I'm Over Perfectly-Arranged Florals — Pearl Lowe's Romantic Christmas Fireplace Is Dreamy, but Not 'Overthought'

There’s a set collection of flora we traditionally associate with Christmas: fir trees, mistletoe, holly, poinsettia — the list goes on. However, anything, really, can conjure the festive season if you wield it in the right way, and dried floral arrangements are no different.

Just take designer and tastemaker Pearl Lowe, for example, who often uses dried flowers to decorate her home, but especially at Christmas. You'll find them in the tree, wrapped around the bannisters, but, perhaps most impressively, in bold displays across her fireplace mantels.

"My fireplace arrangements are very romantic, whimsical, and a little bit over the top. I love creating displays that feel abundant and nostalgic, almost as though they’ve been gathered over time," Pearl tells me. "I adore dried flowers for Christmas because they bring such warmth and nostalgia," the designer adds. "They have this lovely, muted palette that complements vintage Christmas décor perfectly. And of course, they last, so you can create something magical in December and enjoy it long after the festivities are over. There’s something incredibly charming about their faded beauty."

"The look is soft, layered, and vintage-inspired —nothing too perfect, always with a touch of faded glamour."

It's an idea that reflects wider trends in Christmas decor this year — who wants perfection? However, there is an art to the imperfect, especially if you want to create an installation as beautiful as Pearl's.

Flowers by Julia Gordon look incredible above her mantel. (Image credit: Pearl Lowe)

Pearl’s best advice for achieving the Christmas fireplace look? "Not to overthink it," she explains. “Let the flowers fall naturally and then build up the arrangement in loose layers.”

The antique-like, vintage color palette of browns, pinks, and reds complements her blush pink walls, while feeling soft and cohesive. "I always start with structure, adding in larger pieces like dried hydrangea heads, then weave in softer elements like amaranthus, honesty, and dried grasses," Pearl explains.

Adding ornaments and lights to a dried flower arrangement will help it to feel extra festive. Baubles with sparkly or reflective finishes work well to really lift the flowers and embrace their warm tones.

Include some small lights in your design to add a glow in your floral arrangement. (Image credit: Pearl Lowe. Floral Design: Julia Gordon Flowers)

As for the flowers to supplement your design, Pearl's signatures are "hydrangeas, lunaria (honesty), amaranthus, nigella pods, and seeded eucalyptus. They create beautiful movement and depth without feeling too heavy."

"For background texture, I love using dried grasses, seed pods, and small sprigs of preserved eucalyptus. They add softness and movement behind the hero blooms without stealing the spotlight. Dried larkspur, oats, and broom also work beautifully for adding quiet structure and that lovely, airy feel."

While Pearl's design makes a large statement in the home, decorating with dried flowers can easily be recreated on a smaller scale. A bouquet in a vase or a small flower arrangement around a mirror can have a similar effect.

Below are some ideas and suggestions on how you can apply some of this whimsical Christmas charm to your own decorations.

The great thing about dried floral arrangements is that they can be reused beyond just the Christmas period, but if you prefer fresh blooms, why not find out exactly which unusual choices one of London's coolest florists is using for their Christmas table this year?