12 Things You'll Find in Japanese Homes That Just Make So Much Sense
These are some practical and beautiful items that will make your home move better and feel calmer
There is so much we can learn from Japanese homes. The way these spaces manage to feel airy, calming, and put together without doing too much is a lesson in and of itself. And I find that it's all in the items that work together to curate this ambiance.
Within the principles of Japanese interior design, concepts like shizen, relating to a home's connection to nature, fukinsei, speaking to the beauty of natural balance, and wabi-sabi weave themselves into the mood of the space.
Each of these items speaks to one of these principles and is often found in Japanese homes. Aside from elevating the design of your rooms, each of these things also has a clear purpose in the space, lending to the Japanese value of intentionality.
Shoe Storage
Color: Walnut
A common rule in most Asian homes, including Japanese abodes, involves taking your shoes off before entering the main living spaces. So, you'll often find a getabako (shoe cabinet) by the entrance. This entryway storage structure from DUSK features pull-out style shelves so you can spot any pair with ease.
Noren
Size: 76 cm x 180 cm
Doorway curtains are another common find in most Japanese homes. Rather than rigid doors separating spaces, these softer materials allow for a more free-flowing path. Known as noren, I love this set from Etsy for kitchens or even bright spaces like a wellness room.
Ikebana
Color: Green / Chocolate
It's common for Japanese homes to have curated stems on display. However, it's more than just putting together cut flower arrangements. Ikebanas are a form of Japanese vases that are specifically designed to create harmony between your blooms, the water, and its surroundings. This vase from Gohobi caught my eye.
Paper Lamps
Color: Light Beige
When it comes to Japanese-style decor, one of the most beautiful things you'll find in these homes is a rice paper lamp. Rather than the harsh shine of firm lighting materials, lighter natural materials like rice paper are much preferred. And this structured version from H&M is one of my favorites.
Room Screens
Color: Natural
Speaking of Japanese homes preferring softer textiles to tough materials, paper walls and dividers are another common functional decorative feature. In place of translucent sliding screens called shoji, you can introduce a room divider screen like this to impart the same effect.
Rice Cooker
Color: Charcoal Black
Since rice is a staple in Asian countries like Japan, it's unsurprising that rice cookers are a kitchen staple. If you enjoy eating Japanese dishes like donburi (rice topped with seafood, meat, or vegetables), then a rice cooker like this is ideal. It'll cook your rice perfectly and transform into serveware, too.
Wood Dining Set
Length: 150 cm
Minimalist dining rooms are embedded in the design culture in Japanese homes. Rather than furniture that feels bold, you'll notice a more grounded design in the form of wood dining sets. This Ashen Dining Table from Castlery is a classic example of how to bring this style home.
Japanese Knives
Includes: Chef Knife, Santoku Knife, Utility Knife
Japanese kitchens will always sport a set of hardy knives. Rather than plastic or other synthetic materials, these culinary rooms favor natural materials like wood. And as for the blade itself, this set includes a gyūtō (chef's), santoku (slicing, dicing, chopping), and petty (utility).
Kintsugi-d Items
Material: 100% Porcelain
Leaning into the concept of wabi sabi, finding beauty in imperfection, lies the art of kintsugi. It refers to fixing cracked pottery with lacquer dusted with gold, silver, or platinum, thereby highlighting the charm in its flaws. However, if you have no broken dishes to mend, check out this Kintsugi Porcelain Tea Pot.
Tatami Mat
Color: Blue
Most Japanese homes are carpeted in traditional floor mats known as tatami. Typically crafted from natural fibres like rice straw and soft rush, these floor furnishings are often found in tea rooms, temples, and dojos. This Tatami Mat from Barklot Japan is perfect for a bright room with floor cushions.
Ceramic Tea Sets
Quantity: Set of 4
Chadō, or tea ceremonies, are a key ritual in Japanese homes. And while the teapot and the actual leaves used for infusion are the main characters, the serveware is just as important. Stained ceramics, like this colorful tea set, are a popular accessory to this ritual.
Japanese Plants
Height: 55 cm to 65 cm
Nature is a key element in the design of many Japanese homes. To achieve a sense of groundedness and enliven the space, you'll notice calming Japanese plants placed neatly. This fatsia japonica from Urban Outfitters x Hello Houseplants is one of my personal favorites.
Our Japanese bedroom decor edit will help you inch closer to creating a space that feels truly relaxing. Step one is getting yourself a sobagara pillow!
