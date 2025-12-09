6 Christmas Table Styling Mistakes I Wish Everyone Reads This Year — Because It's Easy to "Make Even Beautiful Decorations Feel Chaotic"
From overcrowding to not sticking to one color palette, these are the commonly made table styling mistakes, according to designers
For lots of us, styling a Christmas table is a fun opportunity to create a memorable display for guests to enjoy, whether you're into classic red and green decor or prefer a more unexpected approach.
Either way, Christmas table decorating should not only add festive cheer to your home, but it's important that it works practically once everyone is sat around the table. But, according to experts, certain choices can disrupt the flow, block conversation, and even make your setting appear dated.
Below, we've rounded up six of the most common Christmas table styling mistakes, as told by interior stylists and designers, for you to steer clear of this festive season — along with the more functional and stylish alternative approaches, of course.
1. Following Trends Too Closely
Your Christmas table should be fun and experimental, but following interior design trends too closely is a common mistake that can distract from a personal feel. "It’s tempting to collect festive inspiration all season long, but trends come and go, and Christmas isn’t the moment to experiment wildly with a style that isn’t yours," says Jen Leigh Watkins, the founder of table decor company Host the Event.
"Staying true to your own aesthetic keeps things timeless and avoids last-minute regret," she adds. Plus, holding trends at arm's length can make the whole process feel less overwhelming, avoiding the need to shop for endless new pieces. "You don’t need to overhaul your decor; small seasonal updates can modernize what you already own," says Jen.
2. Over-Styling Your Table
While it can be tempting to go all out with your table decor, experts warn that over-styling to the point where it feels excessively curated can make things feel too formal and uncomfortable. "Your guests can be too afraid to put down their wine glass in case they ruin your tablescape," says Serena Pitchers, founder of design studio Your Interiors Friend.
"In the same vein as a welcoming home design, a little imperfection can go a long way in projecting a less formal atmosphere," Serena adds. "Layer simple elements such as altar candles in glass jars, tea lights in mismatched trinket dishes, and tall dinner candles in candlestick holders or even glass drinks bottles, with the luxury being in the amount of them rather than the cost of the holder."
3. Not Sticking to a Color Palette
Choosing a loose color palette for your Christmas table can be a helpful way to keep things cohesive. According to interior designer Birdie Fortescue, not sticking to one "can make even beautiful decorations feel chaotic".
"I always start with a grounding element, such as a rich red or green tablecloth, and then build upwards with candlesticks, napkins, and natural foliage that sit well together," says Birdie. "Try to stick with two focal colors and add small highlights of additional tones, and this will maintain a calm and cohesive overall look.”
That said, you don't need to stick to tradition when it comes to Christmas table color palettes. According to Morag Hislop, the founder of event styling company Our Table, something more playful can add a modern touch. "Embrace unexpected pairings", she says. "Think earthy brown with soft pink, mauve with butter yellow, or plum with a moody red."
4. Choosing Candle Holders That Feel Dated
Candle holders are a must-have for any festive tablescape, but choosing those that feel dated can throw things off. "Forego the pinecone and berry-themed candle holders in favor of pieces that feel timeless and elegant," says Morag. "Colored glass, brass, stainless steel, or simple clear glass holders all bring a sense of sophistication."
"When it comes to candlelight, more is more. The soft, flickering glow is essential for atmosphere and instantly elevates the entire dining experience," she adds. "For an additional layer of warmth, weave small portable lamps through the florals to create pools of light and depth throughout the table."
Morag is the founder of Our Table, an Edinburgh-based styling studio. Her work centres on creating relaxed, characterful settings for weddings and events. She draws inspiration from natural materials, quiet details, and the way a space can shape how people feel.
5. Overcrowding Your Table Decor
"A common mistake is filling the table with so many festive decorations that the practical elements — plates, glasses, serving dishes — become an afterthought," says interior and table stylist Anna Blakely of Truffles and Ruffles.
"While abundance is part of the magic of Christmas, the table still needs to function beautifully," she says, adding that creating a boundary of some sort can be a helpful way to stop things from becoming impractical.
"I like to build a central 'runner' that feels full but streamlined, leaving plenty of breathing room around each place setting," she adds. "Low arrangements — foliage, small bud vases, and taper candles — create atmosphere without obstructing space."
6. Centerpieces That Are Too Tall
Lastly, don't make the mistake of using centerpieces that are so tall they obstruct sightlines. This is a commonly-made mistake when decorating with festive floral or foliage arrangements, which can make it difficult for conversation across the table.
"Large floral arrangements can look dramatic, but are often impractical for a seated dinner," says Anna. "Instead, keep centrepieces low and linear," she says. "If height is desired, I recommend tall, slim tapered candles that maintain sightlines while still adding elegance."
Anna's career began in architecture and live events before founding Scarlett Willow, a bespoke tableware company, and later returned to interior design to set up her own practice. A natural love of entertaining soon grew into hosting creative networking lunches and designing beautifully styled tables for private and commercial clients at Truffles and Ruffles.
Emily is a freelance interior design writer based in Scotland. Prior to going freelance in the spring of 2025, Emily was Homes & Gardens’ paint and color editor, covering all things color across interiors and home decor for the Homes & Gardens website. Having gained specific expertise in this area, Emily is well-versed in writing about the latest color trends and is passionate about helping homeowners understand the importance of color psychology in home design. Her own interior design style reflects the simplicity of mid-century design and she loves sourcing vintage furniture finds for her tenement flat.