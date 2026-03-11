12 Things You'll Find in Japanese Homes That Just Make So Much Sense

There is so much we can learn from Japanese homes. The way these spaces manage to feel airy, calming, and put together without doing too much is a lesson in and of itself. And I find that it's all in the items that work together to curate this ambiance.

Within the principles of Japanese interior design, concepts like shizen, relating to a home's connection to nature, fukinsei, speaking to the beauty of natural balance, and wabi-sabi weave themselves into the mood of the space.

Each of these items speaks to one of these principles and is often found in Japanese homes. Aside from elevating the design of your rooms, each of these things also has a clear purpose in the space, lending to the Japanese value of intentionality.

Our Japanese bedroom decor edit will help you inch closer to creating a space that feels truly relaxing. Step one is getting yourself a sobagara pillow!

