Japanese Bedrooms Prove That Less Really Can Be More — 24 Curated Bedroom Pieces an Interior Stylist Loves

Japanese interiors have long fascinated designers for their quiet confidence. Their appeal lies in a careful balance of simplicity, rich craftsmanship, and thoughtful restraint, spaces shaped as much by what’s left out as by what’s included. This approach is closely tied to the Japanese concept of Ma (Japanese concept), which values the pause between objects and the breathing room that allows materials and forms to be appreciated fully.

As a stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, I often find myself drawn back to these principles when thinking about the bedroom. Certain elements instantly evoke the aesthetic — a low wooden platform bed that grounds the room like the Wooden Bed Sato by Westwing, a softly textured rug underfoot, or a Japanese screen divider from Amazon UK, introducing structure and subtle privacy. They’re simple gestures, but they shape the atmosphere of a space.

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Yoko Kloeden)

For this edit, I’ve curated 24 pieces that gently reflect those ideas. Some lean into natural materials like wood, linen, and stoneware, while others echo Japanese design through quiet silhouettes and tactile surfaces. What I love about these pieces is that even when they sit within a more layered bedroom, they still bring a sense of calm. A kind of quiet presence that gently shifts mood of a space.

A bedroom should feel like a place you can truly slow down in. If you’d like help finding pieces that bring that feeling into your home, our Design Lab by Livingetc Find product sourcing service would be delighted to help source them for you.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors