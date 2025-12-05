3 Christmas Tree Styling Mistakes I Really, Really Want You to Know Before You Start Decorating — They're Easy to Avoid If You Do

It's officially December, so you know what that means — it's time to put up the Christmas tree. I vividly remember from my childhood the ordeal of getting the tree set up, baubles down from the attic, and string lights strung just right. It was always chaos followed by an unbeatable feeling of holiday cheer. But why not streamline the decorating madness and skip right to the merry?

Knowing how to sling the lights for an all-over twinkle, positioning the baubles in an even spread, fluffing the fir to the fullest degree... These are all important steps when decorating a Christmas tree. However, to further hone your Christmas tree decorating craft, knowing where you typically misstep is just as important. And for that, I spoke to designers to discover the biggest Christmas tree styling mistakes they see people make.

Christmas trees are all about ringing in the season and bringing a touch of twinkling festive magic to your space. Everyone wants that postcard-worthy holiday space, and avoiding these three Christmas tree styling mistakes will help you get there. So, here's what to avoid.

1. Uneven Lighting

When the lighting on the tree is right, the glow is ethereal. (Image credit: Nico Wills. Design: Katharine Pooley. Project: Château de la Croix des Gardes)

The biggest challenge when it comes to Christmas decor is stringing the lights on the tree. In my experience, it always starts strong, but then you forget to space correctly, and suddenly you find that the top of your tree is dazzling, but the bottom is left sparse.

“One of the biggest mistakes I often see is uneven lighting, with people starting halfway up the tree or only looping lights around the surface, neglecting the lower and inner branches," Chloe Barrow, interior design expert at Laura James, confirms.

Uneven lighting can interrupt the natural flow and balance of the tree. When lighting is uneven, the eye is immediately drawn to one area, rather than the overall silhouette, which can make the tree look flat.

Instead of getting yourself in a knot (literally), Chloe suggests following this Christmas tree lighting hack: "Start from the bottom and weave the lights through the inner branches to create a warm, even glow that sets the festive tone." When the lights are tucked towards the back, there is less surface area to cover (phew), and you'll end up with more branch room to let your ornaments take center stage.

2. Overcrowding Your Baubles

A good mix of ornamentation types will help your tree feel more balanced and less crowded. (Image credit: Hello Flora)

When it comes to decor, many of us fall into the trap of going OTT with every festive decoration we own, thinking more is always better. I get it — my family keeps collecting baubles each year without getting rid of the old. But, however nostalgic this may feel, it can quickly become a big Christmas tree styling mistake.

Chole explains, "Overcrowding can make the tree feel chaotic and stressful rather than cozy and inviting." This is especially true if ornaments are crowded together or clash in color, as it can cause the branches to become lost, making the tree feel confused rather than intentional. Which in turn leads to a less relaxing and comfortable living room.

When hanging your baubles, holiday bow decor, tinsel, or foliage, "opt for a cohesive color scheme or allow adequate space between baubles to allow the branches room to breathe," says Chloe. Need a little extra inspiration? Finding the appropriate Christmas tree bauble ratio rule for your fir is a solid place to start.

3. Forgetting to Fluff

A well-fluffed tree will boost both your lighting ideas and bauble decor. (Image credit: Neptune)

Fluffing your fir branches is an essential step, no matter what type of Christmas tree you have — real or faux. Not only does it make your tree feel fuller, but (especially with real trees) it can help prevent ornaments from falling off the tree and breaking as the branches settle and lower.

So before you begin decorating, "Take time to fluff every branch, working from the trunk outwards, to make your tree look abundant and evenly shaped," says Chloe. Once the structure is set, add baubles, ribbons, and other finishing touches, ensuring that your tree is balanced and beautifully considered.

Getting your Christmas tree just right should be a time for celebration, not a time for stress. To sidestep any holiday hangups, avoid these Christmas tree styling mistakes and bask in the glow of a well-adorned tree.

