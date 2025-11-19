The ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ Trend Is Going Viral — Here’s What an Actual Stylist Would Choose to Capture the Aesthetic

Everywhere I look right now, people are talking about the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetics, and honestly, I’m not surprised. It’s cinematic, nostalgic, warm and rich in a way that instantly transports you to these beautifully curated Christmas scenes from classic films. But here’s what I love about this look — it doesn’t have to be saved for just one season.

As a stylist, an important philosophy I like to implement is to invest in pieces that work beautifully during the special season and seamlessly integrate into your home all year round. There’s something really rewarding about building a collection over time — pieces that feel intentional and become conversation starters no matter the season.

The magic behind the Ralph Lauren Christmas decorating idea lies in its layers — aged brass, rich tartans, luxe textures, and deeper colors. What’s striking about this trend is how effortlessly it blends with pieces you already own. Add a faux fur throw to an existing armchair, mix in brass candleholders with your usual table setup, or bring in a bold, patterned plate to elevate your everyday dinnerware.

I've curated my way to tackle the Ralph Lauren trend below, but if you're looking for something different but equally special for a room right now, why not reach out directly to Design Lab with your request, and I can help you find it?

And the truth is, you do not need overt Christmas motifs to create a sense of festive nostalgia. Beautiful textiles, thoughtful table decor, and even a timeless wreath can bring the right atmosphere without ever feeling seasonal or temporary.

This Christmas, I hope you feel inspired to choose pieces with longevity in mind. Pieces that elevate the season but continue to feel relevant and beautiful long after the holidays have passed.