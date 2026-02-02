This Joy-Filled, Multi-Generational Home Is a Masterclass in Layering Hues, Yet There's Barely a Colorful Wall in Sight — "It's Full of Delight"
Designer Lonika Chande has played with a palette of nearly every shade going, yet still manages to make this home feel put together
Interior designer Lonika Chande is known for her love of jewel-box color. She’s spoken before in Livingetc about how she pairs crimson with turquoise, mustard with bright green, and all while still managing to make her schemes look considered and curated.
But she has out-Lonika’d herself with this modern home in Chelsea, west London, where primary colors stretch across joinery, and sky-blue curtains hang behind a red chair. How did she manage to conjure such an extraordinary palette?
"We didn’t use much color on the walls, which were mostly left light and bright, creating a more calming backdrop," Lonika says. "And no color ever appears just once.
We made sure the house as a whole felt cohesive by reusing a blue that might be in an artwork in one space and as the upholstery for a cushion in another." The overall effect, she says, is an "uplifting home with a lot of energy. It feels really positive."
In fact, all of the hues you can see on display here can be traced back to one starting point: the artwork by Sean Pressley, already owned by the clients, now hanging in the formal living room, of a man having his beard trimmed in a barber’s chair.
"It had so many fantastic colors in it," Lonika says, referencing the bright red gown, the mustard background and the subjects’ trousers in blue and green. "We kept coming back to it, and reusing those tones in different ways throughout the home."
The 1960s house had very little architectural detail. "But it was very open, with lots of skylights, so all that light gave us the opportunity to layer in plenty of patterns without them seeming too much."
Her clients are a multigenerational family, with the owners taking over the whole of the very top floor — where Lonika has installed a home bar and coffee bar "so they can stay up there and escape when they need to" — a grandmother having her own space on the first floor, and two little boys getting a playroom that adjoins the dining area.
"The owner wanted to be able to see the boys playing from the kitchen," says Lonika. "So we built joinery into the play area but kept it mostly in a wood finish so the area can be tidy and calm and, once the children have grown up, it will no longer feel like a nursery."
In a way, the house, with its myriad colors and so many curated corners, is also a little like a play area for the grown-ups — one where imagination is indulged and creativity enhanced. "I love that there are always lots of details to look at, to catch your eye and inspire you," says Lonika. "It’s a home that’s full of delight."
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.