6 Christmas Table Styling Mistakes I Wish Everyone Reads This Year — Because It's Easy to "Make Even Beautiful Decorations Feel Chaotic"

For lots of us, styling a Christmas table is a fun opportunity to create a memorable display for guests to enjoy, whether you're into classic red and green decor or prefer a more unexpected approach.

Either way, Christmas table decorating should not only add festive cheer to your home, but it's important that it works practically once everyone is sat around the table. But, according to experts, certain choices can disrupt the flow, block conversation, and even make your setting appear dated.

Below, we've rounded up six of the most common Christmas table styling mistakes, as told by interior stylists and designers, for you to steer clear of this festive season — along with the more functional and stylish alternative approaches, of course.

1. Following Trends Too Closely

INSTEAD: Set your Christmas table with the colors and styles you're most naturally drawn to. This way, they can be repurposed in years to come without quickly dating. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall. Photography: Rebecca Hope Photography)

Your Christmas table should be fun and experimental, but following interior design trends too closely is a common mistake that can distract from a personal feel. "It’s tempting to collect festive inspiration all season long, but trends come and go, and Christmas isn’t the moment to experiment wildly with a style that isn’t yours," says Jen Leigh Watkins, the founder of table decor company Host the Event.

"Staying true to your own aesthetic keeps things timeless and avoids last-minute regret," she adds. Plus, holding trends at arm's length can make the whole process feel less overwhelming, avoiding the need to shop for endless new pieces. "You don’t need to overhaul your decor; small seasonal updates can modernize what you already own," says Jen.

M&S Block Print Napkins, Set of 4 £14 at Marks and Spencer UK Choosing timeless decor for your Christmas table allows you to get more use out of it, much like these green napkins, which aren't too obviously festive, so could be used year-round.

2. Over-Styling Your Table

INSTEAD: Don't overdo it. Keep things relaxed with laid-back decorations that help guests feel at ease. (Image credit: Weaver Green. Photography: Anders Gramer)

While it can be tempting to go all out with your table decor, experts warn that over-styling to the point where it feels excessively curated can make things feel too formal and uncomfortable. "Your guests can be too afraid to put down their wine glass in case they ruin your tablescape," says Serena Pitchers, founder of design studio Your Interiors Friend.

"In the same vein as a welcoming home design, a little imperfection can go a long way in projecting a less formal atmosphere," Serena adds. "Layer simple elements such as altar candles in glass jars, tea lights in mismatched trinket dishes, and tall dinner candles in candlestick holders or even glass drinks bottles, with the luxury being in the amount of them rather than the cost of the holder."

TOAST Moroccan Glass Vase £49 at Toast UK Keep your table relaxed and simple with this glass vase, which would be the perfect vessel for cut seasonal stems.

3. Not Sticking to a Color Palette

INSTEAD: Start with two colors to build your table decor upon. This way, the end result will be balanced and intentional. (Image credit: Birdie Fortescue. Photography: Boz Gagovski)

Choosing a loose color palette for your Christmas table can be a helpful way to keep things cohesive. According to interior designer Birdie Fortescue, not sticking to one "can make even beautiful decorations feel chaotic".

"I always start with a grounding element, such as a rich red or green tablecloth, and then build upwards with candlesticks, napkins, and natural foliage that sit well together," says Birdie. "Try to stick with two focal colors and add small highlights of additional tones, and this will maintain a calm and cohesive overall look.”

That said, you don't need to stick to tradition when it comes to Christmas table color palettes. According to Morag Hislop, the founder of event styling company Our Table, something more playful can add a modern touch. "Embrace unexpected pairings", she says. "Think earthy brown with soft pink, mauve with butter yellow, or plum with a moody red."

H&M Home Linen-Blend Tablecloth £24.99 at H&M (US) A tablecloth is a wonderful starting point for a tablescape color palette, and this mossy green one feels more modern than traditional forest green.

INSTEAD: Ditch gimmicky candle holders for those that can be used year-round, teamed with long taper candles in colorful hues. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Zulufish)

Candle holders are a must-have for any festive tablescape, but choosing those that feel dated can throw things off. "Forego the pinecone and berry-themed candle holders in favor of pieces that feel timeless and elegant," says Morag. "Colored glass, brass, stainless steel, or simple clear glass holders all bring a sense of sophistication."

"When it comes to candlelight, more is more. The soft, flickering glow is essential for atmosphere and instantly elevates the entire dining experience," she adds. "For an additional layer of warmth, weave small portable lamps through the florals to create pools of light and depth throughout the table."

TOAST Handmade Iron Short Candle Holder £14 at Toast UK Add a modern touch to your festive candles with an iron candle holder. It feels much more contemporary than festive holders and can find a new home in another room once Christmas is over.

Morag Hislop Social Links Navigation Event Stylist Morag is the founder of Our Table, an Edinburgh-based styling studio. Her work centres on creating relaxed, characterful settings for weddings and events. She draws inspiration from natural materials, quiet details, and the way a space can shape how people feel.

5. Overcrowding Your Table Decor

INSTEAD: Ensure your guests have adequate space with a simple approach to decor. A few thoughtful decorations can be all that's needed to create a festive feel. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London)

"A common mistake is filling the table with so many festive decorations that the practical elements — plates, glasses, serving dishes — become an afterthought," says interior and table stylist Anna Blakely of Truffles and Ruffles.

"While abundance is part of the magic of Christmas, the table still needs to function beautifully," she says, adding that creating a boundary of some sort can be a helpful way to stop things from becoming impractical.

"I like to build a central 'runner' that feels full but streamlined, leaving plenty of breathing room around each place setting," she adds. "Low arrangements — foliage, small bud vases, and taper candles — create atmosphere without obstructing space."

M&S Pure Linen Table Runner £25 at Marks and Spencer UK Use a table runner to limit your decor to a certain portion of the table to keep things practical, while adding color and texture with this stylish shade of red.

6. Centerpieces That Are Too Tall

INSTEAD: Add height to your table with thin dinner candles that don't block the view. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed. Photography: @haveeyeon)

Lastly, don't make the mistake of using centerpieces that are so tall they obstruct sightlines. This is a commonly-made mistake when decorating with festive floral or foliage arrangements, which can make it difficult for conversation across the table.

"Large floral arrangements can look dramatic, but are often impractical for a seated dinner," says Anna. "Instead, keep centrepieces low and linear," she says. "If height is desired, I recommend tall, slim tapered candles that maintain sightlines while still adding elegance."

ARKET Tapered Candles, Set of 2 £6 at Arket UK A few taper candles styled on your Christmas table will create a cozy feel and add height, while being slim enough not to obstruct sightlines.

Anna Blakey Social Links Navigation Interior and Table Stylist Anna's career began in architecture and live events before founding Scarlett Willow, a bespoke tableware company, and later returned to interior design to set up her own practice. A natural love of entertaining soon grew into hosting creative networking lunches and designing beautifully styled tables for private and commercial clients at Truffles and Ruffles.

Looking for some more inspiration? Bring your display to life with our shoppable Christmas table collection that's full of stylish and unique finds — from napkins to plates.