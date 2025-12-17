BILLY, KALLAX, MALM: to IKEA loyalists, these are less product names and more household vocabulary. The first two are cult favorites, largely due to the seemingly endless versatility and ability to customize. But humble MALM is perhaps the unsung hero — drawers that work for any bedroom. Who hasn't owned a set of them in their time?

Available in various widths, heights, and with a coordinating dressing table and bed frame, it’s easy to see how the MALM design has become one of IKEA's best products. But for all this versatility, it has only ever been available in a basic palette of black, white, oak, and gray. Until now...

Pantone may have dubbed ‘Cloud Dancer’ as the Color of 2026, but IKEA is throwing it back to 2024’s ‘Peach Fuzz’ with a new limited-edition MALM in a soft, sherbet-tinted pinky-orange. Along with a high-gloss finish, it hits so many of the biggest interior design trends right now, as matte surfaces cede the stage to reflective finishes and lacquered sheen.

IKEA MALM Chest of 3 Drawers in Light Orange/High-Gloss £99 at IKEA This is MALM as I’ve never seen it: glossy, energetic, eye-catching. Available in the bedside-friendly chest of two drawers or the classic three drawer dresser, this limited edition light orange finish injects fresh optimism into a design beloved for its durability, generous storage, and unfussy silhouette.





And it’s bang on trend, says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs. "Bringing in a sense of refinement, the reflective surfaces help to bounce light around a room, making them feel bigger and more open — something that's especially crucial when designing compact spaces," she adds.

High gloss can sound a little out there, but don’t worry — Emma insists it’s far more approachable than we might first imagine. Lacquered decor and furniture "can look really elegant and luxurious, and is versatile enough to pair with both classic and contemporary design styles, helping to allude to a 'gallery-like' aesthetic," Emma explains. "Beyond looks, it's also relatively easy to clean and can resist stains, which adds to the functionality."

"Generally, glossy surfaces can help to create a really cohesive, light-rich space that's timeless and fresh, ideal for those who want a bolder design scheme that is full of character," Emma explains.

Shop Alternatives

If you're sold on gloss and want to go further than just the limited-edition IKEA MALM dresser, I’ve found six more high lacquer showstoppers to shop below.

DUSK Romilly High Gloss 3 Drawer Chest in Violet Ice £179 at Dusk.com From one soft pastel to another, this glossy violet chest of drawers would subtly brighten up any living space. Free-standing with three deep push-to-open drawers and a high gloss finish, the curved corners add a modern feel to this otherwise minimalist silhouette. There’s also a matching two-drawer bedside table and, for the more cautious, a taupe alternative. Habitat Totley Coffee Table in Green £140 at Habitat UK Color me smitten with this almost spearmint-colored glossy coffee table from Habitat. The reflective surface gives the piece, which has quite a heavy stature, a sense of lightness, and it also comes as a side table and in other colors, if you want to complete the set. Elements Ellis Gloss Wide Sideboard £399 at Dunelm I didn’t know Art Deco and Modernism could blend so seamlessly, but this high gloss emerald-hued sideboard is giving both in equal measure. With its lacquered finish spilling inside the spacious cupboards and drawers, this piece is perfect for nudging against the wall of a small dining room, living room, or even the hallway (it's quite shallow), keeping clutter tidy with a polished result. Habitat Cohen Side Table in Teal £50 at Habitat UK But of course, sideboards and consoles aren't the only furniture that looks good in a high gloss finish. This side table from Habitat, in a rich, emerald green, would look so beautiful reflecting the sparkle of glassware or even the flicker of a candle styled on top of it. It's also available in a neutral and dark red if that's more your style. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Newcool Chest of 3 Drawers £579.99 at La Redoute UK High-gloss white can sometimes look a little clinical, but that’s why I love this La Redoute chest of drawers, which swaps pure white for a warmer ivory. Vintage-inspired, three deep drawers offer plenty of storage, opened with organic curved oak handles that mirror the rounded corners and blend into the glossy finish. IKEA BESTÅ Storage Combination in High-Gloss Dark Olive-Green £205 at IKEA If MALM isn’t the IKEA piece for you, the ultra-minimal BESTÅ offers nearly 40 colorways, many with striking contrasting fronts. This high-gloss dark olive green rendition is my favorite, paired with a black frame and legs that give the whole piece a moody, almost Gothic charm. The subtle shine of the lacquered front would really pop against a dark-painted wall.

Reimagining an otherwise minimalist classic, IKEA’s high gloss soft peach rendition of MALM proves glossy lacquer will be a defining trend of 2026. But before you settle on a color, you might want to consult our 2026 color trend forecast.