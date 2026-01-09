It's that time of the year when we take a look at the year that has passed, evaluate the desires of the present, and predict the aesthetics of the near future. And today, I'm going to take you through the houseplant trends to look out for in all the chic, biophilic homes.

I'm happy to report that it's an exciting round-up with interior gardens dipping further into its main character moment. Rather than leaving your plants to be the supporting cast, this year's trends call on you to have a little more fun with styling. From elevating low-maintenance indoor plants to experimenting with verdant maximalism, there's lots to look forward to.

So, without further ado, here's how to inspire your interior gardens and transform the space from basic to brilliant and on trend.

1. Textural Plant Maximalism

If your plantscape is missing texture, now's the time to bring in an eye-catching cultivar. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

With theatrical interior design being a key theme this year, I'm glad to see that the aesthetic is moving beyond just walls and colors, and into gardens, too. "In 2026, we’ll likely see a move towards 'plant maximalism' — not just more plants, but more personality," says Ginny Henry, creative director of Patch Plants.

"Trailing plants will be a big part of this, softening shelves, bookcases, and walls as they spill and cascade through a space. The trend is all about mixing textures, too, by pairing trailing varieties with bold, structural leaves and variegated plants to create contrast and depth."

She tells me that it's less about a single statement plant and more about building layered, expressive displays that feel abundant, lived-in, and uniquely yours. This Peggy Ceropegia Woodii Plant from Patch Plants, and this Hoya Linearis from Beards & Daisies are two of my contemporary favorites.

Ginny Henry Social Links Navigation Creative Director Ginny Henry is the creative director at Patch Plants, a plant retailer founded in London in 2016. Patch's mission is to make the UK greener and make gardening easy for everyone.

2. Low-Maintenance Made Luxe

Easy to care for but still statement-making. (Image credit: Plant In A Box)

Horticultural expert Monique Kemperman tells me that unkillable houseplants that feature elegance are going to be quite a trend in 2026. Similar to the most loved houseplants of 2025, this budding concept is finally coming to bloom.

"A rising generation of urban professionals is demanding stylish, fuss-free plants and flowers," she notes. "Hardy species such as ZZ plants, snake plants, and drought-tolerant indoor succulents are set to headline 2026."

This New Plant Parent Bundle from Beards & Daisies is a brilliant trio featuring a ZZ plant, a paperplant, and a golden pothos that are as easy to care for as they are beautiful.

Monique Kemperman Social Links Navigation Horticultural Expert As a horticultural expert at the Plants and Flower Foundation Holland, Monique Kemperman possesses an in-depth understanding of the industry, which she’s honed over the past 30 years in the sector. Everything from exotic houseplants to the art of floral design continues to fuel her passion and dedication to promoting the benefits of plants and cut flowers to consumers across the globe.

3. Rise of the Orchid

You heard it here first, these leggy blooms are back in style. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

It's not just about going green with your houseplants this year. Rachel Horton, retail lead at Patch Plants, tells me that of all the indoor flowering plants, orchids are set to be the most popular blooms in 2026.

"Orchids are definitely having a bit of a comeback," she confirms. "There are so many new and interesting types of orchids emerging from growers, so it's great because our customers are always looking for something more unique."

While orchids never really go out of style, this is your chance to get a little experimental with your choice of variety. This Phalaenopsis Boquetto Sensation Moth Orchid from Crocus, and this Potted Pink Orchid from Moyses Stevens are unfailingly pretty options.

4. Purpose-Driven Planting

Thoughtless planting is a thing of the past, now's the time for intentional gardening. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

As we move into 2026, Monique tells me that people are seeking plants not only for their beauty but for the balance and well-being they bring into everyday life. "What we’re seeing is a shift toward intentional greenery — plants chosen to soothe, energise, or reconnect us with nature," she says.

"Whether it’s a calming fern in the bedroom or a resilient desk plant that lifts your mood during a busy workday, the right plant can genuinely enhance how a space feels and functions."

Selecting dust-busting indoor plants and introducing houseplants that clean the air will liven up your space while giving back to your interior environment, too. Personally, I'm looking to bring home this Boston Fern from Flowers & Plants Co. for a natural air purifier with striking foliage.

5. Going Mini but Mighty

Small-space dwellers rejoice, this one's for you. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

According to Rachel, mini plants are really popular at the moment. Think small window-sill plants that inject skinny shelves, desk corners, and kitchen counters with a flush of color.

"They're an affordable way for people to experiment with being a plant parent," she explains. "You can have lots of varieties, and they're great if you're renting. Plus, they look very sweet too!"

This adorable Hare's Foot Fern from Crocus is a great way to blend trends and bring in texture. However, if you're looking for luck, you can't go wrong with Penny the Chinese Money Plant from Patch Plants.

6. Impactful Accessories

Dress your plant in subtle style for a cool interior display. (Image credit: Bergs Potter)

Last but not least, I'm predicting a rise in impactful plant accessories. Some of the coolest homes I've virtually viewed recently happen to have simple plants that have been intentionally styled to look effortlessly chic.

And when you're decorating with plants, there are plenty of ways to take even the more minimalist plants and give them a little oomph. For instance, you can use plinths, pedestals, and plant stands to take them to the next level.

Or, you can make watering houseplants more fun by introducing charming ollas and pretty globes, like these Mercury Watering Globes from Ferm Living. And of course, you can always style things up with gorgeous planters.

Bergs Potter Hoff Pot £32.90 at nordicnest.com Color: Raw Rosa-Misty Blue This Hoff Pot from Bergs Potter is a simple way to lend balance to your gardenscape, without being boring. DrakeMetalWork Plant Support Curve £13 at Etsy UK & I Size: Small These Plant Support Curves will offer your potted cultivars a spine to grow on while adding a pop of color in there, too. Hübsch Interior Flora Self-Waterer £13.50 at nordicnest.com Color: Amber-Blue I adore this Flora Self-Waterer from Hübsch Interior. It's functional and a fabulous finishing touch to your pots.

It's just as important to know about the indoor gardening styles that are passé. And our guide to outdated plant trends will help you switch out any interior aesthetics that are time to bid adieu.