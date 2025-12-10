Etsy Has the Stats on What We're Shopping, and This Is the Color and Texture It Says Will Be Everywhere in 2026

Following on from predictions by almost every paint and interiors brand for what will be 2026’s color of the year, online marketplace Etsy is the latest to throw its hat into the ring. And, for the first time ever, it has also named a texture set to define the feel of the upcoming year.

Reflecting our collective move away from polished perfection and towards design that acknowledges and celebrates the wear and tear of characterful home interiors, Etsy’s predictions are perfect for those looking to add some vividity into their homes while still maintaining a comforting, nostalgic style.

The chosen color, Patina Blue, is a reflection of continually embracing things as they age and change — the sense of character that only comes with time. And the texture of the year, Washed Linen, follows a similar thread of incorporating liveability and comfort into design. So, here's what you need to know to get the look in your home.

Etsy’s Color of the Year 2026: Patina Blue

This teal backsplash and countertop create a striking yet soft example of how Patina Blue can be incorporated into your home. (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Matt McKay)

The color Patina Blue is inspired by the blue-green layer that appears on metals like copper, bronze, and brass when exposed to oxygen. And while the color is perhaps most synonymous with the Statue of Liberty, Etsy's color leans slightly more towards the bluer side of the spectrum, embracing a more teal tone.

Decorating with teal can often feel somewhat traditional, but the antique twist incorporates more brightness and character through its strong green undertones. The versatility of this color means it is a great choice for a range of different interior styles.

Livingetc's design writer Olivia Wolfe explains: “It's an earth tone with more edge. There is a deep connection to nature, both in the chemical process of its namesake and the deep ocean hues it resembles." And, as for why it's a color trend for 2026: "It would fit beautifully into a Space Age-inspired interior or next to futuristic, experimental materials like chrome and brushed aluminium."

“It's not the same 2010s teal coming to haunt you," she adds. "It's elevated and refined, with deeper undertones that envelop a space with both mystery and comfort.”

To incorporate Patina Blue into your home, Olivia recommends paring it with “other greens for a grounding environment, or with electric, Ultra Azure blues for an alluring, color-drenched moment.”

Graham and Brown Whale Tail £5/sample at Graham and Brown This gorgeous color is close to a teal but still has an antique tone that allows a space to keep its mellow and calming atmosphere. Mori Glass Hand-Blown Glass Striped Tumblers, Set of 4 £250 at ABASK These Japan-made tumblers feature stripes that blend tones of Patina Blue and bronzy orange. Sit in sunlight to catch the magic of the glasswork. Blanc d'Ivoire Matteo Quilt £250 at sweetpeaandwillow.com Patina Blue also looks great on soft furnishings. This ultra-soft velvet quilt has that relaxing, cozy feel in both its color and design.

Etsy’s Texture of the Year 2026: Washed Linen

Washed linen's soft and light texture makes for great bedsheets from both a comfort and practical perspective. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

In a similar vein to the color pick, Etsy's prediction for the texture of the year is also a choice that embraces wear and doesn't rely on a polished, brand-new-looking appearance to look great in our interiors.

Washed Linen is traditional linen’s more relaxed and softer sister. This texture allows for comfort and flexibility that works so well when creating homely spaces. It embraces a softer side of interiors, says Etsy, and carries an effortless effect. It has the versatility to work all around the house, whether that’s as bedding or even in the dining room as napkins.

Here's how to incorporate it in your home.

Pooky Lighting Gathered Straight Empire Lamp Shade in Smog Stone Washed Linen £135 at Pooky The texture of washed linen on a lampshade looks so good when lighting softly diffuses through it. Anthropologie Dip & Doze Almond Washed Linen Duvet Cover £148 at Anthropologie Linen bedding can be quite scratchy and thick, getting better and better with each wash. But washed linen? That comes super soft from the start. CARAVANE Serviette De Table Selena £19 at caravane.com Washed linen napkins are an easy way to add a subtle touch of texture to your table setting.

Don't agree with Etsy's prediction? There are plenty more where that came from. You can discover all the other important color of the year announcements so far to see what other brands are predicting for 2026.