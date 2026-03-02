There is no denying that sofas are a big-ticket item when buying furniture. It's typically a 'buy once, buy well' kind of deal (at least, we hope). So what happens when a year into your new purchase, you decide you don't really like it anymore? Or it doesn't suit the season? Sounds like you need a sofa jacket.

Sofa jackets, or sofa covers, have copped a bad rap in the past; something seen as dated or stuffy. Well, I'm here to argue that sofa jackets are actually a practical, versatile, and stylish solution to never getting bored with your sofa again. Maybe you're slightly regretting embracing that bold, floral sofa trend come winter; with a sofa jacket, you can replace it with a warmer, solid color, or even a bouclé cover, giving your living room seating a temporary makeover.

In the modern home, versatility and customization are key to designing a space that lives with you through the seasons. So, whether you love the sofa you already have or are actively searching for an upgrade, here's why I'm convinced everyone should have a 'spring' and 'winter' jacket for their sofa.

What Is a 'Sofa Jacket'?

Cozmo has a great range of sofa jackets, including this cream fleece jacket. (Image credit: Cozmo)

The sofa you choose is something you'll likely (hopefully) live with for seven to 10 years, so it needs to reflect not only what you like today, but how your lifestyle and home may evolve. "When two people are making that choice together, it can become even more complex," says Jacob Peres, cofounder of sofa company, Cozmo.

"We developed the Sofa Jacket at Cozmo in response to this," he explains. "It is a tailored, fully removable cover designed to be taken on and off with ease, allowing the sofa's appearance to change without replacing the piece itself." Cozmo's sofa jacket design is a core part of its range, but buying stylish sofa slipcovers yields the same results.

Don't think of sofa jackets as just a way to update a cheaper sofa (although I do love an IKEA sofa cover hack). Sofa jackets are more geared to flexibility with long-term purchases. You may love your sofa, but you've always wanted to try a sofa color that's a little more daring, or that matches better with the season. A sofa jacket is perfect for this.

By rejecting the idea that a sofa has to stay the same color, texture, or print, it opens your home up to be more creative and adaptable in its design. Sofa jackets can be changed seasonally, when hosting, or simply as tastes shift. "The idea was to move away from the sofa as a fixed, long-term commitment and instead create something that evolves with its owner," says Jacob.

Styling Your 'Spring' and 'Winter' Sofa Jackets

Imagine having a different colored sofa with every season. (Image credit: H&M)

I like to think of a sofa cover like curating a capsule wardrobe for your couch. You may have the base layers down, but everyone needs a lightweight jacket for spring and a chic, cold-weather coat for when winter blows in.

Seasonally, there are natural shifts in sofa design preferences, like print and color. During winter, "customers tend to gravitate towards deeper tones and more tactile materials," says Jacob. Dark brown velvet has been particularly popular in modern living rooms. "Deep green bouclé has also performed strongly this winter; rich, textured, and offering warmth with a more refined finish," adds Jacob.

Yet, as we transition into spring and summer, the palette typically lightens. "There is greater interest in lighter bouclés and woven fabrics, alongside tones such as spring prints," says Jacob.

With the right sofa jacket, you can easily adapt to these changing preferences without making a long-term, high-priced swap. Just remember that performance is just as important as aesthetics, especially if you are sourcing a sofa jacket for when guests (and potential spills) are around. "Sofa jacket fabrics and couch materials need to feel soft and comfortable, but they must also age well and retain their visual strength over time," says Jacob.

Below are a few sofa jacket options that combine form and function.

There are lots of different types of sofas with lots of different types of sofa jackets to explore. It's all about finding the pieces to customize your interior to your changing tastes and the changing seasons.

For more fun seasonal swap ideas, be sure to sign up for the Livingetc newsletter — there is loads more design advice to explore.