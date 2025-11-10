While decorating a green fir tree (real or fake) with an array of mismatching baubles is pleasingly kitsch, the traditional Christmas tree commands a level of maximalism I don’t naturally reach towards — and one that can jar with the rest of my more minimal home. So while I will indeed be hauling a natural spruce into my living room at the start of December, you can rest assured I won’t be putting up more than one classic Christmas tree this year.

I also don’t want the festivities to end in the living room. That’s why I started looking at other faux trees on the market this festive season, and the easy breezy 6ft Maddox Christmas Tree from Garden Trading, made from paper, ticks all of my boxes.

Paper Christmas decorations are statement yet minimalist pieces that can be put up and packed (read: folded) away quickly, easily, and with no mess (days of sweeping up tree needles, be gone). Made with durable cotton paper, it's a super stylish alternative Christmas tree that resembles a traditional festive spruce without any of the fuss.

Garden Trading Maddox Christmas Tree 6ft Warm White £157.50 at Garden Trading It's certainly not the cheapest option on the market (though the price has recently been slashed by 25%). Depending on your color preference, the warm white is, of course, a safe but, but a Rosemary and a very on-trend Berry colorway are coming soon, too. It's delivered flat in roughly 5-7 working days (and costs £6.95, or £10.95 for next day), and is easy to assemble.



If something a little shorter will do the trick, Next’s White 4.5ft Paper Christmas Tree is a great alternative at about a third of the price, though the paper will be a little less durable. And if your kindred minimalist spirit is feeling inspired, I’ve found more showstopping alternatives to shop below. Why not get yourself a whole forest?

From bold colors and gilded edges to pure white marvels, these festive paper trees prove a minimalist Christmas doesn't have to be boring — it's stylish and intentional (and much less stressful).