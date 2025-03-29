Miele Just Made One Tiny Tweak to Its Pans That Makes So Much Sense (and Solves a Big Cooking Bugbear)

Few things get me as excited as some new cooking gear. Sad? Perhaps, but I know I’m not alone in the childlike sense of joy I feel when opening up a shiny new pot, or better yet, some bizarre-looking appliance that promises to transform my life.

I’m a sucker for anything a little bit different, or outside of the box, and this product has some big promises. Most intriguing to me is that these pots can help prevent smells from spreading, and as someone who lives in a completely open-plan home, this is music to my ears. While there's a lot to love about my minimal division living situation, I can't say that falling asleep with the smell of that night's dinner permeating my bedroom is one of them. And, if these can help me make my favorite meals without lingering smells, then I'm all ears.

One of the most consistently exciting kitchen appliance brands, Miele has always pushed the boundaries of what can be expected from our kitchen appliances, and these are no different.

While, upon first glance, these may look like nothing more than shiny stainless steel pots — though very stylish-looking pots at that — the true genius of these products is revealed only upon further inspection.

So, What's So Special About this Cookware?

The side steam outlet is ideal for use alongside the KDMA induction hob. (Image credit: Miele)

The main selling point for this new range of cookware from Miele is the 'side steam outlet' feature. And it's safe to say, I want to give it a go. But what exactly is this feature, and what makes it so unique? "The lateral steam outlet is engineered to guide vapours perfectly to the KMDA’s built-in extraction unit on the hob surface, ideal for open plan living with no overhead hood needed," explains Miele's spokesperson.

While, as mentioned, this product is designed with their KMDA hob in mind, these pots are compatible with any hob type, including induction.

While with a traditional pot, steam escapes from the open top, travelling either directly to your overhead hood or throughout the surrounding area, with this design, steam is given a direct route out of the pot, and, ideally, straight into the integrated extractor fan on the surface of your hob. This helps prevent the spreading of scents emitted from your cooking, especially helpful in open plan kitchens.

"The lid can be used during cooking, so no more tilting of a lid or inserting a wooden or silicone spoon to let the steam escape. It can be perfectly aligned in the direction of the hob extraction for the efficient removal of steam and cooking vapours at source, ideal for open-plan kitchens," Miele's team continues.

Integrated Measuring Scale

miele Choose the full range set and never have to worry about not having the right sized pan again, with 3 saucepans of varying sizes, and one wide frying pan, this set has you covered.

These pots don't just help limit the spread of unwanted scents, it can also make the cooking process easier, which you won't catch us complaining about.

"Cooking with Miele’s new cookware is also simple when adding liquids to the pot, thanks to the internal scaling on the interior, which makes it easy to measure directly into the pot, removing the need for a separate measuring cup or jug," says Miele's team.

The only downside of cooking, in my mind, is all the cleaning up that comes with it. This integrated scaling system allows you to cut down on clear up, removing the need for additional measuring cups and scales, making these pots a convenient and stylish kitchen tool.

Heat Distribution

16cm Saucepan with Lid - £129.99 (Image credit: Miele)

Thanks to what they refer to as a 'super-thermal sandwich base,' Miele's new pans are providing consistent, evenly-distributed heat.

Constructed from durable stainless steel, these products are built to last and, better yet, are completely safe to go in the oven, so long as they are without their lid. I'm always a fan of kitchen tools that can adapt to multiple uses, so this is another major win in my book.

Plus, Miele says, "Cooks will also save energy using the new Miele cookware, as dishes can be prepared with a closed lid thanks to the side steam outlet and glass lids, which allow cooks to keep an eye on progress without removing the lid."

The sleek combination of stainless steel and its accompanying glass lids makes for striking-looking pans that you wouldn't feel ashamed of having on display.

If, like me, you can't get enough of innovative, stylish kitchen appliances, you need to get yourself acquainted with the all the most stylish countertop kitchen appliances. Plus, we're always on the lookout for emerging kitchen appliance trends so you can be sure that there's always plenty more to come.