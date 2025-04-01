Bar Stools vs Counter Stools — The Difference You Need to Know to Avoid Buying the Wrong One for Your Kitchen

If you're reading this, it's likely you've found yourself in the position of needing some new seating for your kitchen island but have struggled to work out whether you need a bar stool or an alternative counter stool. Are they the same thing? Can they be used interchangeably? According to our experts, no and no.

While they may sound like broadly similar products, making the wrong choice can ruin your dreamy modern kitchen ideas. Not only will your mistake look awkward, but it can make the entire dining experience uncomfortable. "Choosing between a bar stool and a counter stool firstly comes down to height, as bar stools tend to sit a few inches taller. The key is ensuring the seat height is around 20-30 centimeters lower than the underside of your table or counter to make sure it’s comfortable," explains Sue Jones, co-founder and creative director of OKA.

So, to protect yourself from rookie kitchen errors, listen to our experts' advice on which style you need for your space.

What Is the Difference Between a Bar Stool and a Counter Stool?

First things first, let's break down the facts. If you've found yourself flipping between bar stools and counter stools, desperately trying to discern the obvious differences between the two, our experts are here to save you the stress.

"Bar stools and counter stools. People toss the terms around like they're the same. They're not," states Judi Cooper, principal interior designer at Kitchens Inside Out. "Bar stools are taller — made for the kind of raised surfaces you find in actual bars. Counter stools? They're for your kitchen. Your island. Your life."

The height discrepancy between the two styles is the most significant factor, with their respective heights reflecting their intended purpose. Stephanie Bertha, co-founder of Bar Stool Comforts, explains, "Bar stools typically have a seat height of 30" (76 cm), which means they accompany a counter or table that is 42" (107 cm) high. Counter stools usually have a seat height of 24–26" (61-66 cm), and they pair well with a counter or table that is 36" (91 cm) high."

Interior designer, Jennifer Jones, supports this point and says, "The only difference between bar stools and counter stools is their height! Bar stools typically have a 28-32" (71-81 cm) seat height and counter stools have a 24"-27" (61-68 cm) seat height. Paying close attention to the seat height and how it relates to the dining surface is crucial to getting the right look and feel."

While these heights are a rough guideline to what you can expect to find in bar and counter stools, many brands will offer varying height options depending on your island, so this is an important countertop detail to consider before selecting your stools.

Can They Be Used Interchangeably?

Now that you are able to identify the clear differences between the two designs, you may be wondering whether, despite these differences, the two products can be used interchangeably. "You can't use them interchangeably — not if you care about comfort," answers Judi.

She explains, "A bar stool at a kitchen counter is like wearing dress shoes to a beach party. Wrong place, wrong fit. Sit too high and your knees are jammed under the counter, your plate is at your chest, and nothing feels quite right."

If you've ever tried to enjoy a meal while your knees are pressed up against the cold, modern kitchen island, you're familiar with the risks of trying to use these styles interchangeably and have likely realised it's not worth it.

Stephanie tells us, "For comfort, I recommend not using them interchangeably. For example, if you have a 42" (107 cm) high kitchen island counter, and you put a 26" (66 cm) counter height stool there, it's going to be WAY too low! You're going to be sitting there, looking up, and it's going to be very difficult for you to eat at the counter."

She continues, "You're going to be too short. And vice versa. If you have a 36" (91 cm) high kitchen island counter and order a 30" (76 cm) bar-height stool, you're only going to have 6" (15 cm) of room for your legs. That's not enough! It's going to be a tight squeeze and very uncomfortable."

Bar stools are the taller of the two options and should be used in spaces where added height is a benefit, as opposed to an inconvenience. "Use bar stools if you have a setup that deserves them. A real bar. A home lounge. A place that says, This is where the night begins," says Judi.

Although your kitchen island may not be the right spot for a bar stool, there are plenty of other spaces in your home where this design may shine. "Since bar stools are higher than counter stools, I recommend this height for a pub table to create a cohesive set," suggests Stephanie.

"Pub tables work in small kitchens if you don't have space for a kitchen island. They can also be used in living rooms, dining rooms, and game rooms. When you sit up higher, it instantly creates a fun experience," she explains.

"Counter stools are built for the rhythm of the day — coffee at sunrise, late homework sessions, glass of wine while the pasta bubbles. They're your everyday companions. Reliable. Unfussy," says Judi. The lower height of counter stools makes them a far more comfortable option, removing the risk of your legs awkwardly flailing around while you eat, and the uncomfortable act of hoisting yourself up to reach the towering seat.

"Counter stools are easy to get in and out of. Most kitchen islands are built with standard counters, so if you move, you have a better chance of being able to reuse them. You also have a better chance of selling them. They're more universal," says Stephanie.

"If you're designing and installing a new kitchen island, I highly recommend that you build a 36" (91 cm) high counter. It's going to be easier for the elderly, for kids, for everyone to slide into. You don't have to raise up to get into it. And they're easy to get out of, too. Whenever possible, use counter stools," she continues.

Counter stools are the safe bet for your home. Whether for your kitchen counter or another area of your house, these designs will always be the most comfortable option available. Plus, with so many different designs available, you're sure to find one that will align with your interior design style.

However, Judi warns, "Don't fall for the sleek, backless stool trend unless you like pretending you're comfortable while slowly losing circulation. You want something with a back. Something solid. True elegance lies in comfort — that endures."

Jennifer echoes this sentiment and says, "Most of our clients prefer stools with back support — ranging from just a slim back to full height. We use counter stools most often since contemporary homes are typically designed with counter-height kitchen islands."

Our experts agree that counter stools are the only seating option for your kitchen island. But before selecting your perfect counter stools, make sure you've familiarized yourself with the best kitchen island layout ideas currently in style.