No One Turns the Big Light On Anymore — So These 12 Lamp Alternatives Create the Perfect Cozy Ambiance

If there is one thing we have happily left in 2023, it's overhead lighting. Why use the bright, sometimes design-less, and often abrasive "big lights," as the internet loves to call them, when you could use trendy, chic, and equally practical table and floor lamps instead? Rather than muddling the vibe and ambiance you as an interior design lover have worked so hard to create, soft, diffused light from free-standing fixtures works in concert with your space, sanding down the hard edges and elevating it simultaneously.

After taking a good long look at some of best home decor stores, we've taken it upon ourselves to compile a quick edit for anyone that's aligned with our illumination-focused resolution. You heard that right — all the digging has been done for you. Another great tip for the new year? Work smarter, not harder.

Finally, if you haven't already, be sure to check out the Livingetc list of ins and outs for 2024 (and click "save" so you can refer back to it while shopping, reading, or browsing the web).

6 Table Lamps to Use Instead of the Big Lights

Donut Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $178 The marble base combined with the rich velvet shade has a certain cozy and robust vibe that, when fused with a soft lightbulb, feels oh-so warm. Silas Table Lamp View at Soho Home Price: $105 No shade, no problem. With this orb fixture from Soho Home, you get maximum light while steering clear of the switch on the wall. As much of a design statement as it is practical. Wooj Design The Pleat Table Lamp View at Urban Outfitters Price: $148 Though it's available in four different colors, the Amber variation of this Wooj Design lamp is by far the best if you ask me. Unique in design yet neutral enough to blend in, this trippy table fixture looks as warm as the light it casts. Renato Table Lamp View at Soho Home Price: $495 Paired with more modern decor, this antique-inspired table lamp would prove an excellent contrast for any space in need, especially as its glass shade would cast "distinctive light patterns and shadows" across your room. Maskor Table Light View at Gantri Price: $248 The designers of this modern table lamp are devout followers of the Slow Design movement, which focuses on sustainable pieces that promote Zen and a sense of calm. In short, it's a buy you can feel good about. Donna Table Lamp View at Schoolhouse Price: $499 She is small, but she is mighty. Don't let the size here fool you — situated on a desk or a coffee table, you'll forget all about your overhead lights when this thing is on.

6 Floor Lamps to Use Instead of the Big Lights