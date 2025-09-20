How to Decorate With Sheer Curtains Like a Designer — Ideas That Go Way Beyond Just Putting Them Up Over Your Windows

Some rooms just inherently crave that sense of romance and poetry that comes from a little bit of flowing fabric, and that's where decorating with sheer curtains can help. What was once an empty wall or a naked window opening can be completely transformed into a charming design moment with a delicate, barely-there drape.

"Sheer curtains are like a soft filter for your home — diffusing sunlight into a gentle glow while adding an airy, romantic elegance to any room," says London-based interior designer, Nicola Crawford. They pool and puddle with poise, painting any space with a more elegant and romantic touch.

Perhaps it's the fashion industry's current obsession with tasteful sheer moments that has rubbed off on interiors, but one thing is for sure: sheers are a style of curtain that, whether on your windows or hung somewhere unexpected, can instantly elevate a room. Don't let dull drapery drag your space down; here's how to embrace the decorative sheer trend in your home.

What is the Decorative Sheer Trend?

Sheer curtains are the most exciting when used in unexpected places. In this bedroom, the sheers turn the sleeping area into an elevated fairy tale setting. (Image credit: Agence Volta. Design: Oracle)

Considering sheer curtains have been popular in the design world for quite some time now, you may be wondering why I'm calling this a contemporary curtain trend. Well, the answer is it's less about the what and more about the where.

Sheer curtains are no longer merely fabric to help block the sun. In today's interiors, they are used to adorn doorways, accentuate ceiling height, provide color or texture, and even as a tapestry-like artwork. Prioritizing form over function is what defines the decorative sheer movement, making it feel fresh.

Interior designer and founder of Pembrook Interiors, Jennifer Fordham, says, "I'm ecstatic to see consumers and design enthusiasts rediscovering the incredible benefits of decorative sheer curtains. They offer a soft and versatile finishing touch that's simply not achievable with most other fabric types and styles."

While these sheers are serving a semi-practical purpose, they also act as a design moment by providing both color and texture to the space. (Image credit: Mikhail Loskutov. Design Crosby Studio)

Because this style of drapery is never too stiff or heavy, a breezy sheer can interact more fluidly with the other elements of a room. As the thin fabric softly pools on the ground or as light filters in through the weave, sheer curtains lend a sense of nostalgia and romance, instantly elevating the space around them.

Doorway curtain ideas feel more malleable, less rigid. Even cafe curtains in the kitchen start to look more like decorative fringe rather than a functional element when sheer is involved.

"Sheer curtains are having a real moment in interiors right now, and I think it’s down to a wider appetite for softness, texture, and layers in the home," says London-based interior designer Tabitha Isobel. "We’re moving away from stark minimalism and looking for ways to bring in more light, movement, and tactility."

Sheer curtains achieve all three in such an effortless way.

How to Style Decorative Sheer Curtains In Your Space

Hanging sheer curtains behind the bed provides texture to what is often left a blank wall. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: HUSBAND WIFE)

Focus on pattern, color, drama, and placement.

When it comes to whether decorative sheer curtains should touch the floor or not, most designers I spoke to agree that they should always just graze the floor. San-Francisco-based interior designer Ellie Yun says, "I generally recommend that sheer curtains should stop about a quarter inch above the floor. This makes the curtains easy to open, keeps the fabric from collecting dust, and enhances the perception of height and scale of the window or wall."

However, whether you let your sheers skim the floor for a clean, modern look, or let them puddle slightly for a touch of romance, Nicola Crawford adds, "The secret is fullness. Think flowing, not flat."

A sheer curtain behind the bed moment can only be pulled off if there is a ruffle, pleat, or fold to create visually dynamic layering.

Rather than opting for a plain curtain to shade these statement windows, the decorative pattern on the sheers adds a more artistic and creative touch. (Image credit: Maddux Creative)

Hanging decorative sheers on a wall is a unique way to use curtains to make a room look bigger. They draw the eye up, while staying breezy enough as not to overwhelm the space.

A sheer curtain becomes a more creative way to bring a blank wall to life without the hassle of finding enough art and decor to fill a gallery wall or bookshelf. A new wave tapestry, if you will. It's a perfect trend for the minimalist looking for a more interesting modern living room idea that doesn't overwhelm the space.

Still, if you have a window that needs styling, decorative sheers can be incredibly functional without sacrificing any style. For that, try incorporating a bold color or pattern. Because the fabric is sheer, these more out-of-the-box design choices come across as less overwhelming and much more softened.

"Hang this style of sheers with slim, understated rods for a minimalist look, or opt for a double-rod curtain setup to layer them with heavier drapes," suggests Nicola.

It's simple, but space-altering. Below, I've curated a few sheer curtain options that perfectly capture the decorative sheer spirit.

"Decorative sheers soften the bones of a space — the hard edges, architecture, and palette — with something that feels fluid and calming," says Tabitha. "They add texture without introducing strong pattern or color, and they create a dynamic quality as the light changes through the day."

Curtains aren't out of style; they are simply having a modern-day makeover and moving on from the strict confines of 'window treatments' being their only manifestation.