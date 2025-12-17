This Adelaide Home Is Full of "Collar-Flick Moments" — Those Unexpected Twists That Add Instant Sophistication

When the Australian decorator and curator Simone Haag opened Livingetc’s September issue with an essay on what the word "style" means today, she talked about approaching interiors in the same way you would an outfit.
She said that sometimes an unexpected twist, like the up-flick of a shirt collar, is all you need to look more sophisticated, and that the same attention to detail could elevate a space.
So what are the "collar-flick" moments of this three-bedroom modern home that she decorated in Adelaide?
"Well, there is a lot of heavy timber — floorboards and ceilings — so the collar flicks came from softening them with the rugs, the curtains, and using a different fabric for every single chair," says Simone. "And, of course, the graphic carpet that we covered the staircase with."
This wasn’t your usual designer project, as, in fact, Simone was hired to turn up the metaphorical collar of a home that had already been architecturally and structurally designed by local studio Architects Ink, with many of the bigger pieces of furniture already bought.
"I approached it in the same way anyone might who was trying to update their home without totally overhauling it — looking for ways to add to the existing curations, to layer textures and patterns, not just to work with what I inherited with it, but to bring out a more artistic flavor," Simone says.
Being a historic terraced house, this meant decorating with earth-tones, forging a chocolatey, mustardy palette that played into its coziness.
"These older houses are never light and bright, and while so many people paint them white to try to enhance what light they do get, I find that’s the wrong approach," says Simone.
"In fact, the quality of light that does filter in from the park nearby is really lovely, and while we didn’t want to go gothic, we also didn’t want to try to make it feel too light indoors, instead creating subtle moments that lift each room."
She says that the rug with gold flecks in it that she found for the living room felt like "a stroke of genius, the way those metallic threads catch the afternoon sun".
A shapely chandelier adds sinuous energy to this bedroom — and this Tom Raffield design has similar vibes.
And, of course, there is the art, such as the Phantom mirror by Fiam at Fanuli above the fireplace in the living room and the graphic artwork by Caroline Walls in the dining room, both of which were already installed when Simone came on board.
"I had to bond with them, to find ways to make them work," she says. "But now I see them as tone setters — you walk into those spaces, and instantly your shoulders go a little straighter, they make you sit up and pay attention.
Then you can relax into the earthy tones I’ve added in." It all adds up to the proverbial collar flick to a perfectly cut classic shirt.
