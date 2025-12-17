IKEA Just Released a New 'Limited Edition' Finish for Its Best-Selling MALM Dresser, and It Hits All the Latest Trends

Zesty and high shine — if you're after a more 'custom' look for the classic furniture piece, this is it

(Image credit: IKEA)

BILLY, KALLAX, MALM: to IKEA loyalists, these are less product names and more household vocabulary. The first two are cult favorites, largely due to the seemingly endless versatility and ability to customize. But humble MALM is perhaps the unsung hero — drawers that work for any bedroom. Who hasn't owned a set of them in their time?

Available in various widths, heights, and with a coordinating dressing table and bed frame, it’s easy to see how the MALM design has become one of IKEA's best products. But for all this versatility, it has only ever been available in a basic palette of black, white, oak, and gray. Until now...

Pantone may have dubbed ‘Cloud Dancer’ as the Color of 2026, but IKEA is throwing it back to 2024’s ‘Peach Fuzz’ with a new limited-edition MALM in a soft, sherbet-tinted pinky-orange. Along with a high-gloss finish, it hits so many of the biggest interior design trends right now, as matte surfaces cede the stage to reflective finishes and lacquered sheen.

And it’s bang on trend, says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs. "Bringing in a sense of refinement, the reflective surfaces help to bounce light around a room, making them feel bigger and more open — something that's especially crucial when designing compact spaces," she adds.

High gloss can sound a little out there, but don’t worry — Emma insists it’s far more approachable than we might first imagine. Lacquered decor and furniture "can look really elegant and luxurious, and is versatile enough to pair with both classic and contemporary design styles, helping to allude to a 'gallery-like' aesthetic," Emma explains. "Beyond looks, it's also relatively easy to clean and can resist stains, which adds to the functionality."

"Generally, glossy surfaces can help to create a really cohesive, light-rich space that's timeless and fresh, ideal for those who want a bolder design scheme that is full of character," Emma explains.

Reimagining an otherwise minimalist classic, IKEA’s high gloss soft peach rendition of MALM proves glossy lacquer will be a defining trend of 2026. But before you settle on a color, you might want to consult our 2026 color trend forecast.

