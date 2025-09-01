This New IKEA Collection Takes Inspiration from Swedish Folklore Heritage; It's Character-Rich Decor for the Minimalist

Want to add a bit more color to your home, but aren't necessarily the maximalist type? The new IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection offers a character-rich alternative to minimalism. It's a modern folklore, as they say. And like many of the best IKEA products often do, this release is all about bringing good ideas from the past into the modern world. Intrigued? This collection is worth paying attention to.

If IKEA's MÄVINN collection taught me anything, it's that the iconic furniture brand has more character and charm up its sleeve than just the reliably standardized pieces we've come to know and love. Now, we are seeing that same artisan, heritage-rich ethos being reinvented for a modern take on Scandinavian folklore. Just in time for cozy season, if you ask me.

From candle holders to cookware, the pieces in the IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection are designed to spark joy, conversation, and a new appreciation for the beauty of what came before. "It’s an invitation to rethink what traditional really means. And to slow down just enough to realise, sometimes, the best way forward is to borrow a page from history," says Maria Vinka, the designer behind the collection.

Image 1 of 3 The bright colors paired with the soft curves and patterns make the collection feel whimsical, yet timeless. (Image credit: IKEA) Amber glass is the easiest (and the most stylish) way to draw on past design influences. (Image credit: IKEA) These whimsical hooks are the perfect touch of color in a minimalist interior. (Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA reveals that this collection originated from a deep dive into rural Sweden in the 1800s — "a time when life was lived in compact cabins, resources were scarce, and every item had to serve both function and aesthetic," says Maria Vinka. Small spaces were common, as sleeping, eating, socializing, and working typically all took place in one room.

Space-conscious design is central to the collection. OMMJÄNGE is meant to celebrate simplicity, while proving that folk art is not old-fashioned, and "can be just as exciting, relevant, and expressive today," says Maria.

With interior design trends heading full steam into personalized decor and nostalgic nods, IKEA's newest release considers how the modern home interacts with tradition. You can expect to see everything from woven rugs and embroidered throw pillows to pink storage pieces and pendant lights.

Not unnoticed is another amber glass spotting amongst new homeware (see H&M's amber glass vase collection for reference), but there is plenty to catch your eye in OMMJÄNGE. I've curated a few favorites below.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

IKEA OMMJÄNGE Glass - 28 Cl £4 at IKEA Once again, amber glass is popping up everywhere, and these double-dipped pieces are a stunning way to add some colorful glassware to your collection. IKEA also has a water jug and a serving bowl on the site. IKEA OMMJÄNGE Cushion Cover - 50x50 Cm £4 at IKEA A throw pillow changes the mood of a room like no other piece of decor. For a little color this cozy season, this pink and orange pillow might just be the best thing. And for only £4? Sold. IKEA OMMJÄNGE Cabinet - 38x45 Cm £60 at IKEA This wall cabinet is one of my favorite pieces from the new heritage collection. Not only is it functional, but the graphic look of the doors, along with the pink and orange colorway, makes this cabinet a work of art on the wall. IKEA OMMJÄNGE Bench With Storage £95 at IKEA The pattern on this storage bench is traditional but with a colorful modern twist — perfectly in line with what this collection has to offer. It has a red and pink colorway on once side, or you can flip it over for a yellow aesthetic. IKEA OMMJÄNGE Basket - 40x40x26 Cm £25 at IKEA I'm a sucker for anything rattan, and this wavy basket is an instant must-have. It's large enough to hold throw pillows, magazines, or even firewood — all the essentials for the cozy season, if you ask me! IKEA OMMJÄNGE Wall Hook - Multicolour £3 at IKEA When even the smallest details of your house are considered, it becomes a truly personalized home, which is exactly what these wall hooks do. They are just as decorative as practical, and would look stunning in a mud room or kids' room.



Maybe storied pieces and inspiration from folklore are what our homes are missing in order to feel more personal and comforting.

You can even translate this to your upcoming seasonal decor ideas. Ready to get decorating with a little more folklore this fall? Anthropologie's Catherine Martin Halloween collection immediately comes to mind.