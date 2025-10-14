Live where you vacation, and every day will feel like a holiday. It's a strong philosophy, and one that this interior designer can attest to.

Having visited several times over the past few years, the designer and her family were well aware of the many appeals of the Miami lifestyle. But it wasn't just the hot weather and beautiful beaches that made this place feel like home; it was Miami's rich design history that really drew Olga in. And when she was decorating the apartment, the city's Art Deco past acted as the foundation for the design.

Located in the South of Fifth area of Miami Beach, Olga Malyev, from Malyev Schafer design studio, didn't have to go far to find inspiration. The area is known for its unique blend of contemporary structures and iconic Art Deco architecture, a combination that is just as present in the interiors of this apartment as it is on the streets of the city.

Olga Malyev Interior Designer at Malyev Schafer Olga has been named as the best decorator of the year by Elle Decoration Russia in 2017, honored as one of “The AD100” by Architectural Digest Russia. The Editor-in-Chief of Interior+Design magazine has descried Olga as “a first rate professional, who has good command of collectible American Design. She never tires of honing her taste and training her expert eye. Olga’s exceptional at balancing a decorator’s bold stroke with the client’s personal comfort. This designer has developed her own signature and theme of the American Interior. This is rare and valuable”.

The Inspiration

Bright and airy, with added depth from the dark navy armchairs and wooden coffee table, this space feels super balanced and welcoming. (Image credit: Jeanne Michelle Canto. Design: Malyev Schafer)

Every home is in some way influenced by its surroundings. In rustic, cabin properties, this could be seen through an earthy color palette or a reliance on natural materials, but in the buzzy city of Miami, this takes a slightly different form.

For Olga, bringing in the city's spirit was not just an inevitable outcome but an intentional decision. "Every visit to Miami has always felt like a celebration for us — we’ve been coming here since the early 2000s, and we absolutely love the city’s vibrant atmosphere. We wanted the apartment to capture that spirit — not just to meet our everyday functional needs, but to reflect the joy and energy we associate with this place."

Despite a rich Art Deco design heritage, so much of modern Miami style revolves around an overly manufactured, sleek look, which, while occasionally impactful, can begin to feel slightly soulless.

This was something Olga wanted to move away from in her apartment. "Rather than following the typical glossy minimalism often seen in Miami interiors, our goal was to create something more personal and expressive: a home full of color, texture, and warmth, where every space feels both uplifting and truly lived-in," she explains.

Mirrored walls in the bedroom lend a touch of old-school Miami glamour. (Image credit: . Jeanne Michelle Canto. Design: Malyev Schafer)

"We drew inspiration from Miami’s cultural and architectural DNA — particularly the elegance of American Art Deco, with its bold geometry, rich colors, and reflective finishes," Olga explains.

This dramatic richness is evident throughout the house. Miami's visual culture feels distinct from the rest of North America, with an even greater emphasis on glamour and luxury, yet, simultaneously, a more playful feel, as though it's never taking itself too seriously.

Although Art Deco was an obvious stylistic influence, the mid-century modern home design of the apartment building also bled into the interiors. As Olga says, "Mid-century modernism also played a role, especially in the clean lines and functional planning." Clever built-in features in the living and dining spaces offer a distinctly mid-century feel.

"Finally, we wanted to capture the atmosphere of our everyday life: the rhythm of mornings by the ocean, the ease of a walkable neighborhood, and the layered warmth of European craftsmanship," Olga continues. "All of these threads came together to shape a home that feels rooted in history yet resonates with contemporary life."

The Process

"Opening partially to the living and dining areas, the kitchen had to balance openness with discretion. Large appliances are cleverly concealed, while a structural column between the kitchen and living room is transformed into a smooth, sculptural cylinder — a striking nod to Art Deco and mid-century modernism that elevates the space from purely functional to artful," says Olga. (Image credit: Jeanne Michelle Canto. Design: Malyev Schafer)

Even in the most luxurious apartments, space will always be an issue. And although this gorgeous pad does include a walk-in closet and an entire children's wing, it still suffered from the problem that almost all city dwellers face — a small kitchen.

For Olga, however, this challenge presented an opportunity to experiment in design, figuring out how to make things work within the limited space available. Her secret to success? Customization. She explains, "In a small kitchen, customization isn’t just a luxury — it’s the secret to making every inch count. Every cabinet, drawer, and surface was designed to fit perfectly, turning potential limitations into opportunities for elegance and efficiency."

