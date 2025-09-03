Why the Revival of 90s 'Honey Oak' Might Be the Most Comforting Design Trend of 2025 so Far

If there's one notable shift in the design world thus far in 2025, it's the return of lived-in, layered spaces that put to bed the ultra-minimalist, all-white rooms we once couldn't get enough of. Our homes are returning to warm, natural materials, and honey oak is the latest design trend to affirm this.

"Oak has been popular for many years now, but we’ve seen a bleached, white-washed version for most of that time," observes designer Kristina Khersonsky of STUDIO KEETA. "By bringing in this honey tone, it still feels light but not too washed out and bland. The resurgence of honey is here!"

Nostalgic and comforting, there's a lot to love about this interior design trend. Below, experts explain how to style it in a fresh and modern way.

What Is Honey Oak and Why Is It Making a Comeback?

Designers are favoring warm-toned woods for 2025, which create a cozy and lived-in feel. (Image credit: Sam Frost Photography. Design: Jessica Nicastro Design)

Once a hallmark of the '90s, honey oak refers to the warm-toned wood stains that most of us would quickly brand as dated. That said, it's cropping up in many a stylish home, and here at Livingetc, we're all for its modern revival.

"Blond, soaped, and lime-washed oaks replaced the honeyed oak tones at the turn of this century as a popular choice in kitchens and furniture design, especially in minimalist Scandinavian design," explains Amy Hicks, designer at the kitchen company Blakes London. "While blond oaks remain popular, honeyed oak is gaining momentum once again after a 20-year hiatus."

Not only is honey oak making a return to cabinets, but on walls for a bolder look. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: Jessica Nicastro Design)

But why are we seeing a return to this nostalgic wood stain? Interior designer Gina Valenti, partner at Abrams Valenti Interiors, suggests that it's all to do with our quest for more natural, cozy, and lived-in spaces. "Honey oak has a warmth that aligns perfectly with today’s shift toward natural, tactile materials. Homeowners are even starting to regret painting their cabinets!"

Amy agrees. She adds that this warm wood provides a sense of relief and balance to ultra-modern spaces, which can risk feeling stark. "Honeyed oak brings a warmth and coziness to a design scheme that lends itself to functional open-plan interiors such as kitchen-diners, pairing beautifully with concrete, metal, tile, and other hard finishes."

In modern kitchens, Gina notes that the return to warm tones extends to other material choices, too. "We’re seeing honey oak paired with a renewed appreciation for warmer stones, moving away from the cool grays and white marbles that have dominated interiors over the past decade."

And although popular, it's not just kitchen cabinets that are paying homage to these comforting honey tones. "Beyond cabinetry, wood is increasingly used in fluted or decorative wall panels — a refined way to introduce texture, define spaces, and bring subtle character to a room," says Gina.

How to Style Honey Oak in Modern Homes

Pairing honey oak with sleek details and finishes brings this once-dated material to the present day. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: OWN LONDON)

While there's no denying the charm of honey oak, it's worth thinking about ways to modernize this material to ensure your space doesn't feel dated, whether you use it for kitchen cabinets, wood-clad walls, or furniture throughout your home.

Alicia Meireles, associate director of interior design at OWN LONDON, suggests teaming honey oak with cool color schemes, sleek hardware, and natural fabrics for a modern look. "Pairing it with matte black, soft greys, or muted greens helps tone down the yellow undertones and gives it a contemporary edge."

"Streamlined hardware, minimal styling, and layered natural textures, like linen, stone, or ceramic, can keep the look fresh and intentional, rather than dated. It’s about letting the oak be part of a balanced, more curated palette," Alicia continues.

Honey oak is a wonderful way to add warmth and depth to white color schemes, much like this modern bathroom. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Abrams Valenti Interiors)

If you enjoy decorating with white, honey oak is a stylish way to warm up the scheme, especially in modern bathrooms. "This vanity is crafted from walnut and finished with a golden honey stain similar to the color and tone associated with oak," explains Gina Valenti.

"Its clean lines and pairing with dark accents help maintain a modern touch, balancing tradition with contemporary sensibility. While it’s set against crisp white marble, the contrast enhances the overall freshness without feeling sterile, a careful balance that keeps the space feeling current and inviting," says Gina.

In kitchens, opt for minimalist honey oak cabinets with clean lines to ensure a modern and stylish revamp. (Image credit: Pluck)

If you're going to use honey oak in the heart of the home, modernize the scheme by opting for minimalist cupboard styles that are free from fussy details. "When used in clean-lined cabinetry, it introduces depth and character, while still feeling fresh when paired with modern hardware and light, neutral finishes," advises interior designer Simone Gordon, the co-founder of Owl Design.

