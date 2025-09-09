IKEA Just Revealed Its Full Gustaf Westman Collection — With a Trick to Sign Up for the Pre-Sale, Because It's Definitely Going to Sell Out
The Swedish designer's playful aesthetic just got a lot more affordable thanks to this tableware collaboration with the (also-Swedish) interiors giant
Talk about building the hype — IKEA and Gustaf Westman first told us about their impending collaboration way back at the start of June via a cryptic Instagram post, and, aside from a morsel in a sneak peek at a 'meatball plate' in August, we've been starving for information on what this much-anticipated range is going to deliver ever since.
Well, good news. An email just landed in my inbox finally unveiling the full collection, and I think it's fair to say that fans of Gustaf's signature aesthetic — whimsical, colorful, and slightly off-the-wall — won't be disappointed with these IKEA products.
Part of IKEA's festive VINTERFELL collection, the Gustaf Westman and IKEA collaboration is based around holiday entertaining and tableware — and given that Gustaf has inspired a whole industry of so-called 'bubble plates' on the high street, inspired by his bulbous Chunky Plates, it's where we feel at home with the designer.
The price point is much more wallet-friendly than the pieces from the designer's own studio, too, with prices for the smaller objects starting from £4. So yes, I'm predicting this collection will be a sell-out, and might be a little tricky to get hold of in the first place.
If you've bought concert tickets recently, you'll know we're in an era of the 'pre-sale' for tickets, and it seems like IKEA is betting its latest designer collaboration might just be as popular as a T-Swift tour date, given they're hosting a special pre-sale for customers who are on the 'list'.
But what list exactly? Well, read on for the full reveal of the Gustaf Westman x IKEA collab, and how to make sure you're dining from one of his bubblegum pink plates come September 19th, when the collection finally goes on sale.
What's in the IKEA x Gustaf Westman Collection?
When this collaboration was first announced, I wasn't expecting a Christmas table collection, but as Gustaf says, "For me, this was an opportunity to take traditional holiday décor aesthetics and turn it on its head, instead, introducing a sense of playfulness and boldness. This is my interpretation of the holidays; it’s a new design for a new generation." So no, you won't find Christmas decorations in this 12-piece collection, but you will find plenty of ideas for festive entertaining.
The full collection consists of plates, cups, and saucers, a table lamp, candle holders, candlesticks, a vase, and the aforementioned meatball serving plate. It's a small, but brilliantly formed collection that I have no doubt will come to be collector's items in time to come.
Back to the price point, it's a game of two halves. While the candle holders are super affordable at £4 each, and the table lamp is a brilliant £10, the space-age, LEGO-esque dining plates, which are undoubtedly the hero of the collection, are priced at £29 each, meaning setting yourself up with a full dinner service is an expense (but one you may feel is well worth it).
How Do You Register for the Pre-Sale?
To sign up for the pre-sale, it's pretty simple. All you need to do is be an IKEA Family member, which is free to do on the IKEA website, and pretty quick, too. From there, you'll need to check whether your local store is hosting a pre-sale event on 19th September, and register to attend on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you can't attend the pre-sale event, the full collection will go on sale the next day, Saturday, 20th September.
Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.