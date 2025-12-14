It's been a rough year for the minimalists. Color has come back to the forefront of design in a bold way — deep blues, rich reds, and even purples. However, behind the veil of polarizing dark hues lives a more relatable common thread: a craving for comfort and familiarity. So how can this translate to minimalist interior design schemes?

Color expert Jane Boddy described it best when explaining the thought process behind selecting Pantone's Color of the Year, 'Cloud Dancer'. What we're seeing emerge in minimalist-leaning interior design is a cozier, more natural offshoot of the all-beige everything mindset. "'Soft minimalism' is a warmer, more human interpretation of minimalism," explains Jane. "Instead of stripping spaces back to the point of feeling empty or clinical, it focuses on creating environments that feel intentional, calm, and supportive."

Soft minimalism uses gentle whites and neutrals with milky softness, allowing materials, textures, and rounded forms to bring interest. "The result is clarity without harshness — minimalism that feels comforting, grounded, and genuinely livable," says Jane. Here's everything you need to know.

What is 'Soft Minimalism'? And Why Now?

This room has more in it than the traditional minimalist room (both color and furniture-wise), but it's still restrained, with cozy textures and a soft color palette. (Image credit: Verenovsky)

By now, we've all experienced some form of internet fatigue, and this style stands as a response to that. Jane Boddy explains, "People are increasingly overwhelmed by visual noise and digital overload. They're looking for spaces that feel calm, intentional, and emotionally supportive rather than sparse or clinical."

Even in interiors that embrace bolder color trends and maximalist tendencies, there is a restraint to it that feels directly contemporary. "People are veering away from excess clutter, whether it's literal clutter or visual clutter," adds interior designer Ethan Charles. "Clutter tends to feel chaotic and not relaxing. People want to simplify, create calmer spaces, and really enjoy their homes without feeling overwhelmed."

Ethan Charles Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Ethan Charles Greenfeld is the founder and principal designer at Ethan Charles Design, a boutique design studio located in Sherman Oaks, California, serving clients locally and nationwide. Ethan is a member of the Haven List and Interior Collab, and his designs have been featured in several notable interior design publications, as well as in season two of The Design Network's "The Reveal."

Soft minimalism offers clarity without harshness — using gentle tones, warmth, and texture to create environments that feel soothing and familiar. "It reflects a shift toward comfort, balance, and long-term ease in the home," says Jane.

And in true step with contemporary design, soft minimalism is all about staying on the warm side of things, concerning both the color wheel and aesthetics.

"This interior design trend isn't as empty aesthetically as traditional minimalism," says Ethan. "Minimalism can be beautiful, but it's often beautiful because of the absence of 'things.' Soft minimalism still embraces simplicity, but with more warmth, texture, and intention layered in."

Jane Boddy Social Links Navigation Color Forecaster A pivotal figure at the Pantone Colour Institute, Jane contributes to trend publications and serves as the European Creative Director for Pantone’s Interiors annual trends publication, Pantone View Home and Interiors. Her approach to forecasting color focuses on observing current events and cultural trends to understand how perceptions of color are evolving.

What Does a Soft Minimalism Palette Look Like?

Soft green, dusty pink, and beige are all used in a similar saturation level in this room. Showing how the soft minimalist palette can work in darker, deeper spaces. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Bespoke Only)

Color plays a huge role in pulling off a soft minimalist design scheme. Where traditional minimalism uses strict beige, white, and neutral color schemes, soft minimalism embraces a little more muted earth tones.

"A soft minimalism palette is built from colors that sit in gentle, low-saturation levels, each with a muted, chalky softness," says Jane. "These are essential, soothing hues — easy on the eye and designed to create calm." You can experiment with a little color (like butter yellow, dusty pink, or sage green), but when it comes to the hue, tint, tone, and shade, keeping the low-chroma level is essential.

It should be more about gentle warmth, mostly using very light colors with an underplay of subtlety. It layers tones that sit close together, creating depth without too much contrast in design.

"Classic neutrals tend to stay in their lane, while soft minimalism brings in those quiet shifts in tone and warmth. It still feels neutral, but it has depth and softness that make the space feel more lived-in and inviting," adds Ethan.

How to Decorate Within a Soft Minimalist Space

A mix of textures and materials can really bring a soft minimalist room to life. (Image credit: Styling: Sania Pell / Photography: Michael Sinclair)

As for decorating in a soft minimalism-inspired space, you can thankfully have a bit more fun than with the minimalist schemes of interiors past. As you would expect, Ethan says, "The softer style definitely leans into natural materials. Think lots of linens, wools, and other organic textures." These tactile elements keep the space feeling warm and grounded, which is really the key to this aesthetic.

Subtle wood paneling, especially, has a place in contemporary renditions of soft minimalism. Once again, the naturalness of wood brings that softer, livable feeling from the outdoors in, while still making the space feel relevant to current design.

Don't be afraid to layer a few more colors or textures in, but try to stay away from heavy patterns or dark saturations. It's all about staying soft, subtle, and serene. In this way, soft minimalism is similar to cozy minimalism, but it stays lighter, more refined, and slightly more in line with true minimalism.

This design style, of course, lends its hand to working with various shades of white. However, it keeps things feeling warm rather than sterile; it's worth making sure you avoid accidentally making your white paint appear blue. Don't worry, we've got you covered on that, too.