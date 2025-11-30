I'll be honest — I'm a bit of a minimalist, so I always thought the idea of folding napkins for a Christmas table was a bit fussy. However, whatever your actual style of place setting is, realistically, there's a way to fold napkins that suits it, and it will look a million times better than something half-hearted.

So, I set myself the task to learn four different styles — each a classic in its own way — and, honestly, it wasn't hard. Once you've made any of these styles twice, you can do a whole table, and it really doesn't take a long time.

So, before you leave it to the last minute and you're frantically trying to set a beautiful Christmas table at the 11th hour, take half an hour out, pick your favorite, and get the knack down. It's a small but impressive addition to your Christmas table decor that makes the day feel special.

1. The Basic Cutlery Napkin Fold

If simple is your style, this way to fold napkins for a Christmas table will appeal. (Image credit: Future)

Super classic, and your upgrade from a basic folded napkin. Put your cutlery inside, or a sprig of Christmas foliage.

1. Fold your napkin in half, and then half again so you're left with a smaller square.

2. Fold one layer of the napkin back on itself, diagonally.

3. Flip the napkin over.

4. Fold one side of the napkin back in on itself, as if the napkin is divided in three. There should be a small pocket on the folded side.

5. Fold the other side over, tucking it into that small pocket.

6. Flip the napkin back over, and insert your cutlery to finish.

2. The Super Easy Bow Napkin Fold

With plenty of charm, this style of folded napkin is sure to delight your guests. (Image credit: Future)

If you've got napkin rings, this take on a classic Christmas bow is so quick and easy, and doesn't, particularly, need much dexterity, if that's not your thing.

1. Fold your napkin in half diagonally.

2. Starting from the corner, fold the napkin in small increments (basically rolling it up, but keeping it flat)

3. Fold each in over into the center, creating a loop with two tails.

4. Start to thread your napkin ring onto one of the tails.

5. Once it's about halfway up the tail, squeeze the top of the 'bow' on the same side through the ring, too.

6. Move the ring into the middle, creating two 'bow' loops and two tails.

3. The Backwards Diamond Napkin Fold

This napkin fold will only take you a few seconds, but guests will feel the effort. (Image credit: Future)

This easy-to-fold napkin style provides a spot to place your cutlery, or you could pop in some seasonal foliage for a pretty flourish.

1. Fold your napkin in half, and then half again so you're left with a smaller square.

2. Fold back one layer of the napkin back on itself diagonally.

3. Flip the napkin over, and fold in each side, along the lines shown on the image.

4. Flip over, and you'll have a pocket for your cutlery.

4. The Fir Tree Napkin Fold

To really lean into the festive spirit, try this sweet napkin fold. (Image credit: Future)

Okay, folding a napkin into a Christmas tree was, by far, the trickiest to learn, but once you get the hang of it, you can start to understand how it all works.

1. Fold your napkin in half, and then half again so you're left with a smaller square.

2. From the corner, fold layers of the napkin back on itself, a layer at a time, slightly staggering the layers, evenly spaced.

3. Flip the napkin over, and fold in on itself across the widest part, creating a tree shape.

4. Flip the napkin over again, and tuck in the bottom to create the 'base' of the tree. Keep folding each layer of the napkin in, creating the 'levels' of the tree.

Which Napkins Should I Choose for Folding?

When you're doing a folded napkin, you probably want to keep things simple. No fringed edges, just simple, square napkins. Size matters, too. If they're too small, your napkins will be tough to fold. Too large, and it might overwhelm your plate.

Here are 6 designs, festive or otherwise, that would work perfectly.

You can also have some fun with how you set a table and where you place your napkins, so just because you've mastered the art of the napkin fold, doesn't mean your job is done yet.