6 Wonderful, Whimsical, and Slightly Weird Things to Hang on Your Walls That Are Way More Interesting Than Art

As a hobbyist painter myself, I am partial to hanging artwork on any bare surface in my home. It's what you do with a blank wall, right? But what if you're someone who struggles to find art you actually like, let alone can style well in a room? Or what if the mood for the space simply calls for something... different — more interesting?

So if not art, then what can you hang on your wall? Interior decor is taking a turn for all things personal — spaces that really show your personality, no matter how strange. In turn, traditional wall art that doesn't hold any particular meaning to you or your space is falling out of favor. In its place, sculptural elements give walls depth and help add life to a room, creating that awe-inspiring moment.

If you want to hang art like an interior designer, but don't find yourself drawn to particularly to canvas, there are plenty of other routes to take. Art is subjective, of course. From plates and pretty sconce lights to knick-knacks and fun bag hooks, here are a few creative ways to shake up your 'wall' art.

1. Artisanal Plates

To maximize impact, reflect the color palette of the room in the plates you choose. Image credit: Bell Webres. Design: Jennifer Sucher You can see here how the plates match the style of the patterns and the palette of the room. Image credit: Bell Webres. Design: Jennifer Sucher

Modern wall decor ideas instantly become more interesting when they aren't a standard shape. One of the most common (but equally stylish) ways to shake things up is by hanging decorative plates on a bare bit of wall, using a special plate holder, such as this one from Amazon.

Chicago-based interior designer Jennifer Sucher says that by incorporating a plate wall, she was able to create her own shape in the space rather than being confined to a rectangle or square. "What you actually can't see in this photo is a light switch we were unable to move. By decorating with a collection of plates, we were able to work around the light switch in a way that we could not with a standard framed piece of art," she explains.

"We decided on plates because my client loves to travel, and this was something she could add to over time and easily tuck away in her suitcase," Jennifer continues. "We started the base shape with some vintage plates in different sizes, and eventually, she would be able to add a new plate here and there." The magic of this idea is that the wall will continue to grow and reflect the homeowner's evolving life.

A dining room, or breakfast room, is probably the most expected, but you don't have to be confined to these spaces. Jennifer says, "I think plates also work well on any narrow wall — a single linear stack of 3-5 plates on a wall that is too skinny for art but needs something. It feels totally unexpected and cool."

Jennifer Sucher Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jennifer has a BA in Interior Design and has worked in the field for around 13 years. Jennifer has since started her own studio, Sucher Studios, a full-service interior design firm that thrives on transforming clients' lives through their surroundings.

2. Unique Wall Sconces

A unique sconce, like this glaze sculptural scone from Arteriors x WorshopAPD , doubles as an art piece. (Image credit: Arteriors)

"While art is always a beautiful way to bring color and feeling into a space, sconces feel like jewelry to me; they add warmth and that quiet glow that makes a room feel finished," says California-based interior designer Lisa Price.

We all need chic alternatives to overhead lighting, and what better way to show off your statement piece than accenting it as an art piece or dotting it into a clever alternative gallery wall idea.

"Wall sconces add a more unique feel, casting a warm glow to create an inviting space," adds Maggie Gienger, director of interior design at Arhaus.

"Much like traditional wall art, there are sconce options that align with any style aesthetic from modern to minimal to eclectic," she continues. "Plus, sconces are a practical option for illuminating a room and take up less physical space than a table or floor lamp without the harshness of an overhead light."

Lisa Price Interior Designer Lisa Price is a Pacific Palisades-based interior designer with an eye for elegance and luxury. Her design approach is fresh, transitional, and timeless, seamlessly intermingling diverse materials to create homes that feel both intimate and liveable. Her work has been published in numerous shelter magazines and she has been included twice in the prestigious Gold List by Luxe Magazine.

