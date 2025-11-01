Wait, Are Venetian Blinds Cool Again? According to Designers, This Iconic 80s Curtain Design Is Back — And For Good

If you give it enough time, you can always count on an interior design detail to resurge in popularity. This year, we've seen the rise of chainmail and the revival of chandeliers. But what I didn’t have on my home decor bingo card was the comeback of Venetian blinds, which seem to be quietly (yet undeniably) soaring to the top of the window treatment lust-list.

If you're struggling to remember what these types of blinds look like, allow me to jog your memory. The window coverings feature horizontal slats that tilt effortlessly to balance light and privacy. They rocketed to stardom in the 20th century, becoming the standout background characters in classic crime films like The Godfather and American Gigolo, as well as George Michael’s 1984 hit, Careless Whisper. And in 2025, these iconic graphic slits are making a much-welcomed return.

“We’re seeing a renewed appreciation for their sleek, architectural look, which lends a tailored, design-led feel to interiors," explains Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go. But how do you make these 80s design favorites work in more contemporary spaces? To find out, I asked designers how to style them in a modern setting.

Why are Venetian Blinds Trending Again?

"While trends ebb and flow, the Venetian blind endures because it adapts," Jeff Stout, product management director at Hunter Douglas says. "Whether you're styling a mid-century modern room, a minimalist loft, or a layered bohemian space, there’s a version that works. And today’s choices make them more relevant than ever." (Image credit: Clay Grier. Design: Ashby Collective)

“Venetian blinds are timeless window coverings,” says Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go. “They bring a sense of order and calm, and their ability to sculpt and play with natural light creates a soft, shifting ambiance throughout the day," she notes, adding: "Their clean lines and adjustable design make them one of the most versatile and enduring styles around."

But why, in 2025, have Venetian blinds become such a popular modern window treatment? Well, according to Chloe, it's because these geometric designs do a whole lot more than just help you dress your windows without curtains.

“I love how effortlessly functional they are," she says. "Venetian blinds offer a perfect balance between style, practicality, and control. You can easily manage light levels, reduce glare, and still maintain privacy — all while keeping a beautifully streamlined aesthetic.”

Chloe Dacosta Social Links Navigation Design Manager Chloe Dacosta works within a team of interior designers as design manager at Blinds 2go and Curtains 2go. She believes Venetian blinds are ideal in rooms where light control matters most. "Think home offices, living spaces, and kitchens," she says. "They let you adjust the light without sacrificing privacy, and the slim profile means they fit seamlessly into both modern and traditional window spaces.”

This is a world away from the 80s iterations, which were often metallic and quite industrial-looking. “Today’s Venetians are softer, more refined, and available in a much wider range of materials and finishes,” she notes.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simon Browne from Luxaflex agrees, suggesting Venetian blinds are being reclaimed by designers because they’ve evolved into a design element in their own right.

"Venetians now come in a spectrum of finishes, from matte black and brushed gold to warm wood tones and soft textures,” he says. “Some even feature two-tone slats that subtly shift the mood of a room from day to night."

Simon Browne Social Links Navigation Technical Manager Simon is an award-winning technical and training manager at Luxaflex — the brand that created the distinctive aluminium Venetian Blinds we all grew to love in the 1940s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond.

But it's not just the finishes that have had a 21st-century upgrade. There are customizable headrails and wider slats available (up to 70mm), which Simon says are becoming a favorite amongst those looking to create a “bold, architectural look”.

“They add rhythm and structure to a space, especially when paired with soft furnishings like linen or bouclé; it’s a beautiful contrast,” he notes. "It's these kinds of details that make Venetian blinds feel truly considered — they’re no longer just practical, they’re part of the mood, the palette, and the personality of a space.”

Next Hampton Stone 50mm Slat Venetian Blind From £40 at NEXT These chunky 50mm slat faux wood blinds are made from PVC — meaning they'll stand up to moisture and warping, no matter whether you hang them in your bathroom or kitchen.

How to Style Venetian Blinds in Modern Dpaces

This Lower East Side loft features Hunter Douglas' Modern Precious Metal Mini Blinds, which help to strike the perfect balance between privacy and light control. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography . Design: Nate van der Ende)

If you thought Venetian blinds were only fit for office spaces or historic buildings, think again. These window treatments can be used as a stylish idea for living room windows, they can elevate your dining room windows, and Venetian blinds can even work in your kitchen.

“They’re surprisingly versatile,” Simon says. “In living rooms, they provide precise light control without blocking views, kitchens and bathrooms benefit from moisture-resistant materials that are easy to clean — and in bedrooms, they create a soft, ambient glow while ensuring privacy," he says. "Layered with curtains or chosen in warmer finishes, they can make a room feel cosy and inviting, and of course, private.”

But what design styles and finishes look more modern? “In contemporary interiors, opting for wider 50mm aluminum slats, matte finishes, or soft pearlescent hues creates a more architectural and intentional look than the narrow, high-gloss blinds of decades past," Jeff Stout, product management director at Hunter Douglas, says.

Design finishes like tapes and cordless operation can help "elevate the aesthetic and functionality," he adds, and "For a softer take, pairing them with sheer drapery or layering them inside minimalist window frames brings balance and visual warmth.”

So, as you can see, Venetian blinds are no longer playing a supporting role. In 2025, “They’re part of the design story, a way to shape light, mood, and atmosphere,” as Jeff puts it.

So if you're sold on this trending design idea but wondering, 'should all your window treatments match?' — here's how designers decide and make it work either way.