A Norwich University of the Arts graduate, British textile artist Mia Sylvia has built a, quite literally, monumental career off her emotional connection with fabric — a material the creative remembers first feeling attached to at the age of five, when, terrified of losing her baby blanket, she hand-sewed her full name into its corner so that "in case someone found it, they could return it to me," Sylvia recalls.

Today, the emerging designer assembles textiles she hand-dyes using plant matter, rusted metal, food waste, and botanicals into woven and draped, fantastical fabric sculptures that, more often than not, float mid-air like clouds.

Installed anywhere from global art institutions like Tate Modern to the world's most exclusive hotels, with their perfectly imperfect, ethereal essence, Sylvia's creations capture the resurfacing of romance in interior design. And so it's no surprise the artist is invited to lend her creative touch to high-end wedding receptions and residential bedrooms alike. Below, she tells us of her pursuit of feeling over perfection, and how textiles can revolutionize a home.

Mia Sylvia Social Links Navigation Fine Art Textile Designer Based in the UK and active internationally, Mia Sylvia is a textile artist, sculptor, and storyteller working at the intersection of environmental care, spatial design, and material transformation. A Norwich University of the Arts graduate, she uses reclaimed fabrics hand-dyed with pigments sourced from plants, minerals, and rust to create large-scale installations. These works transform textiles into living landscapes that move through and shape the spaces they inhabit, turning the surroundings into memory and textiles into atmosphere.

"There's honesty in letting fabric behave the way it wants to." — Mia Sylvia (Image credit: Courtesy of Mia Sylvia)

"There's something deeply emotional about fabric. Textiles have always felt protective, intimate, almost like a second skin to me. Even as a child, I was instinctively using thread to anchor identity and attachment. That sensitivity to memory, touch, and personal narrative is still at the core of what I create. The moment you are born, you are wrapped in cloth, and so you are the moment you die. I feel so deeply about the role textiles have in our lives.

"During my time at Norwich University of the Arts, I was drawn to the physicality of fabric — how it could move, change color, collapse, hold tension, and behave almost like a living thing. Compared to other media, it allowed me to work instinctively and emotionally rather than rigidly. It felt limitless. That freedom is what convinced me to keep going with it, and it still does today.

The textile designer has been readapting her craft to fit the briefs of anything from art institutions to hotel lobbies and suites and, yes, even wedding receptions. (Image credit: Kristin Piteo. Textile Design: Mia Sylvia)

"Whether in the places they visit or those they inhabit daily, people are craving experience again. After years of minimalism and digital overload, there's a desire for spaces that feel immersive and emotive. My work naturally aligns with that theatrical shift because it introduces movement, tactility, and drama, but in a soft and calm way. Fabric can completely alter the atmosphere of a room without hard construction. It feels transformative yet intimate.

"My recent collaboration with TikTok-viral interior designer Marco Zamora exemplifies that approach. The partnership came about organically through social media. It stemmed from our shared appreciation for immersive, emotionally charged spaces, the fact that I've had fabric installations in my bedroom for years, and I loved the idea of sharing this experience with others.

"Bedrooms are intimate environments. Textile installations like the one I developed for Marco can soften acoustics, diffuse light, and create a cocoon-like atmosphere. They turn a bedroom into a sanctuary — somewhere that feels enveloping instead of exposed.

The result isn't just impressive for its monumental scale, but awe-inspiring because of the way it often defies gravity, capturing the poetry that lies in everyday life. (Image credit: Kristin Piteo. Design: Mia Sylvia)

"I'm drawn to spaces that feel layered and expressive rather than overly polished. Think Victorian, dark woods dotted with antiques and well-traveled knick-knacks — interiors that feel collected and tactile. I love when a room feels like it has a pulse. I'm not interested in perfection; I'm interested in feeling. My textiles bring softness and movement into structured environments, which feels like a metaphor for how I move through the world, too.

"I love the crossover moments within my work, when something exists between art and function. Weddings are beautiful because they're so emotionally charged; hospitality is exciting because of scale; exhibitions allow for full creative freedom. It's that diversity that keeps my practice alive.

Mia Sylvia explained she is not interested in perfection, but rather in emotion. Her whimsical creations overcome the limits of what is possible. (Image credit: Charlie McKay. Textile Design: Mia Sylvia)

"Aesthetically, I'm interested in softness meeting structure — tension between chaos and control. Ethically, I value slowness, intentionality, and joy. I care about process, about touch, about allowing materials to lead rather than forcing them into trend-driven outcomes.

"There's honesty in letting fabric behave the way it wants to. As for me, I'd like my work to feel like stepping inside a feeling. Ultimately, my dream is to share that feeling with others. To create something monumental that still feels personal — like that baby blanket did."

