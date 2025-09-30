I've Written About Hundreds of Kitchens This Year Alone — I Think This Backsplash Material Is the Most Underrated in Design Right Now

The times are changing, at least when it comes to kitchen backsplash materials. Once highly utilitarian, wipe-clean surfaces, we're seeing a shift in the opposite direction. Suddenly, things are looking a bit warmer, and shinier...

That's right. No longer just for the spare change floating around the bottom of your bag, copper is having a kitchen moment, more specifically, onto your backsplash. A sharp contrast to the super-practical kitchen backsplash ideas that have dominated for so long, copper flips everything we thought we wanted in a backsplash material on its head.

It's a trend that's had its peaks and troughs, but the kitchens I'm seeing in 2025 are doing something a little different with it. It's about embracing this sensitive, changing, and transforming material over time, developing a distinctive patina. But it's also warm and inviting, perhaps a sign of the new direction kitchen design is going. And if it is, I'm not complaining.

White cabinets look warmer when paired with a copper backsplash. (Image credit: Studio 304. Photo credit: Radu Palicica)

So, what exactly is it about this shiny finish that the experts are suddenly all so keen about?

Well, as Camilla Masi from Otto Tiles explains, "Copper has a warmth and richness that immediately stands out in a kitchen. With so many spaces leaning towards cooler neutrals, copper offers a way to bring depth, light, and character without being overpowering."

Nothing feels as harsh a contrast to the cool, spotless finishes of the outdated kitchen trends of the past as this warm, purposefully imperfect material. Copper can be seen as a natural rebuttal to years of white gloss cabinets and granite countertops; it's a million miles away from the crisp sterility that once dominated kitchen design.

It also feels like a refreshing take on what a backsplash should be. Barry Holton, from Farmer Payne Architects, explains, "Typically we see metal as a backsplash used in such a utilitarian sense... whether it be in utility rooms or workspaces, these areas have been treated as 'less beautiful' in the past. With the use of copper, we see the longevity and resilience of metal in concert with the timeless beauty of patinated copper that also offers a refreshing change from the norm we see in tile or stone backsplashes."

The traditional approach to backsplash materials is searching for the most durable option available, one that can withstand constant exposure to spitting oil and splashing water. Copper is not that. It's a highly sensitive material that develops a natural patina, altering its appearance over time. This is what makes it such a beautiful and unique splashback material.

As Camilla says, "It’s also a living material — it develops a patina over time, which many people love because it tells a story and adds personality to the kitchen."

Camilla Masi Interior Designer at Otto Tiles Camilla is a multi-talented in-house interior designer at Otto Tiles & Design. She brings an touch of Italian style to her work and works with clients to create striking and contemporary interior schemes.

How to Style It in Your Home

"The use of copper in both the backsplash and the wrapped cabinetry allowed us to pay homage to a timeless design that complemented the other patinated and natural surfaces in the project, while also leaning into the refinement and minimal fenestration that a more contemporary design offers," says Barry. (Image credit: Eric Elberson. Design: Farmer Payne Architects)

It's fair to say copper is not yet a typical kitchen material, which can make designing a space with this finish more intimidating. There are no clear design rules to follow, and it can feel tricky figuring out what kind of spaces are best suited to this style.

Luckily, as Camilla notes, "Copper backsplashes are surprisingly versatile."

She continues, saying, "They can bring warmth to an industrial-style kitchen with exposed materials, add glamour to a modern minimalist space where the metal becomes the main decorative feature, or sit comfortably in a classic shaker kitchen where they provide a subtle but distinctive point of difference."

Much like with stainless steel kitchens, copper can be thought of as an essentially neutral material, working well alongside a wide variety of tones and finishes. However, unlike stainless steel and other metals, copper has a warmer, more distinctive look, pairing beautifully with other natural materials.

"As a premium metal, copper is complemented by other natural materials. Antique and high-quality wood finishes, plaster, and stone all coincide well with the beautiful tones and mottling in patinated copper," says Barry. The natural variations in tone and texture in a fully patinated copper backsplash are reminiscent of what you can find in nature.

The other materials you choose, however, can completely transform the overall feel of your kitchen. Camilla explains, "It works especially well with marble for a more refined look, timber to soften and ground the metal, and concrete or cement for a more industrial, design-led aesthetic. These combinations bring out different sides of copper’s character, from luxe to rustic to contemporary."

While there's a natural rustic feel to the material, it can also lend itself to more modern, industrial looks, too. It's a truly versatile finish, adapting to the materials you surround it with. "It works beautifully with natural zellige tiles — the handcrafted surface and tonal variation highlight the warmth of the metal. Cement finishes are another great pairing, adding texture and a contemporary edge that balances copper’s reflective sheen. For a more minimal approach, matte black hardware, natural wood, or minimalist units all allow the backsplash to shine without competing," says Camilla.

This is also true, of course, of the colors you choose to pair the material with.

"The mottled, bronzed finish of patinated copper works best with neutral and earth tones like woods, limestones, and off-white/cream coloring," says Barry. And indeed, the warmth of copper does pair best with a more neutral color scheme, something that allows the copper to have a moment in the spotlight.

In fact, Camilla suggests, "Keep the cabinetry simple and let the copper be the statement."

When to Avoid This Design

A more cool-toned metal with similar surface markings is a good alternative for your kitchen. (Image credit: Hush Kitchens)

But, as we know, just because something looks beautiful in one kitchen, it doesn't mean it's suited to every space. While a copper backsplash is the perfect choice for many homes, there are some situations in which the experts would steer you in another direction instead.

"The only time I’d advise caution is in kitchens where absolute uniformity and low maintenance are priorities," says Camilla.

She goes on, saying, "Copper develops a natural patina with use, which is part of its charm but won’t appeal to someone who prefers a flawless, polished finish at all times."

While this mottled surface is exactly what creates the appeal to some, if what you desire is a sleek, seamless finish, perhaps this won't be the right look for you.

Barry echoes this point, saying, "If the desired aesthetic doesn't call for the effects that come with living finishes. Copper will continue to age and discolor over the course of its life. Beauty in imperfection. However, in some instances, consistent coloring and finish are more appropriate."

So, if 'beauty in imperfection' sounds like a complete oxymoron to you, you may be better off with a more low-maintenance kitchen material instead.

So, what do you think of this shiny new trend? I'm thinking it may have the potential to topple over the chrome decor trend that's been dominating for some time now, but we'll have to wait and see...