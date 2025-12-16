Do you have a barista in your life? Or are you a bit of a coffee-nerd yourself? I've used both of these terms to describe myself in the past, which is probably why when I spotted this clever coffee tool from Victorinox and La Marzocco, I was immediately intrigued. Is this the perfect last-minute gift?

Anyone who owns an espresso machine or coffee maker knows that there are a lot of gadgets and coffee machine accessories you can get to go with it — it's the same as with any hobby. But specifically with espresso machines, there are a lot of nooks and crannies that need to be regularly cleaned, parts that can come loose, or hard-to-reach places that often need to be reached. Well, this clever pocket tool from Victorinox x La Marzocco has all the answers you could ever need, all in one convenient device.

Whether you or your loved one is a practicing barista or runs their own 'cafe' at home, this device helps you be prepared for any cleaning or coffee prep that might occur. And, it just gives you a bit of street cred to have it on your person. Anyways, I, of course, had to check it out for myself. So, below is a little more insight into what this tool includes and how it can be used.

Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool £139 at victorinox.com This barista tool from Victorinox x La Marzocco has the classic, streamlined pocket knife aesthetic, but with more coffee-focused appendages.

What Does the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool Do?

Several useful features fit into the classic Victorinox pocket knife size, for a device that can truly do it all when it comes to coffee maintenance. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

So what does this clever coffee gadget actually do? And how does it differ from the classic Victorinox pocket knife design? For starters, each element of this pocket knife solves a specific challenge in espresso machine care and upkeep — from the steam wand nozzle remover to the coffee spatula and Phillips screwdriver.

After testing this device out on some of the espresso machines currently on my counter (yes, plural — I'm currently testing three), I'd have to say that this device is most helpful when it comes to cleaning and care. To properly clean the portafiller holder and steam wand, you need a specifically-sized screwdriver and a wrench-type tool. Having a tool like the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool with you means no shuffling through cluttered kitchen drawers to find what you need.

However, it also makes other basic tasks easier, like opening coffee tins, swapping gaskets, cleaning your machine, or fine-tuning your setup. With classic Swiss Army Knife features and barista-focused additions from La Marzocco, it's truly engineered to keep your equipment performing at its best — so you can focus on perfecting your milk frothing techniques and crafting the perfect cup of joe.

Although it's designed for La Marzocco machines (such as the red Linea Micra Home Espresso Machine), it's compatible with any espresso machine or coffee maker.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop More Coffee Machine Maintenance Products

Coffee Friend Universal Maintenance Set £29.19 at Coffee Friend This cleaning set includes a limescale descaler, a milk system cleaner, universal coffee machine cleaning tablets, a cleaning brush set, coffee machine maintenance grease, a water hardness test, and a cleaning cloth. Vootnifig Coffee Cleaning Brush Set £9.83 at Amazon UK This 6-piece coffee brush set includes two nylon brushes in different sizes, two wooden brushes, an air blower, and a cleaning towel — all the tools needed to keep your coffee equipment in top condition. Pallo Multi-Purpose Barista Wrench £24.90 at maxicoffee.com This all-purpose wrench helps you use and clean your machine more effectively. Instead of struggling with tasks like popping the basket out of the portafiller, this wrench makes it easier.

At the end of the day, you're never going to be able to make a good-tasting coffee with a dirty machine, and the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool may just be the coolest way to keep it that way. It's those little thoughtful details that make your coffee nook or coffee drawer setup that much more considered and streamlined.