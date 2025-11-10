This 6ft Folding Paper Christmas Tree Is a Minimalist's Answer to Decorating This Festive Season — And It Goes Up in Seconds, Not Hours
Forget the fallen pine needles; this pretty, folded paper Christmas tree can be set up in seconds, and doesn't need styling
While decorating a green fir tree (real or fake) with an array of mismatching baubles is pleasingly kitsch, the traditional Christmas tree commands a level of maximalism I don’t naturally reach towards — and one that can jar with the rest of my more minimal home. So while I will indeed be hauling a natural spruce into my living room at the start of December, you can rest assured I won’t be putting up more than one classic Christmas tree this year.
I also don’t want the festivities to end in the living room. That’s why I started looking at other faux trees on the market this festive season, and the easy breezy 6ft Maddox Christmas Tree from Garden Trading, made from paper, ticks all of my boxes.
Paper Christmas decorations are statement yet minimalist pieces that can be put up and packed (read: folded) away quickly, easily, and with no mess (days of sweeping up tree needles, be gone). Made with durable cotton paper, it's a super stylish alternative Christmas tree that resembles a traditional festive spruce without any of the fuss.
It's certainly not the cheapest option on the market (though the price has recently been slashed by 25%). Depending on your color preference, the warm white is, of course, a safe but, but a Rosemary and a very on-trend Berry colorway are coming soon, too. It's delivered flat in roughly 5-7 working days (and costs £6.95, or £10.95 for next day), and is easy to assemble.
If something a little shorter will do the trick, Next’s White 4.5ft Paper Christmas Tree is a great alternative at about a third of the price, though the paper will be a little less durable. And if your kindred minimalist spirit is feeling inspired, I’ve found more showstopping alternatives to shop below. Why not get yourself a whole forest?
Easy to assemble and storing away flat, this crisp white clean-edged paper Christmas tree from Next brings a snowy scene to mind, with a thick trunk-like base perfect for gathering your presents around. Rising 4.5ft, it would look perfect beside a festive bannister garland at the base of the stairs.
Available in small (3ft), medium (4ft), and large (just over 5ft) and in black, purple, or a festive red, Brown + Ginger’s Oversized Paper Christmas Trees are the perfect choice if you're looking to make a statement with less effort. Storing away flat, unfolding like a concertina, and secured with a magnet, these curvaceous, modern trees are finished with gold edges that shine in the light for an understated, festive touch.
Available in two shapes (skinny or more traditional with a mock trunk), West Elm’s collection of elegantly concertinaed festive paper trees is a Christmas miracle for minimalists. Available in forest green or a creamy ivory, they start at 90cm and rise to a towering 213cm (that’s just shy of 7ft), with mini tabletop versions available, too. Mix and match the shapes, sizes, and colors for a layered yet still simple and stylish Christmas scheme.
Rising 140cm, I love this voluptuous paper Christmas tree with all of its undulating lines and honeycomb structure. Available in Pesto Green or Linen Beige, it's crafted with medium-weight, medium-rigidity paper and unfolds in three parts, falling together quickly and easily with the help of hidden magnets. With its round, 80cm base, I can imagine tucking this beside a mantelpiece or console for a low-key display, perfectly accompanied by these miniature versions and their faintly shimmering gold trims.
This 60cm green paper tree from Cox & Cox has a characterful curve, a wide honeycomb design, and a delicate champagne shimmer that catches the light. Measuring just under 2ft tall, this spruce would look perfect on top of a sideboard or tucked in the corner of a kid’s room for an easy, breezy festive touch.
For a low-cost alternative, you can’t beat B&Q’s £20, 3ft paper Christmas tree, available in dark or light green. Unfolding with a magnetic closure, this charming Christmas decoration is the ideal corner-filler, fireplace accompaniment, or even table centerpiece. And you can continue the theme with a matching set of three mini versions, too.
Standing at 32cm tall, this paper Christmas tree from H&M Home is just as chic as I've come to expect from the brand. It's available in four different colors (this red, dark green, light beige, and brown), and my favorite detail has to be the subtle shimmering gold edging. Plus, it's also available in a smaller size, and I can already see a few of these lining my mantel already.
This honeycomb paper tree sits at 69cm high, and will add plenty of sculptural flair to your Christmas tabletop. At just £15 each, get a few to line down your table setting (but just be sure to keep clear of any candles!) It would also look great on hallway consoles, or a side table in the kids room.
For a bit of a more modern look, this super pointy 3ft paper Christmas tree ticks a lot of boxes, and for just £35, it's hard to argue with that value. Perfect as a tabletop decoration, or a secondary style for kids' rooms or living rooms — if you're looking for a space-saving Christmas tree, this should be your pick.
From bold colors and gilded edges to pure white marvels, these festive paper trees prove a minimalist Christmas doesn't have to be boring — it's stylish and intentional (and much less stressful).
Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.