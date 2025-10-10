If you haven't already heard, Victoria Beckham's three-part Netflix documentary series has officially been released, and of course, being a keen lover of all things home and renovation, the first thing I noticed was the Beckhams' kitchen — specifically their countertops and backsplash.

Kitchen countertops are the best part of the home (in my opinion), and I have to say, the Beckhams did it best. Giving viewers a glimpse into their space, as well as their lives, the documentary follows Victoria's Paris Fashion Week runway show (shot in 2024) and her journey through stardom. But, the documentary certainly goes beyond fashion.

Giving viewers a peek into their Holland Park home as well as other properties, the couple did not fail to show their talents and undoubtedly sophisticated interior styling across their homes through different scenes.

And well, being a lover of all things culinary spaces, I could not help but take a deep dive into the Beckhams' kitchen.

The Countertop and Backsplash

The Beckhams purchased their Grade II-listed townhouse in Holland Park in 2014, which was designed by interior designer Rose Uniacke, known for her elegant styling and signature aesthetic.

Now, as I said earlier, the first thing I spotted in the Beckhams' Holland Park residence is their lovely countertop and, of course, kitchen backsplash. Dripping in deep, dark tones with contrasting white patterns, the design is certainly a conversation starter. But what is it?

Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf has helped me identify what it's likely to be. "It's an unusual and distinctive patterning that you don't often see," Hugh explains, "but it's a style that's often described as a 'shell fossil' or 'sea shell marble'. It might look overly decorative, but it's actually a naturally occurring pattern in certain marbles."

It's not, however, something you'll come across from worktop retailers regularly — in fact, this was most likely sourced from a specialist in natural stone.

We found a similarly patterned stone from New York Stone, that shows what this material might look like up close. (Image credit: New York Stone)

The backsplash also has open shelving, creating an airy feel across the kitchen, while also making the space feel bigger. Glassware, bowls, and plates have been placed on top of the shelves for easy access, creating a vibrant and lived-in feel. And of course, we can't forget the floor-to-ceiling cabinetry — it just screams luxury.

The overall look of the kitchen draws in a rustic and industrial feel, with a kitchen island in the middle that envelops a butcher-block countertop. Copper pans also hang above the island, drawing in a homey feel and atmosphere. So, I mean, what's not to love?

A Dive Into the Beckhams Kitchens

Giving us a further look into their residences, viewers also got a glimpse into the couple's Cotswold home. First purchased in 2016, the Beckhams are no strangers to sharing highlights of their space with fans, and we're here for it.

The best part? Of course, it has to be the incredible modern kitchen.

The kitchen as well as the dining room area, play on the classic Cotswolds stone, with elements of wood peaking into different parts of the space.

Curved ceilings also arch over different parts of the dining room and culinary space, with heritage design taking over areas of the Cotswold home.

Feeling Inspired?

FAQs

What Properties Do the Beckhams Have?

The Beckhams have a range of properties across the globe, including London's Holland Park, the Cotswolds, Miami, and Dubai.

Keen to keep an eye on the latest kitchen trends? We've got you covered, so check out our guide to stay on top of things during your kitchen makeover.