Designing a modern kitchen goes beyond an aesthetic vision; it has to be designed with functionality in mind, especially when you're working in tighter confines. Creating a kitchen based on the way you'll use the space is the key to a more successful design. "The space is divided into three zones: a main cooking area, an island with a sink, and a dedicated beverage station, allowing the kitchen to function seamlessly without feeling cramped," Olga explains.

Another way Olga made her small kitchen feel larger was by opening up the space and letting it lead directly on to the living and dining space.

The richly veined pink quartzite counters bring a feminine and playful touch to the kitchen design. (Image credit: Jeanne Michelle Canto. Design: Malyev Schafer )

"The main challenge in designing the kitchen was finding the right balance between functionality and aesthetics within a compact space," Olga explains.

The less space you have, the more important every design decision becomes; every inch of space has to be stretched to its fullest potential to ensure you don't design a space that is just beautiful, but is also completely functional.

"Every element needed to serve a practical purpose while contributing to a cohesive composition," says Olga, "Working with European contractors added another layer of consideration: because the kitchen was custom-made, technical drawings and measurements had to be extremely precise."

The final result is a sleek, modern space, with personality and character coming from the bold pink quartzite kitchen worktop, as opposed to any unnecessary kitchen accessories and clutter.

The Design

Pink quartzite takes center stage in the master bathroom. (Image credit: Jeanne Michelle Canto. Design: Malyev Schafer)

While there's a clear stylistic thread running through the entire apartment, the most notable example of this sense of continuity is undoubtedly the striking pink stone that appears in the kitchen, as well as both of the bathrooms.

It's a standout feature, and intentionally so. As Olga explains, "I always begin my work on a project by hunting for truly special, unique natural stones. I look for pieces with distinctive colors and patterns that feel unexpected and rare, using them as the inspiration to set the tone for the entire interior."

Finding one core material to build the rest of the project around is a unique yet completely genius technique. It allows you a baseboard to jump off from, as well as a foundation to return to whenever ideas become muddied.

"We fell in love with the burgundy-pink quartzite, chosen not only for its richness and depth but also for its durability in a busy kitchen," Olga says.

Quartzite is one of the most durable kitchen countertop materials, as well as one of the most beautiful, making it a natural choice in this project. Combining it with a warm, peachy oak and stainless steel resulted in a space that felt balanced, and deeply connected to the Art Deco style.

"The glossy black walls, clad in classic subway tiles, lend the space a timeless rhythm and mirror-like sheen. The palette — deep burgundy and black — nods to classic Art Deco: bold yet elegant, and perfectly in tune with Miami’s vibrant spirit," says Olga. (Image credit: Jeanne Michelle Canto. Design: Malyev Schafer )

"The apartment’s color story was built around deep, expressive tones associated with American Art Deco, and extending the burgundy-pink quartzite into the bathrooms allowed us to carry that palette consistently," Olga explains.

Art Deco color palettes can be characterized by the presence of rich, jewel tones, and a palette that this home both adopts and adapts to make it feel more contemporary.

By bringing the pink quartzite into various rooms across the apartment, Olga was able to create a greater visual cohesion across the space. "This decision creates a visual thread, making the transition from shared to private spaces feel fluid and intentional. In each setting, the stone takes on a slightly different character — paired with glossy black tiles in the children’s bath, or complemented by chocolate and ivory mosaics in the primary suite — but always acting as a unifying motif that connects the home’s story," she explains.

By changing up the materials she paired the quartzite with, Olga was able to create various completely unique styles, proving that even the most dramatic stones can be more adaptable than you may initially believe.

"In the primary bathroom, rich textures and materials take center stage. Fine mosaic in deep chocolate and soft ivory tones complements the burgundy pink quartzite used throughout the residence, extending the apartment’s expressive Art Deco–inspired palette into this private retreat and creating a sense of visual continuity," she says.

This is in contrast to the children's bathroom, where glossy black subway tiles bring a more modern feel.

Feeling Inspired?

If this home has you craving more of those Art Deco Miami vibes, I don't blame you. I've been satisfying the itch by fantasizing about staying in one of the best hotels in Miami. It could just be the perfect winter getaway.