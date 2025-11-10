At this point in my life, coffee has become part of my identity. I love the smell, the taste, the ritual. I need at least two cups a day to function, and testing coffee machines has even become a part of my job (how'd I get so lucky?). But I've quickly learned that a proper coffee station setup requires space. So, the limited room in my small apartment kitchen means I need to get creative.

Put simply, I don't have the room for most of the luxurious coffee bar ideas I get to write about. Until now. When I saw an Instagram reel from San Francisco-based industrial designer Chengfu, where he designed a designated drawer in his kitchen to store all his coffee gear, it felt just as design-forward as all of the benchtop alternatives I've seen. It got me thinking — are 'coffee drawers' the new nook for apartments and small kitchens?

But of course, it wouldn't be a Livingetc-worthy idea without a little stylization involved. A coffee drawer doesn't just mean throwing all your coffee tools into an empty compartment (hello, 'junk drawer') and calling it a day; no, you need the right organizers and extras to elevate this idea. Here's what I'm thinking...

A coffee drawer works beautifully in more minimalist kitchen designs, as it keeps the counterspace clean and clutter-free. (Image credit: Aaron Leitz. Design: Lucas Interior)

The key to curating the perfect coffee drawer is first about identifying your go-to coffee machine accessories and designing around them. You'll need to pick a drawer somewhere close to your espresso machine for easy access, and from there, it's all about storing the essentials in an organized (read: elevated) way.

So, what stays on the counter and what goes in the coffee drawer? I'd say keep the machine itself, and a grinder or milk frother (if you own one) out, and aim to store everything else — group head, tamping mat, brushes, measuring scoops, etc. — in the drawer.

Granted, Chengfu created his own custom drawer inserts, but that's probably not realistic for everyone. Thankfully, there are plenty of kitchen drawer organization tools that can lay the groundwork for a chic and streamlined coffee drawer in seconds.

Below are some pieces that will help you build your own coffee drawer.

Normcore Tamping Station £69.99 at Amazon UK A tamping station is essential for any coffee aficionado's step-up. It gives your group head a place to live and helps keep spilled coffee beans to a minimum. Plus, it's crafted from anti-slip silicone rubber, so you won’t have to worry about this tamping mat slipping mid-tamp (or sliding around in your coffee drawer). Just be sure to measure your drawer before buying — this piece is 6.7 inches long x 5.9 inches wide x 2.35 inches high. St Anthony Industries Bloc Tamping Station £89.95 at origincoffee.co.uk If you want a tamping box that is slightly smaller, then this piece from St Anthony is a great choice. It acts as a rest for your coffee tamping tools, doubling up as a knockbox, as well. Plus, the dark natural wood will instantly elevate your coffee drawer. Once again, be wary of your drawers depth — the Origin Coffee site lists it as 58.3mm. Clearambient Extendable Cutlery Tray £16.99 at Wayfair UK A good drawer tray organizer can form the base of any coffee drawer. I like that this one is extendable, as cool tools often come in all different sizes; with multiple size options, you can be less worried about your accessories fitting in the tray. Joseph Joseph Viva 12-Piece Makeup Drawer Organiser Set £35 at Joseph Joseph UK You can also find drawer organizers that are detachable for an even more customizable style. Though this piece is listed as a makeup drawer organizer, it would work perfectly in a coffee drawer. There are 12 pieces in different shapes and sizes, with the larger ones big enough to fit a hairbrush (sounds like the perfect unit for the group head). And the tonal color scheme will look good in the drawer. Toumett Coffee Brush £4.99 at Amazon UK A coffee brush is always a good idea to get rid of pesky coffee grounds on the counter. However, one that is slightly larger (like this one) is ideal for when it comes time to clean out the drawer itself. Plus, the dark wooden handle will look stylish in your kitchen. However, for cleaning the wet coffee grounds from the hot group head, I'd recommend a coarser bristle brush (like this one from Borough Kitchen) instead. La Cafetiere Drinks Frother Stainless Steel £7.99 at Robert Dyas All my latte lovers know that a milk frother is a must-have. However, a countertop one is not absolutely essential (though they typically produce smoother milk). If you want a milk frother that can fit in your coffee drawer, then this handheld one from La Cafetiere is a great alternative.

Coffee drawers are great for small kitchens, but they also blend beautifully with minimalist kitchen designs, where staying sleek and clutter-free is a must. Will you be trying this space-saving hack?