Don't Have Space for a Dedicated Coffee Nook? Don't Worry — Here's How a 'Coffee Drawer' Can Look Just as Custom, and Clears Away Clutter Completely

Just because you're running low on counterspace doesn't mean you can't have a dreamy caffeination station

Close-up image of a kitchen counter top that is white and gray marble with light sage green cabinetry. There is a black vase with purple flowers in it and a cutting board with garlic on it.
(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Liz Levin Interiors and Unique Kitchens and Baths)
Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Ideas

At this point in my life, coffee has become part of my identity. I love the smell, the taste, the ritual. I need at least two cups a day to function, and testing coffee machines has even become a part of my job (how'd I get so lucky?). But I've quickly learned that a proper coffee station setup requires space. So, the limited room in my small apartment kitchen means I need to get creative.

Put simply, I don't have the room for most of the luxurious coffee bar ideas I get to write about. Until now. When I saw an Instagram reel from San Francisco-based industrial designer Chengfu, where he designed a designated drawer in his kitchen to store all his coffee gear, it felt just as design-forward as all of the benchtop alternatives I've seen. It got me thinking — are 'coffee drawers' the new nook for apartments and small kitchens?

But of course, it wouldn't be a Livingetc-worthy idea without a little stylization involved. A coffee drawer doesn't just mean throwing all your coffee tools into an empty compartment (hello, 'junk drawer') and calling it a day; no, you need the right organizers and extras to elevate this idea. Here's what I'm thinking...

a coffee bar behind a pocket door in a kitchen

A coffee drawer works beautifully in more minimalist kitchen designs, as it keeps the counterspace clean and clutter-free.

(Image credit: Aaron Leitz. Design: Lucas Interior)

The key to curating the perfect coffee drawer is first about identifying your go-to coffee machine accessories and designing around them. You'll need to pick a drawer somewhere close to your espresso machine for easy access, and from there, it's all about storing the essentials in an organized (read: elevated) way.

So, what stays on the counter and what goes in the coffee drawer? I'd say keep the machine itself, and a grinder or milk frother (if you own one) out, and aim to store everything else — group head, tamping mat, brushes, measuring scoops, etc. — in the drawer.

Granted, Chengfu created his own custom drawer inserts, but that's probably not realistic for everyone. Thankfully, there are plenty of kitchen drawer organization tools that can lay the groundwork for a chic and streamlined coffee drawer in seconds.

Below are some pieces that will help you build your own coffee drawer.

Coffee drawers are great for small kitchens, but they also blend beautifully with minimalist kitchen designs, where staying sleek and clutter-free is a must. Will you be trying this space-saving hack?

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.