It’s natural at this time of year to think about what the next one will bring, especially for our homes. As many of us are ensconced inside and retreating from the cold weather, it’s a perfect time to plan upcoming decorating projects and consider which design switches are worth making in 2026.

That’s where the latest interior design trends come into play, as the best design minds know that it’s always about looking forward and not back. Rather than flicking through photos saved on your phone back in February or revisiting a Pinterest board last edited in early summer, it’s time to think about what’s next. What delighted you six months ago, after all, might have since become dated.

So, what are the previously de rigueur design trends that will seem a little tired in 2026 — and what are the ones to introduce in your home instead? Let us inspire you, below.

1. Formal Dining Rooms

DO INSTEAD: Relaxed, flexible dining areas designed for comfort and creativity as well as eating and entertaining. (Image credit: Joseph Bradshaw. Design: Clare Kennedy Interiors)

Separate, more formal dining rooms have enjoyed a recent moment in the spotlight, corresponding with a slight shift away from open layouts, but interior designers are increasingly noticing a change back to built-in seating. “We’re again seeing a real desire for a more relaxed space to gather for meals, which reflects how people actually live day to day,” explains interior designer Clare Kennedy.

“A dining nook like this one creates a casual, lived-in moment, with the soft banquette immediately shifting the atmosphere to something more intimate and inviting,” she says. This also taps into the dining room seating trend we’ve noticed that sees classic dining chairs swapped for more comfortable, convivial solutions.

“This reflects the growing desire that every part of a home should be beautiful, yes, but also truly functional and not just reserved for special occasions,” adds Clare.

Clare Kennedy Social Links Navigation Founder, Clare Kennedy Interiors With bases in Indiana and Tennessee, Clare’s studio creates spaces across the US and internationally. Her work is known for a fine balance between tradition and modernity.

2. Deep, Dark Cabinetry

DO INSTEAD: Gelato-hued pastel colors are a playful way to make kitchens lighter, brighter, and more dynamic. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Makers)

While shades of burgundy, navy blue, and emerald green continue to dominate as kitchen colors, interior designers are slowly drifting from these dramatic shades in favor of airier ones. “As we move into 2026, expect to see much fresher colors on kitchen cabinetry,” says UK-based interior designer Rebecca Corley.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Pastel shades introduce a relaxed, playful look, and they work well with pops of brighter, bolder tones, too,” she says. “The time is right to experiment, and shades like lilac, sunflower yellow, and bubblegum pink are one way to create a warm and inviting kitchen.”

Not quite ready to paint your cabinets in such uplifting shades? Start with a few colorful accessories to bring in some sunshine and lighten the mood.

3. Flat Walls

DO INSTEAD: Opt for textured finishes to wrap your space in a more visually engaging way than simple Opt for textured finishes to wrap your space in a more visually engaging way than simple matte paint (Image credit: Guifre de Peray. Design: Zulufish)

“We are seeing a clear shift away from flat, one-dimensional walls toward spaces that feel tactile and deeply sensory,” believes Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish. “Texture has become just as important as color and pattern, bringing warmth, depth, and a sense of welcome that paint simply cannot achieve on its own.”

In a move away from spaces defined by stretches of flat paint, no matter how colorful, designers are increasingly employing grass wallcoverings, polished plaster, and textured wallpapers to introduce a sense of subtle movement and softness to their spaces.

“These surfaces encourage more than just the eye,” says Caroline. “They invite touch and create interiors that feel enveloping and comforting rather than stark or overly designed. One of our studio’s preferred suppliers is Arte, which creates beautifully crafted wallcoverings with real tactility and depth.”

4. Hotel-At-Home Bedding

DO INSTEAD: Patterned, colorful, or textured sheets that add character, warmth, and a layer of personality. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Bunsa Studio)

Crisp white sheets might evoke the luxury of five-star hotel suites, but it’s this sense of one-size-fits-all anonymity that’s seeing them slip somewhat out of favor. “There’s a clear move away from rigid, minimalist bedding, as people are increasingly realizing that white sheets and perfectly matched sets can feel impersonal,” says Jessica Hanley, Piglet in Bed’s founder.

“The look for bedding is now about adding visual interest where you might otherwise have been neutral,” agrees Miami-based interior designer Jennifer Bunsa, who created this bedroom as part of a wider project for Bunsa Studio. “Adding pattern in this way instantly makes a space feel more cozy and layered.”

“As we head into 2026, bedding trends are becoming bolder and more expressive,” explains Jessica. “The result feels far less like a hotel room and much more like a home.”

Piglet in Bed Gingham Linen Bedding £49 at John Lewis

5. Flamboyant Bathrooms

DO INSTEAD: Create interest with eye-catching materials rather than over-the-top wallpaper or tiles. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Styling: Hudson B. Moore, Decor: Roweam. Design: Moore House Design)

Over-the-top powder rooms and maximalist bathrooms may have populated social media feeds of late, but the focus is now shifting toward a sense of serenity. “Clients are moving back to restraint rather than relying on patterned wallpaper or bold colors to make a statement,” says Blair Moore from Moore House Design.

“Clients increasingly want calm, grounded bathrooms, and that simplicity for us becomes elevated when the materials do the heavy lifting,” she says. “Letting texture, craft, and proportion take center stage really creates impact and, in this bathroom, the lesson was using materials to create a feeling of serenity.” Think spa bathrooms, but with soul.

“Antique finishes, vintage materials, and high-quality fixtures root this bathroom as a space for recalibration, where materiality and atmosphere both really matter," she adds. "The space has presence without any visual noise.”

Blair Moore Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal, Moore House Design Award-winning interior designer Blair Moore leads her team on residential and hospitality projects, bringing a signature blend of organic materials and warm sophistication.

While trends may come and go, designing and decorating your space thoughtfully (and with a little personality) will never go out of style. As some looks fall out of favor and new styles emerge, you don’t have to start your scheme all over again from the ground up — in fact, it can be much more effective to introduce a few new elements here and there, or switch out the odd piece or two.

In the mood for more new looks? Take a deep dive into the biggest interior trends for 2026 with our editor’s essential guide for the coming year.