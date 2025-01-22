Curtains Are No Longer Just for Windows — I'll Be Putting Them Behind My Bed From Now On, and Here's 7 Ways to Do it
No window, no worries. This clever design idea adds instant softness and style to your space (and even scores points for functionality)
One of my favorite design revelations as of late, is the fact that curtains needn't be reserved solely for covering windows. Beautiful fabric and drapery can be styled elsewhere in the home, adding softness, texture, and a point of interest — and putting curtains behind the bed (even when there isn't a window) is the best place to do it.
But it's not just about the style. "Functionally, it can help to dampen sound and provide some insulation from fluctuating temperatures, both of which are important for creating a comfortable space for sleep and relaxation," adds Bailey Todd, owner and principal designer at Illinois-based White Cliff Studio.
Whether you've always dreamed of a wraparound canopy bed, or want to create a dreamy ambiance for your sleep sanctuary, this unique bedroom curtain idea adds depth and makes the space feel more enveloping and cozy. From dreamy and dramatic to colorful and bright, this chic bedroom trend is certainly one to bookmark. And to help get you started, I've found seven ideas for curtains behind the bed, below.
1. Create an enveloping warmth
A trend I'm seeing from designers lately, particularly when it comes to more neutral bedroom ideas, is to find unique ways to add warmth to the space through layering natural textures and tones. If your eye is drawn to more minimalist designs and serene atmospheres, a billowing curtain behind the bed achieves exactly that — as seen in this cozy bedroom by interior designer Tatjana von Stein.
To achieve this look, the fold of your curtain matters. "The ripples and draping adds softness or richness," explains Los Angeles-based interior designer Victoria Holly. "If you have a more modern or minimalist interior space, then we recommend ripple fold drapes."
2. Turn it into art with a unique drape
But considering curtains behind a bed don't need to move along tracks like curtains over windows do, you can get a bit more artistic with the way they drape. The Castlecore design trend has been big this year, and the way you drape curtains behind your bed is an easy way to add this sense of drama and glamour to your space.
Interior designer of Nina's Home Design, Nina Lichtenstein, says, "Floor-to-ceiling or layered curtains bring grandeur and luxury, creating a focal point that transforms the bed into a statement piece."
3. Use curtains behind your bed to introduce color
But not all curtains behind the bed have to have a dark and moody feel; they can easily work in colorful bedroom ideas as well. Emily Pun, an experienced home renovator on Instagram says, "Don’t be afraid to experiment with colors and patterns that are a bit unconventional!"
In the soothing sage green bedroom shown above, interior designer Beata Heuman layered in bright blue curtains behind the bed that extend from the matching headboard and create a focus point in the space.
If you're wanting to recreate a similar look in your own space, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein recommends, "Choosing bedroom color ideas that complement the existing palette. Earthy neutrals, pastels, and warm jewel-tones work beautifully."
4. Create a canopy-style bed with a floating curtain
If you've always dreamed of a canopy bed, you can create the feel of one for much less with curtains behind the bed. For the space above, London-based decorator Emily Pun says, "I started with the idea of elevating my bedroom to make it feel more like a palace or hotel. Ultimately, though, I wanted to add softness to the space. Personally, I’m not a fan of headboards, as they tend to go out of style quickly, no matter what you do with them. So, I wanted something more flexible and cost-effective. This setup took just a day to achieve, and I think it’s a very economical way to add coziness to the room!"
And don't we all want to make our bedrooms feel like hotels? Relaxing, but with a touch of luxury. "I left the pleat at the top of the canopy because I didn’t want it to look too flat," adds Emily — the draping effect of the fabric helps soften the room while catching the eye in a visually interesting way.
5. Add softness to a space
Interior designer Brittney Hart, one-half of New York-based studio HUSBAND WIFE, says she loves styling curtains behind beds. "We have used this strategy in a couple of projects as it's such a nice way to add texture and warmth."
Not only does it add softness, but curtains behind beds can also help accentuate the height of your space, drawing your eye up, and connecting different elements within the space more smoothly.
6. Wrap curtains around the whole room
But why stop at just putting curtains behind the bed? Wrapping the entire circumference of the room can be just as impactful, and works particularly well in more modern spaces, like in HUSBAND WIFE's Steinway Tower project shown above.
It's an easy way to add privacy to this intimate space, but also softens the sharp lines of most modern builds, instantly making the space feel more comfortable and cozy — not to mention, way more luxurious.
7. Consider your fabric carefully
Textural elements are a simple way to create a cozy bedroom that feels sophisticated. "Anytime you use fabric on a wall, that texture is going to make a space feel softer because your eye knows that it feels different than a hard wall, without having to touch it," says interior designer Bailey Todd.
And your choice of fabric can make a big difference in the way this design idea makes the space feel. "Materials like linen, cotton, or even velvet can diffuse light and sound, adding to the room’s overall sense of calm," says Nina Lichtenstein. "For an extra cozy feel, layering sheer panels with heavier drapery adds versatility and a lush, cocoon-like effect."
Adding drapery or curtains behind the bed is more than just a decorative flourish — it provides an opportunity to personalize your bedroom in a way that feels intentional, design-forward, and more comfortable. "Whether your goal is to soften the space, introduce texture, or make a bold statement, this versatile feature can redefine the atmosphere of your room," says Nina.
Ready to implement this idea in your own space. Just remember, "Once the drapery is installed, the bed will need to come out further from the wall so it doesn’t crush it and ruin the look," adds Bailey Todd, "So be sure you account for several inches less space at the foot of the bed."
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
