Spring is coming, which means the light is finally starting to linger a little longer, and we have more of that delicious daylight pouring into our homes to look forward to. Throw open the blinds and let the light in! But wait, what about privacy? Tiptoeing the line between keeping our street-facing windows out of sight without blocking out too much light is a delicate dance, and your choice of window treatment is key.

Luckily, there are options. From classic sheers to charming cafe curtains, and even something like a glazed film or large potted plant, the right modern window treatment can tick both form and function.

So, this spring, don't waste your street-facing windows. I've called on designers and experts to share their best-kept tricks when it comes to dressing these windows in a way that gives you the best of both worlds. Here are their five favorite ways to keep your space sunny, but a secret.

1. Top Up, Bottom Down Shades

A top-down/bottom-up blind allows for maximum versatility.

Sometimes the most obvious ideas can also be the best. In the case of adding privacy to street-facing windows, top-down/bottom-up shades (like this style from Blinds2go) work wonderfully. "This type of blind is easy to operate and provides 'street-level' privacy in a way other types of window treatments can't," says New Jersey-based interior designer Jessica Fischer.

Picking a top-down/bottom-up shade in sheer or neutral colors, in particular, gives you added privacy without sacrificing too much of the light coming in, as it won't act as a complete blackout. The versatility here is what makes it ideal for a range of different spaces.

It's not always the prettiest of window coverings (although Blinds2go has an extensive range of top-down/bottom-up blinds in different colors and styles to choose from), but it can easily be layered with a curtain for a more decorative effect, although it's worth noting that doing so will likely block more light out.

2. Frosted Glaze

Frosted glaze is the ideal way to increase privacy without blocking light when you don't want any extra fabric on the window. (Image credit: a-100 Mitchell + Corti Architects)

Frosted film (like this one from Amazon) is the most cost-effective 'set and forget' privacy solution. If you want to dress a window without curtains or want a sleek, minimal look, then a simple film or glaze can quickly achieve privacy without blocking light. It's especially effective in bathrooms, vanity areas, or anywhere with a higher moisture level, where fabric curtains and blinds can be trickier.

It's worth noting that, while frosted films are relatively simple to apply, they lack thermal efficiency and can sometimes lose the charm of a fabric curtain or shade in some spaces. To avoid a film from looking too cold, try layering it with either curtains or blinds. This will add a layered design aesthetic, "and much better thermal and light blocking for evenings," adds Matthias Silverton, interior design consultant at SnugCo, a family-run curtain and fabric business based in North Wales.

Plus, a frosted film can alter the light in a room quite drastically (though typically to something much softer and more diffused). "If you prefer the crisp light/shadows contrast, or you have a particularly dark space, then frosted coating might not be for you," says Matthias.

3. A Plant Wall

This plant shelf makes the room feel more alive, but still adds privacy bathroom. (Image credit: Morgante Wilson Architects)

Want a privacy-boosting, light-loving window covering idea that feels a bit more out-of-the-box? Creating a plant wall across your street-facing windows will obstruct the view without completely blocking the light (plus, the plants will love it).

This solution introduces a touch of biophilic interior design while adding privacy. You're just going to want to make sure you don't pick a houseplant that thrives in low light. Choose between placing a thin wall shelf, hanging window shelves (like these from Amazon), or building custom shelving to sit within your window frame.

4. Venetian Blinds

Something about a Venetian blind feels so streamlined and chic. (Image credit: Clay Grier. Design: Ashby Collective)

A different treatment that works just as well for adding privacy to street-facing windows without completely blocking the light is modern Venetian blinds.

The horizontal slats give you control over how you redirect light streaming into your space, while simultaneously obstructing the view from anyone who walks past. Plus, you also have the choice to completely block out light when privacy is paramount.

5. Half-Window Treatements

Image 1 of 2 Cafe curtains are super popular for kitchen designs, especially street-facing ones, but they can also work anywhere. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens) You can pull Roman shades up or down depending on how much privacy you desire. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Nomad Developments)

Another way to capitalize on both light and privacy is to opt for a window treatment that covers half of the frame. These come in a few different styles, but the most popular (and possibly most stylish) is the café curtain. Traditionally hung on the lower half of a window, café curtains are perfect for street-facing rooms where modesty is needed without completely compromising light.

And you can have fun with how you incorporate this curtain style. For instance, try a decorative café rod in brass, antique brass, black, or nickel. Plus, "they can be tape, slot-headed (flat or gathered), or hand-gathered to suit both classic and contemporary interiors," says curtain and upholstery expert Pat Giddens.

On the other hand, "A sheer Roman blind offers a more structured, tailored look, pulling up neatly to create a tidy, tighter sheer layer," Pat adds. "They can be used alone, behind curtains, over frosted windows, or layered above café curtains to enhance light filtering and privacy, day or night."

Fabric options include sheers, lace, lightweight linens, prints, and textured weaves. "A thin muslin lining can provide an additional layer of privacy, particularly in street-facing bathrooms or bedrooms," adds Pat.

But what about non-street-facing windows? If light is a concern, don't forget that there are times when it's best not to use window coverings at all.

