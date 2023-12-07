Pantone Just Announced Its Color of the Year 2024 & Our Editor's Calling It the Successor to 'Millennial Pink'
This retro shade is making a fierce comeback, and we predict it will make waves in 2024
'Embrace warmth' is the message behind the much anticipated Pantone Color of The Year. This balmy peach shade is a bundle of joy we want to dive right into and drench every room in, and we think you will too.
The hue, named 'Peach Fuzz', has been declared the ultimate color of the year by the kings of color. It captures the interior design movement of creating comforting environments that nurture our souls yet still bring a zest to life, something that's sure to continue well into 2024.
The retro-inspired shade comes as a departure from the sultry neutrals and blues that have dominated the color trends over the past year. 'In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance, says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director at the Pantone Color Institute. 'It's a shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.'
Pantone is the authority when it comes to color, so when they have a color trend prediction to announce, we listen. Here, designer experts delve deeper into your favorite new shade with tips on how to use it in your home.
It might look like a bold shade, but Pantone's Peach Fuzz should be treated as an elevated neutral paint idea according to interior designers. The shade reflects a shift that has seen warm neutrals fall back in favor and the development of pink into something far more useable.
'The color experts at Livingetc have already identified peach tones as the natural successor to 'Millennial Pink',' says Digital Editor Hugh Metcalf. 'It tracks with the movement to warmer, more comforting tones that have monopolized interiors since that shade of pink had its heyday.'
Unlike the garish Millennial Pink, Peach Fuzz is soft and welcoming making it perfect for so many rooms in your home. 'In my opinion, the use of peach aligns perfectly with the slow living movement, which embraces a slower pace of life and it’s the antithesis of the bustle of city life,' says color enthusiast and interior designer Sabrina Panizza from PL Studio. 'The slow interiors trend is all about creating a peaceful environment, a calming escape from today’s fast-paced world, that brings harmony and happiness.'
Peach is also a great choice if you are trying to achieve a welcoming and positive environment, ideal for a modern living room or relaxing bedroom. 'It's a soft, warm, and inviting color that is often associated with sweetness, and youthfulness,' says Sabrina. 'This creates a feeling of comfort and protection.'
You're spoilt for choice when it comes to colors that go with light pink. The possibilities really are endless, and the shade you select will transform the way Peach Fuzz appears.
'We're noticing for Gen Z interiors, alongside equally joyful pastels like lilac and baby blue,' says Hugh. 'So far, we've mostly seen peach used in more playful decorating schemes, but there are examples of it in more sophisticated spaces, too. Kelly Wearstler's Faded Terracotta, part of a range launched for Farrow & Ball a few years back, offers a good example of how peach can be used in a way that feels grown up.'
Try pairing this fun shade with something more grounded to create a timeless color pairing that will outlive any color trend. Time to squeeze some peachy vibes into our homes!
Peachy decor buys
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
