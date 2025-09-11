Forget Flat Veneer Cabinets — Sawn Timber Kitchens Are the 'Unpolished' Material Trend That Makes Your Space Feel More Soulful

I may have just found the chicest kitchen material... Think about everything you love about a striking, luxurious marble — the texture, the variation in tones, all that natural beauty. Now, apply all those same features to wood instead, and you've got a sawn timber kitchen.

But this is not just another fleeting kitchen trend; this is a material with history and tradition behind it. And no one knows that better than the team at Inglis Hall, which has made sawn timber kitchens the studio's signature look. "We choose band-sawn timber because it embodies everything we stand for: authenticity, craftsmanship, and enduring quality," explains founder and director, Toby Hall.

The results are modern kitchens filled with unique character and personality, a welcome respite from the cookie-cutter designs we've grown accustomed to seeing. Speaking further on the material, Toby tells me, "It’s a material that respects its origins, celebrating the natural beauty of oak while showcasing the skill of the maker. The texture is not a façade; it’s a structure you can see and feel. This material allows us to craft kitchens that are as unique as the homes they inhabit."

Toby Hall Founder and Director of Inglis Hall Toby and the rest of the Inglis Hall team take the term 'makers' very seriously. Their kitchens are all extremely personalized and hand-built, meaning they can only work on a limited number of projects each year. Even the materials are sustainably and locally sourced by the team. Their philosophy revolves around an honest, authentic, and absolute commitment to making.

What Is Sawn Timber?

"This link to forestry is particularly interesting, and can be seen as foresters' race knife marks (a race knife being a hooked knife for marking timbers on the forest floor) morphing into Timber Framers or Carpenters marks for labelling of individual parts," says Toby. (Image credit: Leigh Simpson. Design: Inglis Hall)

Before we can get into all the wonderful benefits of a sawn timber kitchen, it may be best to first come to terms with what sawn timber actually is.

Well, as Toby explains, "Sawn timber, particularly our signature band-sawn oak, is wood that retains the raw, tactile texture of the saw marks from its initial milling."

While much of the wood you'll find in wood-drenched kitchens nowadays will be smoothed and stained to the point of unrecognizability, sawn timber, contrastingly, embraces those natural markings.

It's a material that not only holds its own individuality through its texture and design but also harks back to woodworking traditions. Toby says, "This process is a homage to traditional timber conversion methods, where the character of the wood is celebrated rather than erased. Each board tells a story."

Unlike industrial, manmade materials, sawn timber bears the markings of its origins, "Knots, grain, and saw marks that echo the tree’s journey and the craft of its making. It’s not just a material; it’s a memory, a link to forestry, and a testament to the artistry of woodworking."

Why Choose a Sawn Timber Kitchen?

Sawn timber pairs beautifully with colorful cabinetry for a kitchen full of personality. (Image credit: Matthew Smith. Design: Inglis Hall)

If your worst nightmare is a flat white kitchen, devoid of any character or personality, then sawn timber is going to come as a breath of fresh air.

"Band-sawn timber creates a kitchen with soul. Its texture introduces depth and warmth, transforming a functional space into one that feels alive and lived in," says Toby.

The natural variations in tone and texture create a sense of organic, free-flowing beauty. These inconsistencies ground your kitchen design within the natural world, much like the effect you find within luxurious marble kitchens, where the veining and colors of the natural stone bring in movement and individuality.

This sense of movement makes for a more tactile, inviting space. "When light hits the surface, it dances across the grain, creating a dynamic interplay of shadow and texture that evolves throughout the day. It’s a material that invites touch, adding atmosphere and a tactile connection to the space," says Toby.

How Does Sawn Timber Differ from Other Wood?

By preserving the natural knots and grains, the end result will always feel completely one-of-a-kind. (Image credit: Leigh Simpson. Design: Inglis Hall)

"Unlike planed or veneered woods, band-sawn timber retains its raw, unpolished character," explains Toby.

Many popular kitchen cabinet materials are chosen for their smooth, uniform look, a stark contrast to the rich variation found in sawn timber kitchens.

This is what makes Inglis Hall kitchens so unique. "Our band-sawn oak embraces its imperfections, offering a more honest and tactile aesthetic. Where many joinery shops favor clean, uniform grain and shy away from the natural character of wood, we take a different approach," says Toby.

It's all about embracing the material for its unique complexities, letting the natural design of the wood take centre stage, instead of trying to manipulate the material to fit your design. "This commitment to working with, rather than against, the natural qualities of the wood adds a distinctive, organic style to our kitchens," explains Toby. "It’s not about hiding the wood’s story but amplifying it, setting it apart from the sleek, often sterile finishes of laminates or mass-produced veneers."

How to Care for Sawn Timber

"Over years of refinement, we’ve achieved a balance where the surface is smooth enough to be easily cleaned without snagging cloths, yet textured enough to retain the tactile character of the saw marks," he says. (Image credit: Leigh Simpson. Design: Inglis Hall )

One of the most appealing aspects of this material is its robust durability, as Toby says, "It’s a material that ages gracefully, softening and deepening in character over time. When cared for properly, it becomes a lifelong companion, growing more beautiful with use."

But, as he mentions, this relies on your ability to care for your kitchen effectively. Luckily, though, sawn timber is pretty simple to look after, making it an ideal choice for low-maintenance kitchens.

"Cleaning and treating band-sawn timber is about preserving its raw, organic beauty while ensuring it remains practical for everyday use," says Toby.

The key is treating your sawn timber with a gentle touch, avoiding harsh chemicals and abrasive cleaning tools. "For routine cleaning, a soft, damp cloth is ideal for removing dust and light marks. Harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners should be avoided, as they can compromise the finish and the integrity of the wood," Toby suggests.

A common problem people run into with materials like oak and timber is their tendency to warp or fade over time. But when you invest in an Inglis Hall kitchen, this doesn't need to be a concern.

"To maintain the material’s natural tone and texture, we use a specialised finish designed to counteract the warm, honeyed tones that oak naturally develops over time due to UV exposure and aging," says Toby. "This finish helps the wood retain its original, raw aesthetic while providing a protective layer that stands up to the challenges of kitchen life."

Design trends over the past few years are showing a clear shift towards more organic, natural finishes, and these kitchens are just another example of this move. Complete the look with a warm, earthy color palette and some sustainable material finishes for a home that is both on-trend and timeless.