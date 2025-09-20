Maybe the Coolest IKEA Cabinet Ever? How Designer Matilda Hunyadi Created This Bold Take on Wall Storage

Who would have thought a small cabinet could make such a big impact? Its curvy, scalloped edges and bright hues are what captured my attention, and of course, it was hard to miss when I saw it elegantly make its way onto my digital screen. And double-tap — it was love at first sight.

Designed by Matilda Hunyadi, the IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection is dripping in character, charm, and sophisticated flair. Matilda's inspiration for this specific cabinet came from small decorative liquor cabinets, "that were the very symbol of coming together, inviting your guests for a friendly drink," as the designer explains in an Instagram video posted on the official IKEA page.

But what drew me to this piece is its ability to create space, even among those small kitchen ideas. It provides an element of staying organized, even in a limited space. Best of all? You can do it in style.

To understand the design behind the OmmjÄnge Cabinet W 2 Doors and 1 Shelf from IKEA and the creative process behind it, I asked Matilda a few questions, and here's what she had to say about it.

Matilda Hunyadi Social Links Navigation Designer With a great interest in history, Matilda Hunyadi incorporates historic influences in contemporary design. She is equal part problem solving logician as passionate aesthetic. Matilda has a Master of Fine Arts in Industrial Design from Konstfack, Stockholm, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Ingvar Kamprad Design Centrum, Lund. Matilda has been published in magazines most Swedish interior magazines and The New York Times.

A post shared by IKEA (@ikea) A photo posted by on

IKEA OmmjÄnge Cabinet W 2 Doors and 1 Shelf £60 at IKEA Features:

• Solid pine

• Stain

• Clear acrylic lacquer

Size: 19cm D x 45cm H x 38cm W The perfect addition to your modern kitchen, this OMMJÄNGE Cabinet in a pink/orange stain has a luxury feel to it and makes for the ideal organization nook to keep close by in your home.

Dainty and sweet, this kitchen cabinet will keep your spices and glassware organized in no time. (Image credit: IKEA)

The perfect kitchen cabinet idea is perhaps one that is out of the box and maybe even one that works well on its own. It's own character and statement. Ideal for smaller spaces in the kitchen as well as other parts of the home, this piece is certainly one I've come to love and have, of course, added to my wishlist.

Telling me a bit about the inspiration behind the design, Matilda Hunyadi says, "In the late 1800s, in Sweden, small liquor cabinets were like jewels on the wall — richly decorated and full of character."

Matilda continues, "I wanted to capture that feeling in a modern way. Instead of decorating a flat surface, I shaped the entire door into a sculptural pattern, turning the cabinet into a statement piece that feels both nostalgic and fresh."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that's precisely what she did: she crafted and created a piece that brings a sense of boldness into the space. As for the colors used on the cabinet, as well as across the collection, Matilda says, the color palette is bold and expressive, "drawn from historical garments and folk art. It’s a celebration of vivid contrasts and graphic patterns — nothing minimalistic, everything with personality."

A true art form in its own right. But how long did it take to create this elegant cabinet, as well as the rest of the collection? "The collection took around 1.5 to 2 years to develop," Matilda tells me. "Some pieces evolved through multiple sketching rounds, while others — like the cabinet — came together quickly and intuitively. It was one of those ideas that just clicked and moved straight into refinement."

More On the Collection

IKEA OmmjÄnge Pendant Lamp Shade £12 at IKEA Kitchen lighting ideas have never looked so good. This OmmjÄnge Pendant Lamp Shade has colorful hues that will add character and flair to your space. If you prefer neutral tones in a kitchen but are looking for a touch of pizzazz, this pendant will add an elegant touch to your space. IKEA OmmjÄnge Stool £30 at IKEA Looking for bedroom furniture? This OmmjÄnge Stool in a bright red/orange tone can hold all your essentials and bedside needs and wants. Made from solid pine, this collection plays on contemporary shapes and makes for an alluring piece of decor. IKEA OmmjÄnge Candlestick/candle Holder 20 Cm £5 at IKEA If you're looking to make your home smell good, with a bit of class and style (of course), then this OmmjÄnge Candlestick in a pink and red tone will certainly elevate those empty corners in your home.

Chic Kitchen Organizers

If you're looking for affordable and timeless pieces for your home, then be sure to check out our guide on the best IKEA products.