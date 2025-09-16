This Paint Brand's 'Color Edit' for 2026 Is Giving Me Unexpected Inspirations for Color Pairings for My Next Decorating Project

Lick is proving the colors you've known since elementary school are just as fashionable in today's interiors

Close-up image of a kitchen counter. The cabinets are painted in a bright olive green and the countertops are made of a white marble. There is a large, fabric table lamp and ceramic bowls and mugs on the counter.
(Image credit: Lick)
September's here, and several months of snuggling up indoors lie ahead of us. That means the colors on your wall matter — now more than ever. If your room could use a refresh, why not take some inspiration from UK paint brand Lick's just-announced 2026 color edit? It's playful, primary-packed, and full of pigment.

If you're up to date on color trends, you may have already noticed a running theme: nostalgia. Over the last year, interior design has embraced reimagined neutrals and retro-inspired schemes (Lick even welcomed this with its 2025 color edit: New Nostalgia), and it's a trend that's set to grow and evolve in 2026, though those nostalgic shades are gaining a truer, sharper form.

Lick's 2026 color edit (yes, not just one color of the year, but eight) invites us to return to the whimsical, child-like way of choosing color solely based on interaction — how it makes us feel and what we are drawn to. For that, the brand has released a primary-based palette of eight of Lick's best paints in saturated tones that are as timeless as they are playful. Explore the full color edit, aptly named 'Return to Play', below.

Lick's 2026 Color Edit

How the 2026 Color Edit was Created

Kitchen cabinets painted in a bold green with a red cabinet curtain and a white fabric lamp on the counter.
This green is bold, but can easily be used in everyday spaces.
Image credit: Lick
Image of a red living room with a red marble fire place and a cream accent chair in the corner.
Don't be afraid to color-drench a room in this deep red.
Image credit: Lick

Rather than promoting a single color of the year, Lick opted for a more nuanced and comprehensive edit that explores how color has evolved over the last year and how it will continue to set the tone for 2026.

Tash Bradley and the team based the 'Return to Play' edit on several musings found within the interior design and fashion world. Surrealism in design, daring colors used as "drenches" instead of feature walls, the "gamification" of fashion trends (think Labubus, and Louis Vuitton's Snakes and Ladders-themed runway) — these all led to a clear idea of what color would mean for Lick in 2026.

The edit is meant to offer bold, yet classic colors that can be clearly and creatively combined for years to come. "The paint at Lick is never made out of any necessity to follow strict trends," says Tash.

Picking a single color to define the year can easily confine the color palette throughout your home to something you may grow tired of or that will date. Breaking this mold is what inspired Lick to build its yearly palettes out of the colors already existing in its repertoire, since the beginning.

That's right, no new paint colors made for the 2026 color edit; instead, this palette is a reimagining of how colors interact with one another. "Colors are meant to be layered," explains Tash. "When a blue you may not have formerly paid any mind to is now seen next to a deep red or moss green, it becomes something fresh and exciting."

A taupe painted, modern living room with a light teal sectional sofa and a green and blue patterned accent chair.
The taupe offers a warm replacement to stark white.(Image credit: Lick)

2026 has a lot in store when it comes to decorating with color. Here's to the start of color of the year season!

