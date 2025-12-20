Troye Sivan's Just-Listed Hollywood Hills Home Is the Definition of 'Laid-Back Cool' — Sunken Bath? Yes, Please

Troye Sivan is, undoubtedly, very cool. If going on tour with Charli XCX and starring in an HBO show written by the creator of Euphoria doesn’t prove that, then perhaps his excellent taste in interior design and architecture will be the thing to win you over.

He’s no stranger to great design. In 2021, Troye’s Australian home went viral online for its deft mix of mid-century-meets-soft industrial style (thank you, Flack Studio). Then, his homeware and scent line Tsu Lange Yor launched in 2023, with a sculptural oil burner that I’m still not quite over. And now, I've just seen inside his Hollywood Hills mid-century style home (because he's listed for sale), and, yes, it's just as beautiful as you'd expect.

Listed by Jenna Cooper Los Angeles (and represented by Jenna Cooper and Caroline Woolf), the three-bedroom home is nestled into the hills above LA, and its beautiful mid-century style offers a calm escape you wouldn’t expect to find so close to the city. Let's take a look around, shall we?

The expansive seating space and connection to the outdoor terrace make this home a dream for hosting. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt)

I’ll start in the living room, where floor-to-ceiling windows allow for light to pour across the open-plan space. Black finishes on the doors, window frames, and ceiling beams act as a kind of frame for the space, without taking away from its light and bright ambience.

Every detail, down to the coffee table styling, feels considered. Its weathered finish adds to the mid-century feel, while emphasizing a softness that makes this home feel so livable. I think that a big part of why I love the styling and design of this house so much — it feels layered, but not overdone.

And just looking at the outdoor terrace that lies beyond, I can only imagine this space is no stranger to a great party. Those big glass doors feel like they were designed to host, allowing guests to flow in and out. But even on a quiet night, you can picture the fire burning and the garden's string lights sparkling.

Warm wood tones give this kitchen a warm feel without making it seem too dark. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt)

As for the kitchen-diner — which leads on from the living room in an open-plan design — it sits in a much darker side of the home. To lean into it, while adding warmth, the space oozes with mixed timber finishes, from the painted-white paneled ceiling to the oak floors, warm wooden kitchen cabinetry, wall cladding, and dining table and chairs.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rich wood finishes give a smooth, unfussy finish, and although the dining chairs remind me slightly of something I sat on in school, I find the interesting, structural shape a nice contrast to the relaxed sofa and armchairs in the adjoining space.

The built-in fireplace is a focal point in the living room. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt)

Of the space, Livingetc's Design Lab interior stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, adds, “The open-plan layout, clean architectural lines, and strong indoor-outdoor connection create a space that feels both effortless and intentional."

But what stands out to her most, overall, is how the design of the home manages to balance warmth with simplicity. "It’s minimal without feeling cold,” she adds.

Image 1 of 2 A minimalist bathroom allows this beautiful picture window to have the attention it deserves. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt) The floating timber vanity adds to the sense of levity in the space. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt)

The bathroom is probably where you are most appreciative of the home’s sense of privacy. Once again, the black accents help to frame the view out to the treetops like a work of art. And while we've all been dreaming about step-up bathtubs this year, this bathroom has renewed my appreciation for a sunken style.

Beyond the bathroom fixtures, the room is largely left empty, with the warm white walls undecorated. This simplicity not only saves on clutter but allows the room to feel fresh and airy, which is only accentuated by the beautiful view and light that comes from such a large window.

A blend of textures and materials give the soft furnishing of this room a simple yet visually interesting finish. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt)

My personal favorite nook of the house has to be this fireplace, which sits in the main bedroom. This smooth, rounded feature almost blends into the walls behind it. It's a perfect example of how simplicity can make just as much of a statement as something bold. Even the rug choice is pared back.

Instead, the creativity comes out in the diversity of texture we see in the room ­— the sheepskin-wrapped loveseat, the worn-leather pouf, smooth white plaster walls, and curved fireplace.

They say the devil's in the details, and I think this space proves it true. Again, we see more fusion of the outside and in, with an abundance of house plants scattered on the shelves and in corners. It pulls from outside that beautiful round window and makes the interior feel like an extension of the natural world.

This small reading nook is just one example of how this home oozes with coziness. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt)

While the design of this home feels slightly more pared-back than Troye's four-story home in Australia (to be fair, it is dressed to sell), there's no lack of style in its celebration of simplicity.

It's fitting for its surrounding LA hills environment, but without feeling overdone or unlivable. And, importantly, the house has a sense of seclusion and privacy that I'm sure comes in handy when you've got a name like Troye Sivan's.

Shop the Look

Like seeing how the rich and famous live? Take a peek inside Lily Allen's Brooklyn brownstone.