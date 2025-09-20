Maybe the Coolest IKEA Cabinet Ever? How Designer Matilda Hunyadi Created This Bold Take on Wall Storage

Bright, curvaceous, and full of character, here is everything you need to know about this handy little organization nook

a pink cabinet with scalloped edges on a wall as well as sketches of the before
(Image credit: IKEA)
Faiza Saqib's avatar
By
published
in Features

Who would have thought a small cabinet could make such a big impact? Its curvy, scalloped edges and bright hues are what captured my attention, and of course, it was hard to miss when I saw it elegantly make its way onto my digital screen. And double-tap — it was love at first sight.

Designed by Matilda Hunyadi, the IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection is dripping in character, charm, and sophisticated flair. Matilda's inspiration for this specific cabinet came from small decorative liquor cabinets, "that were the very symbol of coming together, inviting your guests for a friendly drink," as the designer explains in an Instagram video posted on the official IKEA page.

But what drew me to this piece is its ability to create space, even among those small kitchen ideas. It provides an element of staying organized, even in a limited space. Best of all? You can do it in style.

To understand the design behind the OmmjÄnge Cabinet W 2 Doors and 1 Shelf from IKEA and the creative process behind it, I asked Matilda a few questions, and here's what she had to say about it.

A headshot of designer Matilda Hunyadi
Matilda Hunyadi

With a great interest in history, Matilda Hunyadi incorporates historic influences in contemporary design. She is equal part problem solving logician as passionate aesthetic. Matilda has a Master of Fine Arts in Industrial Design from Konstfack, Stockholm, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Ingvar Kamprad Design Centrum, Lund. Matilda has been published in magazines most Swedish interior magazines and The New York Times.

A post shared by IKEA (@ikea)

A photo posted by on

A pink scallop colored cabinet with a bench beneath it as well as a pillow on top. There are also floating shelves on the right side of the room with accessories on top

Dainty and sweet, this kitchen cabinet will keep your spices and glassware organized in no time.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The perfect kitchen cabinet idea is perhaps one that is out of the box and maybe even one that works well on its own. It's own character and statement. Ideal for smaller spaces in the kitchen as well as other parts of the home, this piece is certainly one I've come to love and have, of course, added to my wishlist.

Telling me a bit about the inspiration behind the design, Matilda Hunyadi says, "In the late 1800s, in Sweden, small liquor cabinets were like jewels on the wall — richly decorated and full of character."

Matilda continues, "I wanted to capture that feeling in a modern way. Instead of decorating a flat surface, I shaped the entire door into a sculptural pattern, turning the cabinet into a statement piece that feels both nostalgic and fresh."

And that's precisely what she did: she crafted and created a piece that brings a sense of boldness into the space. As for the colors used on the cabinet, as well as across the collection, Matilda says, the color palette is bold and expressive, "drawn from historical garments and folk art. It’s a celebration of vivid contrasts and graphic patterns — nothing minimalistic, everything with personality."

A true art form in its own right. But how long did it take to create this elegant cabinet, as well as the rest of the collection? "The collection took around 1.5 to 2 years to develop," Matilda tells me. "Some pieces evolved through multiple sketching rounds, while others — like the cabinet — came together quickly and intuitively. It was one of those ideas that just clicked and moved straight into refinement."

More On the Collection

Chic Kitchen Organizers

If you're looking for affordable and timeless pieces for your home, then be sure to check out our guide on the best IKEA products.

Faiza Saqib
Faiza Saqib
Renovation Editor

Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.