcoming year.
Reflecting our collective move away from polished perfection and towards design that acknowledges and celebrates the wear and tear of characterful home interiors, Etsy’s predictions are perfect for those looking to add some vividity into their homes while still maintaining a comforting, nostalgic style.
The chosen color, Patina Blue, is a reflection of continually embracing things as they age and change — the sense of character that only comes with time. And the texture of the year, Washed Linen, follows a similar thread of incorporating liveability and comfort into design. So, here's what you need to know to get the look in your home.
Etsy’s Color of the Year 2026: Patina Blue
The color Patina Blue is inspired by the blue-green layer that appears on metals like copper, bronze, and brass when exposed to oxygen. And while the color is perhaps most synonymous with the Statue of Liberty, Etsy's color leans slightly more towards the bluer side of the spectrum, embracing a more teal tone.
Decorating with teal can often feel somewhat traditional, but the antique twist incorporates more brightness and character through its strong green undertones. The versatility of this color means it is a great choice for a range of different interior styles.
Livingetc's design writer Olivia Wolfe explains: “It's an earth tone with more edge. There is a deep connection to nature, both in the chemical process of its namesake and the deep ocean hues it resembles." And, as for why it's a color trend for 2026: "It would fit beautifully into a Space Age-inspired interior or next to futuristic, experimental materials like chrome and brushed aluminium."
“It's not the same 2010s teal coming to haunt you," she adds. "It's elevated and refined, with deeper undertones that envelop a space with both mystery and comfort.”
To incorporate Patina Blue into your home, Olivia recommends paring it with “other greens for a grounding environment, or with electric, Ultra Azure blues for an alluring, color-drenched moment.”
Etsy’s Texture of the Year 2026: Washed Linen
In a similar vein to the color pick, Etsy's prediction for the texture of the year is also a choice that embraces wear and doesn't rely on a polished, brand-new-looking appearance to look great in our interiors.
Washed Linen is traditional linen’s more relaxed and softer sister. This texture allows for comfort and flexibility that works so well when creating homely spaces. It embraces a softer side of interiors, says Etsy, and carries an effortless effect. It has the versatility to work all around the house, whether that’s as bedding or even in the dining room as napkins.
Here's how to incorporate it in your home.
Don't agree with Etsy's prediction? There are plenty more where that came from. You can discover all the other important color of the year announcements so far to see what other brands are predicting for 2026.
