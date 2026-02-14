Between the Valentine's Day release of "Wuthering Heights", talks of a Pride and Prejudice TV show remake in the works, and the internet's boyfriends, Jacob Elordi and Paul Mescal, starring in movies like Frankenstein and Hamnet, it's safe to say that 2026 is shaping up to be the year of Brontë-style yearning. Gothic and romantic literary themes are having a modern-day revival in film, and, as always, what happens in one realm of the arts bleeds into all of the others.

Does that mean I've been busy making a gothic romantic mood board for interior design? Yes, yes it does. I can't take full credit for this sudden flash of inspiration, though — interior design trends are already shifting towards more theatrical themes. Deep, moody color palettes, dramatic drapery, lace, and chainmail details working in tandem...it's all rather full circle.

So, if this sudden win for classic literary lovers has lit the flames of creative fury, then you're in luck. I've curated several modern interior styles that feel like a dialogue between Gothic romantic aesthetics and today's must-haves and musings. Our homes are spaces where we can indulge our tastes and decorate how we desire, so why not make things a little more romantic? Here are seven chic ways in.

1. Chainmail and Metal Accents

Chainmail and metal decor is a hot contrast to softer, natural materials like timber. (Image credit: Joe Kramm. Design: Wretched Flowers)

One main thing to note is that the gothic romantic aesthetic will be heavily reliant on textures and materials. But for a contemporary spin, look to material trends that elevate familiar materials into something more visually interesting. For instance, muted metals, weathered brass, brushed aluminium, chrome decor, and even chainmail.

These types of materials bring references to historical design, specifically chainmail decor. Chainmail works as both a metal and a fabric of sorts, contrasting against more natural materials like wood and bringing a layered effect to metals. There is movement to it, and it's seemingly part of a larger shift towards tactility and the use of more unusual textures in our interiors.

The best way to bring in these gothic romantic-inspired metals is through smaller decor and accent pieces. A chainmail lamp on an antique writing desk, or a weathered catchall on the coffee table — collected details that show your style and reflect artisan, hand-crafted works.

2. Lace Details

The lace curtains in this space are functional as a room divider, but the bold red color becomes an eye-catching statement moment. (Image credit: &drape)

Next up? Lace details. You can't introduce a gothic romance aesthetic without lace or delicate crochet appearing somewhere in the room. But disregard any old-fashioned, frumpy lace trims that may be coming to mind — in 2026, lace details have an edgier side.

One of my favorite ways I've seen lace reappear is in variations of decorating with sheer curtains. Adding a sheer lace curtain behind the bed, as a room divider, or layered by the window, adds that extra gothic-inspired drama without overwhelming the space with fabric. Even lace in a bold color trend, like burgundy or cherry red, can make the look feel right for 2026 — and it's still just as romantic.

For something less risky, but still fashionable, adding lace to your tablescape is another way in. Table setting trends have adopted many a lace or croquet-trimmed linen over the past few months, and it's the perfect way to add both texture and a nod to vintage influences.

3. Dramatic Drapery

Image 1 of 2 Drapery doesn't have to be limited to windows, a behind the bed curtain has a beautifully romantic look. (Image credit: Future) Tented ceilings add unexpected flair to a dining room, instantly elevating the setting. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Josh Greene)

Tented ceiling and dramatic drapery might just be my favorite look to come out of the gothic romance revival. This sort of layering creates a show-stopping moment that still feels livable and calming. The sort of space you want to spend all day in, reading or dining by candlelight, if you will.

We are entering into an era of theatrical interiors that lean into the details that embolden our daily lives without making a home feel like a showroom (think lived-in layers rather than sleek, gallery-like pieces). Drapery fits right in that. Not only does a tented ceiling or canopy bed literally resemble a vintage theater or castle, but drapery draws the eye upwards, creating a look of grandeur.

Plus, it's a relatively easy way to decorate walls and spaces in your home without relying on art. Layer a few curtains tied up in swooping motions, and suddenly, you've brought castlecore to the modern day.

4. Romantic Bedding Schemes

Pick color schemes and textile details that add romance to your modern bedroom. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Chloe Tozer, CLO Studios)

There is a tendency to get tied down to decorating the modern living room with all of our best pieces, but gothic romanticism requires a fabulous bedroom design. We all need a private, personal space to unwind after a long day or get ready for a night out. So, it's important to carefully consider what adorns our sleeping spaces.

For a daydreamy allure, think textiles. Perhaps there is a bare window or wall where a bit of sheer drapery could soften things up. Or maybe something about your bed is feeling a bit too minimal — a bed valance is just the detail to add a dose of drama.

The color palette you use in your bedroom affects the general atmosphere, too. Blues are common for their calming effect, but to make it more gothic-inspired, try a silver blue color-drench with pops of deep navy. Alternatively, high contrast color palettes, like butter yellows paired with burgundies, make for a surprisingly stylish space.

Just don't forget essential decor details to bring it all together. I've got sconce lighting, bolster pillows, and a cozy rug on my list.

5. Tapestry and Verdure Prints

The dark, but natural colors of verdure can match with a range of other styles, colors, and patterns. (Image credit: LakeandWalls)

Lastly, I couldn't finish this gothic romance decor list without including some inspiration for how to modernly decorate with verdure prints and tapestries. I don't know if you've noticed, but these old-school prints have made a total comeback in the past year, and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

A tapestry is another inventive way to decorate walls without art. It adds texture and visual interest, as well as introducing another pattern into the room. And if you ask me, tapestry and verdure prints are pretty much a neutral in design.

However, this print has extended far beyond the wall. For something a little more avant-garde, try using verdure prints in more unexpected ways — a table lamp covered in verdure fabric? A verdure throw at the end of the bed? Even an accent chair upholstered in the print would make for an elevated rendition.

Who knew Gothic romance literature could be such an inspiration for interior design? I guess this means it's time to reread some of the classics.

And in the meantime, why not browse Livingetc's collection of romantic interior pieces to adorn your home with?