3. Decorative Hooks

Decorative hooks are a mix of form and function, no matter where they are hung. (Image credit: Sucher Studios)

The hooks in this kitchen were born out of necessity for more creative storage solutions, but they also happen to make a design feature in the space. "What you can't see is that the back door next to them is there, and this is the client's main exit and entrance day to day," explains Jennifer Sucher, the space's designer.

Yes, the hooks are functional, but they've been reworked to prioritize form. "We wanted something wood and beautiful to tie in with the kitchen," she adds. "We didn't want this part of the kitchen to feel like a mudroom, even though that is what it is essentially." Instead, the hooks become an interesting visual on the wall, replacing the need for art.

You can even style stylish coat hooks in more out-of-the-box places, and put your favorite hats and bags on full display. "I used the yellow disc plate hangers on the back (available on Amazon), which worked so well, and this gave us the flexibility to hang them on a single nail. They are surprisingly strong!"

4. Mirrors

Here, the mirror acts in place of a large statement art piece. You and your dinner guests become the art. Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate A mirror over the bed is typically never for functional reasons, so you can have fun with more out-there designs. Image credit: Tim Veresnovsky Studio

"Mirrors are one of my favorite elements to style on a wall in place of art," says Lisa Price. Ever since the brooch came back in fashion, I've personally held the opinion that statement mirrors are the brooch of the interior design world. Why? They add unexpected pizazz to a space, acting as the perfect 'cherry-on-top' moment.

"They help create balance in design, and a sense of calm without ever competing with the art," adds Lisa. "Moreover, they can reflect the outside in, capturing light, greenery, and movement, and adding their own layer of beauty. "

Decorating with mirrors can bring that artful feeling without being just an obvious canvas on the wall. Just be careful not to go overboard with this idea and start putting these reflective pieces in the places you should never hang a mirror.

5. Collector's Items and Memorabilia

Image 1 of 2 The vintage tin toys add color, texture, and depth to what would otherwise be a blank wall. (Image credit: Yond Interiors) (Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Here's where we crank the alternative art ideas up a notch. Gallery walls can be a tricky territory — they rely a lot on exercising restraint. Yes, they can feel contemporary and curated, but they can also feel cluttered and all-consuming.

One way to avoid a tired aesthetic is to opt for something a little more unexpected. Say, vintage toys? "The homeowner had a lifelong collection of tiny tin toys, and we wanted to make them blend into the architecture and vibe of the home," explains Julia Miller, creative director of Yond Interiors and designer of the space shown above.

To achieve this, she created a museum-like mounting system where the toys appear to float on the wall. For a more affordable option, mini floating shelves would work, too. This out-of-the-box idea adds individual character to the space and turns the hallway into a stand-out design moment. Once you realize your house is your own to decorate, your creativity can be unleashed.

6. Basketball Hoops

This space feels so unexpected and fun, and the basketball hoops add both form and function within the scheme. (Image credit: MONIOMI Design)

Okay, okay, basketball hoops on the wall is a rather extravagant and singular idea, but bear with me. I've seen lots of chic game room ideas and hobby rooms on my interiors feed as of late, and this elevated take shows just how design-forward something so playful can be.

Of course, not every home has the space to dedicate a room or corner to hanging basketball hoops on the wall, but this kind of creativity shows just how daring you can be if you desire.

"We find that art that welcomes interaction reaches deeper levels of appreciation," says Ronald Alvarez, designer and founder at MONIOMI Design. "Our luxe mini hoops can be the centerpiece of an art installation, being admired for their intricacy in materiality and pattern play, and immediately become more approachable the second you take your first shot at the basket."

Importantly, the hoops feel deliberate and fit with this space's wider scheme. Layering them one above the other and framing them with the hand-painted trim helps them to feel decorative rather than just functional. It's bold, but it's fun — and why stop at basketball goals?

Skip the possibility of making art hanging mistakes, and go for something more unique on your walls this year. I'm already searching for what vintage knick-knacks I have that can be taken off the shelf and put in a place of pride on the wall.