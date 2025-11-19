The ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ Trend Is Going Viral — Here’s What an Actual Stylist Would Choose to Capture the Aesthetic
This trending style is a classic take on Christmas decor, but here's how I'd give it a bit of a modern twist for the Livingetc home
Everywhere I look right now, people are talking about the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetics, and honestly, I’m not surprised. It’s cinematic, nostalgic, warm and rich in a way that instantly transports you to these beautifully curated Christmas scenes from classic films. But here’s what I love about this look — it doesn’t have to be saved for just one season.
As a stylist, an important philosophy I like to implement is to invest in pieces that work beautifully during the special season and seamlessly integrate into your home all year round. There’s something really rewarding about building a collection over time — pieces that feel intentional and become conversation starters no matter the season.
The magic behind the Ralph Lauren Christmas decorating idea lies in its layers — aged brass, rich tartans, luxe textures, and deeper colors. What’s striking about this trend is how effortlessly it blends with pieces you already own. Add a faux fur throw to an existing armchair, mix in brass candleholders with your usual table setup, or bring in a bold, patterned plate to elevate your everyday dinnerware.
I've curated my way to tackle the Ralph Lauren trend below, but if you're looking for something different but equally special for a room right now, why not reach out directly to Design Lab with your request, and I can help you find it?
And the truth is, you do not need overt Christmas motifs to create a sense of festive nostalgia. Beautiful textiles, thoughtful table decor, and even a timeless wreath can bring the right atmosphere without ever feeling seasonal or temporary.
This Christmas, I hope you feel inspired to choose pieces with longevity in mind. Pieces that elevate the season but continue to feel relevant and beautiful long after the holidays have passed.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.