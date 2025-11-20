For Radio Host Tom Joyner's Disco Era, 1970s-Milan-Inspired Apartment, Its Designers Took a Larger Than Life Approach — To Match His Personality
The designer clearly had so much fun dreaming up this disco era-inspired Florida apartment — especially that fabulous party room
As an admirer of the work of Donald Judd, Louis Kahn, and Yves Saint Laurent, interior architect and furniture designer Rodrigo Albir, founder of Miami-based Studio RODA, had to go far beyond his usual design references for this modern home.
The reason? His client. Tom Joyner is a man with a larger-than-life personality who, after a successful music career, is now dedicated to philanthropy — and who still dreams big. Rodrigo vividly remembers his first encounter with Tom. He understood immediately that he would have to make something truly special for such a character.
"Tom greeted me as I walked into the apartment for our first meeting wearing a colorful Versace print kimono, large-rimmed tinted sunglasses — he always wears sunglasses indoors — and a cane covered in Swarovski crystals, while the sound of Carlos Santana’s guitar blasted out in the background."
Tom had recently purchased this swanky oceanfront condo, complete with its generous sea-view terrace, in the very modern Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.
At that point, everything inside featured tone-on-tone finishes and beige furniture — far from what Tom envisioned for himself, as he explained to Rodrigo. "I need color! Color is life and makes me happy," he said. "We must give this space life." Decorating with color was the way to go.
His fearless desire to introduce bold hues all over was not his only request. A complete departure from one of Studio RODA’s more typical clients, Tom’s instructions also included: "I do not need practicality; I want wow factor!"
Last, but definitely not least, he also requested "a club in my apartment, a room to entertain and have parties when my friends come over."
With such a brief, Rodrigo knew he would have to push the limits, think outside of the box, and "explore design ideas we hadn’t even imagined before."
Creating a playful, modern apartment that seamlessly blends nostalgia with the contemporary was the ultimate goal in this home, now adorned with rich jewel tones of green, red, and burnt orange — a subtle nod to Tom’s extensive kimono collection.
"Conceptually, we wanted to kick off the design by tying it to Tom’s long history in radio and his brief stint in The Commodores alongside Lionel Richie," says Rodrigo. "We also harnessed inspiration from the glamour of the disco era, as well as 1970s Milan."
That’s why sculptural furniture from this era fills the space, combined with silk rugs and a spectacular, vast Murano-glass chandelier for that added touch of drama.
Artworks by Seungjin Yang, Anish Kapoor, Ernie Barnes, and Pablo Picasso elevate the design further, enhancing walls and ceilings, which have been finished in custom color Venetian stucco.
"In the living room, we plastered the ceiling with a high gloss to reflect the ocean and bring in more light," says Rodrigo. "When Tom pitched us the project, he requested we 'shoot for the moon!' with the design.
"Ultimately, he went with all of our ideas and proposals, and so on completion we incorporated a wall sconce of the moon in the club room to celebrate our successful 'moon landing'."
That success, and the obvious fabulousness of the finished apartment, mean Tom doesn’t have to work that hard to bring the vibes when throwing one of his house parties. We wish we could join him.
A French trilingual editor, content creator, and interior stylist living in Southern California. A compulsive reader of design, architecture, and lifestyle magazines, and an avid traveler, Karine lives and breathes interiors and is inspired by designers Nika Zupanc, Charles and Ray Eames, and Marcel Wanders; architects Luis Barragán and Frank Gehry; artists Gerhard Richter, Beatriz Milhazes, and Anish Kapoor. For the past 12 years, Karine has been contributing to international design, architecture, and fashion publications including Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue Living, Design Anthology and MilK Decoration, among many others.