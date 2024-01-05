No One Turns the Big Light On Anymore — So These 12 Lamp Alternatives Create the Perfect Cozy Ambiance

Sometimes those so-called 'big lights' are just too much. For the perfect warm winter room, try switching to table and floor lighting instead

If there is one thing we have happily left in 2023, it's overhead lighting. Why use the bright, sometimes design-less, and often abrasive "big lights," as the internet loves to call them, when you could use trendy, chic, and equally practical table and floor lamps instead? Rather than muddling the vibe and ambiance you as an interior design lover have worked so hard to create, soft, diffused light from free-standing fixtures works in concert with your space, sanding down the hard edges and elevating it simultaneously. 

After taking a good long look at some of best home decor stores, we've taken it upon ourselves to compile a quick edit for anyone that's aligned with our illumination-focused resolution. You heard that right — all the digging has been done for you. Another great tip for the new year? Work smarter, not harder. 

Finally, if you haven't already, be sure to check out the Livingetc list of ins and outs for 2024 (and click "save" so you can refer back to it while shopping, reading, or browsing the web).

6 Table Lamps to Use Instead of the Big Lights

teal table lamp with donut base
Donut Table Lamp

Price: $178

The marble base combined with the rich velvet shade has a certain cozy and robust vibe that, when fused with a soft lightbulb, feels oh-so warm.

globe table lamp
Silas Table Lamp

Price: $105

No shade, no problem. With this orb fixture from Soho Home, you get maximum light while steering clear of the switch on the wall. As much of a design statement as it is practical.

pleated glass table lamp
Wooj Design The Pleat Table Lamp

Price: $148

Though it's available in four different colors, the Amber variation of this Wooj Design lamp is by far the best if you ask me. Unique in design yet neutral enough to blend in, this trippy table fixture looks as warm as the light it casts.

antique brass table lamp
Renato Table Lamp

Price: $495

Paired with more modern decor, this antique-inspired table lamp would prove an excellent contrast for any space in need, especially as its glass shade would cast "distinctive light patterns and shadows" across your room.

table lamp
Maskor Table Light

Price: $248

The designers of this modern table lamp are devout followers of the Slow Design movement, which focuses on sustainable pieces that promote Zen and a sense of calm. In short, it's a buy you can feel good about.

matte gold table lamp
Donna Table Lamp

Price: $499

She is small, but she is mighty. Don't let the size here fool you — situated on a desk or a coffee table, you'll forget all about your overhead lights when this thing is on.

6 Floor Lamps to Use Instead of the Big Lights

wooden geometric floor lamp
Asta Floor Lamp

Price: $598

The only thing better than the way this Anthropologie lamp would singlehandedly illuminate a room is its unique four-legged base, which curves out at the top but cleverly comes together at the bottom.

silver chrome floor lamp
Gigi Polished Stainless Steel Floor Lamp

Price: $599

Cool metals like silver chrome will be all the rage in 2024 — capitalize on the hype now by investing in this CB2 floor lamp that handles the emerging trend perfectly.

raffia floor lamp
Faux Raffia Floor Lamp Brown

Price: $250

It's not rattan, which will definitely stick around for 2024, but the raffia covering this Target floor lamp is similar enough in vibe to make this a great statement piece for the new year.

minimalist gold floor lamp
Barbell Brass Floor Lamp

Price: $99

Minimalist, versatile, practical — there's nothing to dislike about this sleek option for Article, and its price point is really just the icing on the cake.

silver chrome floor lamp
Arquer Arc Floor Lamp

Price: $99

A nice arched floor lamp like this can jazz up a vacant corner and add some height all while offering up an elegant glow.

gold modern floor lamp
Moresby Floor Lamp

Price: $1159

While it's not the most affordable option on this list, it's certainly the most exciting. An adjustable angular shade makes for a perfect reading light, whose construction is so much chicer than that of its counterparts.

