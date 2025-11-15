'I've Picked Stylish Copper Pans for My Kitchen, but I'm Worried They're Hard to Clean' — A Guide to Keep Them Looking Their Best

There's nothing quite like cooking up a good meal in the right cookware. Now, if you know me, you'll see that I recently renovated my small kitchen, and I think I am just about ready to show it off. That, of course, means being the hostess with the mostest.

Out of the many cookware materials available, copper pans have got to be the most stylish, right? But can copper pots and pans really stand the test of time, and are they easy to maintain? It's become quite the trend in kitchens, and well, aside from these pans looking elegantly stylish hanging above a kitchen island, it's time to get to the bottom of whether this material is convenient or just another fleeting kitchen trend.

Before I get to shopping, I decided to call in a few experts to get their views on whether this material is really worth it and, more importantly, how to clean copper pans — because unfortunately, I do not have the time to spend hours scrubbing away at tough stains after a long day of cooking

Are Copper Pans Practical to Keep?

They look sleek and elegant, but are they really worth it? Let's find out. (Image credit: Borough Kitchen)

With the copper interior trend taking over homes, it's fair to say that this material does make quite the statement on its own. But are copper pans really worth it, and are they practical to keep? Let's see what the experts think about it.

Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef at The Forked Spoon, who often uses these pans, tells me, "I have a couple of copper pans in one of my kitchens for when I need exact temperature control for sauces and caramels. Otherwise, I don't really use them often."

She continues, "I cannot use them in my other test kitchen, as I only have electric and no gas in that facility, and my stovetop there is induction, which doesn't work with my specific copper pans, as they are not magnetic." So, if you were wondering if copper pans work on induction hobs, the answer is no.

But as Camila Herrera, cleaning expert at Sparkly Maid San Diego, says, many people still appreciate copper pans because they have many desirable qualities, such as "excellent heat conductivity and very effective performance when cooking, and are ideal for the serious professional chef or the home cook that wants to consistently produce quality meals."

With the right care and handling, Camila says these pans are set to last for years to come. "Their beautiful patina (the color created when copper oxidizes), and minor imperfections add to both the beauty and function of the pans," she adds.

Jessica Randhawa Social Links Navigation Chef and Food Photographer I am Jessica Randhawa, the head chef, recipe creator, photographer, writer, and founder behind The Forked Spoon. I create delicious family-friendly recipes that anyone can make, and my website has over one million users per month.

How to Clean a Copper Pan

Now, down to the nitty, gritty part of it all (Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Mary Patton)

Before you think about your pans' storage, it's important to know how to clean copper pans so they shine again. Remember, copper is a sensitive material to clean, so you'll want to be careful with what cleaning products you use on it.

"When I am done cooking with my copper pans, I wash them by hand with warm, soapy water," explains Jessica. "After washing with warm, soapy water and a soft sponge, I rinse thoroughly, then dry with a lint-free towel to prevent water spots from forming." If there are stubborn bits inside, Jessica says she loosens them by soaking the pan again in warm water, then wipes it clean. "For the exterior only, I use a copper polish specifically designed for these pans, applying it with a soft cloth and buffing in small circles. I finish with a clean and dry towel."

Jessica recommends the Wrights Copper Brass Cream Cleaner from Amazon, which is currently out of stock. As an alternative, you could also try the HG Copper Cleaner, priced at just £9.99 from the same retailer.

As a final note, Jessica says it's best to avoid abrasive pads as they will scratch the copper. She adds, "I never put copper in the dishwasher. And I store my copper pans completely dry to keep them shiny."

As for tin-lined copper pans, cleaning expert Camila says these may require a different cleaning method. "The interior surfaces of tin-lined copper pans can be damaged by high heat and abrasive cleaners, so the cleaning process must be gentler," she tells me. "A soft sponge and mild soap can be used to clean the tin-lined interior surface of a copper pan, but high heat must be avoided. If the tin-lined interior surface becomes scratched or develops holes over time, the pan may need to be professionally re-tinned."

Camila Herrera Social Links Navigation Professional cleaning expert Sparkly Maid San Diego provides premium cleaning services in San Diego with the professionalism, consistency, and care that our clients deserve. As a Latina-owned and locally rooted company, we are proud to serve the neighborhoods where we live and work, delivering spotless results that reflect our strong commitment to quality and community.

What Are the Downsides of a Copper Pan?

We know copper pans are stylish, but what are some of the downsides to this material? (Image credit: Devol)

Now, as tempting as it may be to invest in these copper cookware brands, there are a few disadvantages to keep in mind.

For starters, Camila says some copper cookware can be quite pricey and must be maintained regularly. "Unlike other metals, copper is softer and can be dented or scratched more easily than other materials, and as copper reacts with acidic foods, most copper cookware has been coated with either tin or stainless steel to protect against the possibility of copper leaching into food," she says.

Using a copper pan for everyday cooking is generally not recommended, and Camila notes that there may be a small risk of copper leaching into acidic foods cooked in unlined pans.

Lastly, Camila says, "Unless the manufacturer has designed the copper pan specifically for use on an induction cooktop, copper pans cannot be used with an induction cooktop."

Want to Steer Clear of Pans? Here Are Some Copper Kitchen Accessories to Shop Instead

Wold and Badger Handmade Solid Copper Coffee & Tea Brewing Pot £128 at Wolf & Badger Tea or coffee, anyone? You simply cannot go wrong with a copper statement piece. Bringing a modern elegance, this hand-hammered pot has been designed for those who cherish the ritual of brewing. Made from solid copper with a graceful gooseneck spout. ABI Interiors Kenzo Magnetic Knife Rack - Brushed Copper £79 at abiinteriors.co.uk The perfect way to store knives, this Kenzo Magnetic Knife Rack in brushed copper will hold your everyday knives in place, while looking as chic and sophisticated as ever. Vargen & Thor Axia Salt and Pepper Mill Set £51.30 at nordicnest.com This stunning Axia Salt and Pepper Mill Set will elevate your dining experience. It features clean, soft shapes and a marine-inspired twisting mechanism, and also comes with an adjustable top to choose the grind size you want for your dishes.

FAQs

What Is the Lifespan of a Copper Pan?

"If copper pans are properly maintained, they can remain functional for generations," notes Camila. "Over time, copper pans may need to have their tin linings replaced, but with regular cleaning and proper care, these pans retain their distinctive look and function for years to come."

When properly cared for, copper pans become a trusted and treasured household item. So if you've got one already, be sure to care for it properly!

As I said before, copper is making quite an appearance in homes, and if you're one for stepping outside the box and out of your comfort zone, why not try out a copper kitchen backsplash? After all, there's certainly lots to love about this material.