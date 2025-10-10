Wait, What Type of Cookware Material Is Actually Best? I Asked Chefs, so That You Can Invest in Your Kitchen Essentials Confidently

When I moved to London, I had to build my cookware catalog from scratch. And rather than looking for pretty kitchenware that lasts a week, I decided to take the time to research the best cookware materials for pots and pans that pay off.

Now, nearly three years later, I can say for sure that there is one superior material that professional chefs and the best cookware brands seem to unanimously agree on. But some other mediums come close, too.

Here's everything you need to know about the only cookware materials you should have in your kitchen and why.

1. Stainless Steel

Unanimously the best material for cookware, stainless steel is a winning choice. (Image credit: Alessi)

The verdict is in, and stainless steel seems to be the best cookware material that no kitchen, amateur or otherwise, should go without. Not to mention, it's easily one of the sleekest mediums for pans to go from hob to table.

Angelo Pumilia of Planeta Estate tells me that this style of cookware is the base for all preparations. "Not only is cleaning stainless steel easy, but it's also virtually eternal," he says. "And, it's definitely the most hygienic material to use in the kitchen."

Whether you're sautéing vegetables or stirring together a sauce, Michael Dunning, executive chef at Mizuna, swears by it. “I personally use stainless steel for everyday cooking," he shares. "It's not reactive with acidic ingredients and ideal for browning proteins.”

Chef Gabriel Kreuther tells me that he prefers it for its control, responsiveness, and versatility. "It allows me to build flavor in layers with consistent heat distribution, which is crucial in my restaurant. My go-to is Cristel’s Castel’Pro Ultraply collection as the performance is unmatched," he recommends.

"The stainless steel construction provides a perfect Maillard reaction, which is essential to many of my proteins and vegetables. The design also makes for better organization and workflow, which is critical in a fine-dining kitchen."

So if you're storing pots and pans in a small kitchen and you need to make allowances when curating your cooking arsenal, stainless steel should be the material to prioritize.

Alessi Tegamino Egg Pan £110 at Farfetch Material: Stainless Steel It's no secret that I have a major crush on this Tegamino Egg Pan. And can you blame me? Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Multi-Steamer £79 at Selfridges Includes: Steamer and Lid This 3-Ply Stainless Steel Multi-Steamer is perfect if you're on a health kick with steamed vegetables, dim sum, and fish on the menu. Eva Solo Eva Trio Stainless Steel Saucepan £48.60 at nordicnest.com Size: 1.1 litre Every kitchen needs a saucepan, and this Eva Trio Stainless Steel Saucepan is my current favorite find.

Angelo Pumilia Social Links Navigation Professional Chef Angelo Pumilia is a professional chef who was born in Sciacca, Sicily, in 1976. He is currently a Planeta Estate chef for Foresteria Ristorante, Insula Beach Club, and Planeta Country House in Sicily. He has organized food events and wine dinners in India, China, Scotland, Norway, Switzerland, Dubai, Japan, and more.

Michael Dunning Social Links Navigation Professional Chef Michael Dunning, executive chef at Mizuna, is quietly revolutionizing one of Denver's most respected kitchens with his distinctive approach to seasonal fine dining. Drawing from 13 years of experience alongside James Beard Award winners and Michelin-starred mentors at Colorado institutions like Guard and Grace and Jax Fish House, Dunning creates monthly tasting menus that seamlessly blend technical precision with genuine approachability.

Gabriel Kreuther Social Links Navigation Professional Chef During the first decade of his career, chef Gabriel Kreuther created culinary delights at Michelin-starred kitchens throughout Germany, France and Switzerland before bringing his talent to stateside. Chef Gabriel joined the team at La Caravelle, had a leadership role as Chef de Cuisine at Restaurant Jean-Georges Central Park before becoming the executive chef of Atelier in the Ritz-Carlton, and The Modern, where his cooking received numerous accolades throughout his nearly decade-long tenure. Chef Gabriel was named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs in 2003 and received the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: New York City in 2009.

2. Cast Iron

Cast iron is a close second and a popular find in most professional kitchens. (Image credit: Le Creuset)

"When it comes to the best cookware materials your kitchen should not miss out on, cast iron is high up on the list," says Angelo. "It's perfect for long cooking times like braising and stewing."

However, depending on what you're cooking, you can switch between a flat pan, a griddle, and a classic casserole. This material is especially prized for its durable versatility. "I also recommend cast iron cookware for its unmatched heat retention," says Michael.

I swear by cast iron in my own home and have found that the key to keeping your cast iron on your shelf and passing it on to your next of kin is to learn how to properly clean your cast iron after cooking. And bonus points for understanding how to reseason cast iron, too.

3. Ceramic

Cute and chef-approved, ceramic cookware is another trusty medium. (Image credit: Our Place)

Thirdly, we have ceramics. "No other material is more suitable than clay when cooking soups and legumes. Although it's easy to clean, you should avoid leaving water residue on ceramic cookware after washing," says Angelo.



"Ceramic tagines are perfect for food sharing. And it is versatile and trendy when doubled as serveware. Plus, it's excellent for serving couscous and other vegetable and rice-based specialties."

Since table setting trends for 2025 hinge on being less performative and more present, having cookware that translates to beautiful serveware is an investment you'll thank yourself for.

And there are big things happening in the world of ceramic cookware. My current favorite launch to come out of this space? The unexpected Crocs x Our Place collab that fashions the butter yellow trend with flair.

Our Place Ceramic Cookware Duo £180 at Our Place Color: Blue Salt If you prefer something a little more demure, Our Place's Ceramic Cookware Duo comes in a range of other colors, with this shade being my personal favorite. Caraway Non-Stick Ceramic Saute Pan £165 at Healf Color: Cream Caraway's Non-Stick Ceramic Saute Pan comes with a handy lid and a wide cooking base for everyday meal prep. Graupera Terracotta Tagine £55 at John Lewis Color: Brown This Terracotta Tagine from Graupera features a classic glazed finish that will make setting your table straight from the kitchen a total breeze.

FAQs

What Is the Healthiest Material for Cookware?

"I would choose stainless steel and enameled cast iron as the safest — totally non-reactive with no chemical leaching," Michael advises. "I stay away from all cookware with non-stick coatings based on my chemical concerns and searing limitations."

If you're replacing your old cookware with the best cookware material in mind, Miele's side-steam outlet collection is a great place to look for a trusty spruce to your kitchen.