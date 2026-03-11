12 Things You'll Find in Japanese Homes That Just Make So Much Sense

These are some practical and beautiful items that will make your home move better and feel calmer

Amiya Baratan's avatar
By
published
in Features
A grid of products including a rice paper lamp, Japanese noren, a set of tea cups, Japanese knives, a wood room divider, tatami mat, and a vase
Calling on the principles of wabi-sabi, fukinsei, and shizen.
(Image credit: H&M, SandSnowLinen, Amazon, Katto, Living & Home, Barklot Japan, Gohobi)

There is so much we can learn from Japanese homes. The way these spaces manage to feel airy, calming, and put together without doing too much is a lesson in and of itself. And I find that it's all in the items that work together to curate this ambiance.

Within the principles of Japanese interior design, concepts like shizen, relating to a home's connection to nature, fukinsei, speaking to the beauty of natural balance, and wabi-sabi weave themselves into the mood of the space.

Each of these items speaks to one of these principles and is often found in Japanese homes. Aside from elevating the design of your rooms, each of these things also has a clear purpose in the space, lending to the Japanese value of intentionality.

Our Japanese bedroom decor edit will help you inch closer to creating a space that feels truly relaxing. Step one is getting yourself a sobagara pillow!

For more insight into respectfully and intentionally allowing beautiful Japanese design to influence your home, sign up for our newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.